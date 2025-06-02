5-Star Kaiden Prothro’s Future Sees an Unexpected Twist as Kirby Smart Receives ‘Unfortunate’ Update

The tables have turned big time. All of a sudden, everyone wants to play for Lincoln Riley at USC. Kirby Smart may run a program with two back-to-back national championships, but right now, USC is the one leading in recruiting. They have the top recruiting class in the country for 2026 with 27 players committed, while big-name schools like Georgia only have 11 so far. What’s the problem in Athens? Top recruits are choosing the West Coast. Take Mark Bowman, the No. 1 tight end in the 2026 class, who picked USC over major programs like Georgia, Texas, and Oregon. But don’t count Georgia out yet.

USC’s plan is super clear: they’re going all out for the best players. Their GM, Chad Bowden, even said, “We’re going to take the most high school kids this place has ever taken this year.” He truly believes “a culture can be built through recruiting, and it can be done, especially when they’re from high school. We’re [going to] recruit the most guys we ever have.” It’s no surprise that’s exactly what’s happening. Players like Bowman are trusting the vibe USC is building, and choosing them over other big dawgs definitely shows that. Let’s be real—losing a player who’s getting compared to someone like Brock Bowers isn’t easy for Georgia.

Kirby Smart and Georgia are trying to get things back on track after losing Mark Bowman to USC. They’re now really focused on landing a top TE named Kaiden Prothro, a 6’6, 210 lb. freak from Bowdon. He’s the one who might just fill that gap, and the best part is, Kirby Smart is already making big moves to bring him in.

On3 Recruits’ Josh Newberg has some fresh tea on him. “I’ve got a few other notes on some intel on five-star tight end Kaiden Prothro. Boy, was he on campus at the right time if you’re the Dawgs. Now, of course, Georgia got the unfortunate news that tight end Mark Bowman was not going to be committing to the Dawgs. He was going to be committing to USC,” Newberg said.

Georgia’s only tight end commit is four-star Lincoln Keyes, but adding five-star Kaiden Prothro would be huge. Prothro isn’t just a position filler; he’s a game-changer. His versatility stretches beyond tight end. “Well, he’s also maybe on the wide receiver board. He is 6’6. Some feel he could play that X position at wide receiver, but nonetheless, Kaiden Prothro is definitely coming into focus with the news that Mark Bowman is off the board,” Newberg added.

A player who can fill up two positions is a real steal for Kirby Smart. But let’s just say Kirby Smart’s team isn’t the only one eyeing Kaiden. Next weekend, he’ll travel to Alabama on official business before heading to Auburn (June 10th), Florida (June 13th), and Texas (June 20th). Despite the interest, he is still pretty much into Georgia.

“But Georgia—what they’ve done with the tight end position, offense, proximity to home, the way that they prioritize Kaiden, the way they prioritize the position in the offense—Georgia is in a really good position coming into this visit,” On3’s Steve Wiltfong said. Well, the real question here is, will Kaiden actually opt for excellence or make a move towards the big money bag?

Kirby Smart’s team is getting hit by NIL

Kirby Smart is outspoken about college football’s current state. He cites the transfer portal as a significant problem but also points to the name, image, and likeness (NIL) era as creating financial disparity. “You could end up with some haves and have-nots out there, and ultimately, a team could drive prices and go buy a championship, like you’re talking about with super teams,” Kirby Smart said.

Well, his concerns didn’t come from theory but from Georgia’s own recruiting battles that illustrate the issue. Five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell, initially expected to land with Georgia, chose Miami, reportedly for a $2 million annual NIL deal. Smart saw firsthand how NIL power was disrupting traditional recruiting and eroding competitive balance.

Georgia’s Bulldogs barely had a moment to catch their breath before another NIL bombshell hit—this time at tight end….

Mark Bowman, the nation’s top tight end prospect, surprisingly chose USC over Georgia and Texas. The Mater Dei star’s decision followed reports of a staggering $7 million, three-year NIL deal, highlighting the escalating financial competition in recruiting. For Coach Smart, it was another frustrating example of how deep pockets now sway talent as much as coaching or tradition.

While Georgia continues building championship teams, Smart continues advocating for NIL regulations. He acknowledges Georgia will compete in this new landscape but warns of the dangers of unchecked spending. He fears a future where success is determined not by player development and team culture, but simply by the size of a team’s budget; a future where championships are bought, not earned.