5-Star Kemon Spell’s College Decision Announced Amid Notre Dame & Georgia’s Intense Battle

After months of speculation around his future, five-star running back Kemon Spell announced his top five schools. This comes after Spell decommitted to Penn State after James Franklin was fired earlier this season. The list includes Georgia and Notre Dame, but one of them is in the lead to sign the player.

Kemon Spell originally committed to Penn State in August 2024. However, the 2025 coaching carousel, which saw James Franklin fired from the Lions and then hired at Virginia Tech, prompted him to reconsider his decision. On3’s Hayes Fawcett announced Spell’s updated list of finalists on X. It includes Georgia, Notre Dame, USC, Ohio State, and Miami. For Rivals‘ analysts Josh Newberg and Steve Wiltfong, the race effectively comes down to Georgia and Notre Dame, with Georgia holding the edge.

“We’re keeping an eye on two programs, Georgia and Notre Dame,” Wiltfong said on the December 11 episode of the Rivals. “My prediction has kind of gone back and forth between the Bulldogs and the Irish. Started on the Irish, now it’s on the Bulldogs, but Marcus Freeman, Ja’Juan Seider, and Notre Dame will have a chance to win this one back because of the way they feature the running back.

Jeremiah Love is a Heisman candidate, Doak Walker award winner, and the offensive style of play. But (Spell) was blown away by a visit to Georgia in November. These two programs are going to continue to battle on the trail of one of the most explosive players in America, Kemon Spell.”

Spell emerged as one of the top offensive prospects in the country last season, breaking out as a junior at McKeesport High School. The 5’9″, 205 lbs running back rushed for 1,681 yards on 157 carries, averaging an impressive 10.7 yards per attempt. He also showcased his scoring ability with 24 touchdowns and recorded multiple 200-yard games during playoff competition.

His production has made him widely regarded as the No. 1 running back prospect in the 2027 class. His final decision will likely come down to Georgia and Notre Dame, with each program’s performance in the 2026-27 season potentially influencing where Spell ultimately commits.

Notre Dame and Marcus Freeman receive a huge boost in recruitment

After missing out on the 2025 CFP Championship, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman used the setback as motivation to rebuild his roster. With four-star recruits such as quarterback Noah Grubbs, offensive tackle Tyler Merrill, and wide receiver Devin Fitzgerald, along with five-star cornerback Khary Adams, Notre Dame has assembled an elite 2026 recruiting class. Now, the staff is pushing to add one more key piece.

Freeman and defensive line coach Al Washington have long targeted Liberty Hill High School defensive tackle Alister Vallejo, a player they value highly. Even though Vallejo is committed to Michigan, that hasn’t stopped the Fighting Irish from trying to flip him.

With Sherrone Moore’s recent dismissal, Notre Dame may now have an opening to surge past the Wolverines in the race for Vallejo’s signature.