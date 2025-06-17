5-Star Lamar Brown Breaks Silence After Ditching Brian Kelly’s LSU

LSU initially had a lock on their top recruit. For months, the Tigers seemed set to land the most prized talent in Louisiana. But five-star athlete Lamar Brown threw a curveball into their recruiting strategy. The University Lab standout pulled away from Brian Kelly just weeks before his July 10 decision. This is a big shift that could cause problems for the Tigers, who have always focused on keeping the state’s best players. While LSU fans are pondering his recent action, Brown is finally speaking his mind.

Lamar Brown was a common sight on the sidelines in Baton Rouge, taking in the Saturday night atmosphere during the 2023 and 2024 seasons. On3’s RPM even gave LSU an 86.5% chance of signing him. Ranked No. 7 nationally and the No. 1 athlete in the 2026 class, Brown seemed destined for LSU’s purple and gold colors. But now, with his official visit called off, what once felt like a certainty suddenly feels completely open.

Just a day after this recruiting shake-up, Lamar Brown spoke openly about the pressure he’s feeling. On June 16, the five-star DL shared a heartfelt message on X, revealing the stress young stars experience.

He wrote, “Y’all don’t understand the lifestyle God blessed me with today. Not just only me but for recruits the recruiting process can be stressful because we can go ANYWHERE in the country. What I post does NOT BE FOR ATTENTION. I’m 17 years old and only get to experience this one time.💯”

This gave a rare look into the thoughts of a teenager dealing with fame, belief, and many future choices. Even fellow five-star recruit Ethan “Boobie” Feaster responded, saying, “They have no Idea how stressful this is bro… but most of them don’t care unless you pick their school.”

Ditching Brian Kelly’s LSU wasn’t about chasing NIL deals or greener pastures. It was simply a 17-year-old athlete wanting to explore every corner of his once-in-a-lifetime journey. But for recruiters? It’s a gut punch.

Now, originally recruited as an offensive lineman, Lamar Brown has flipped the script. “It really came down to me deciding to play defensive line in college. A lot of schools wanted me to play offensive line, but those schools were the ones recruiting me the hardest as a defensive lineman,” said Brown. He knows what he wants—and he’s making sure everyone else does too.

However, if Lamar Brown’s message says anything, it’s that he doesn’t need Brian Kelly to feel wanted. The suitors are still lining up. With LSU’s 2026 recruiting class sitting at No. 2 nationally per On3, losing the state’s top athlete to an SEC rival would sting. It’s a major momentum shift—and now, the Tigers are scrambling to re-enter the race before Brown drops his final decision on July 10. But….

Who’s in a position to reel in Lamar Brown now?

Everything shifted after Lamar Brown’s OV to Texas A&M. The 6-foot-3.5, 285-pound defensive player stirred the pot with a cryptic post: “Think this one close the book…” That one-liner lit up social media and sent recruiting circles into a frenzy. Pair that with his canceled LSU visit, and the writing might be on the wall—Texas A&M could’ve just landed the final blow in this high-stakes recruiting war.

“Five-star has been leaning to A&M and may have taken the final step,” noted Rivals’ Adam Gorney after Brown’s eye-catching post. Out of 33 offers, the Baton Rouge native trimmed his list to Texas, Miami, Texas A&M, and LSU. But after skipping the Tigers’ visit and dropping hints about his choice, it’s plain to see. According to 247Sports’ latest Crystal Ball, the Aggies now hold a 75% edge in the race. LSU? They’re clinging to the remaining 25%. But truth be told, Brown’s “final four” may now be a top three—with the hometown Tigers on the outside looking in.

Though listed as a defender, Lamar Brown is no one-trick pony. With brute power and elite footwork, he’s just as dangerous on the offensive line. “[Brown] projects as a high-major impact player on either side of the ball. Possesses legitimate high-round NFL Draft potential,” wrote Gabe Brooks in his scouting report. And while LSU had the hometown edge, Texas A&M was never far behind.

Brown made 2 unofficial visits to College Station this spring—proof that the Aggies have long been in the hunt for his signature. But nothing is set yet—let’s see what transpires on commitment day.