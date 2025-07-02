5-Star Lamar Brown Makes Big Future Announcement as Final 2 Schools Emerge

The stage is set, the gym is booked, and the buzz around Louisiana’s top-ranked prospect is reaching a fever pitch. One of the most-wanted names in the 2026 recruiting cycle is just days away from choosing his college destination. The Louisiana native has kept fans, coaches, and recruiting insiders on edge for his decision date approaches. What makes the announcement even more enticing is that it won’t be happening secretly. A question of “when” and “where”. Lamar Brown plans to reveal it all under the lights, right in his home state, in front of the people who’ve followed him since day one.

“I will now be announcing my commitment at 12:15 PM University Lab School Gym on July 10th, 2025!! #WheresHome,” Brown posted, signaling the official countdown. When Lamar Brown trimmed his list down in March, four schools stood tall: LSU Tigers, Texas A&M, Florida State, and Miami. FSU is out, in comes Texas, as the pictures of him posing in the school’s jersey suggest. But with the finish line in sight, two have emerged from the crowd — and they’re from the same conference. It’s now a heavyweight SEC bout between the Tigers and the Aggies, and both staffs are going full throttle in a battle that feels personal on both sides.

As On3 put it, “Lamar Brown is nearing a decision — and it would be shocking not to see the five-star from Louisiana wind up at either Texas A&M and LSU.” Lamar Brown has been the crown jewel of in-state talent for LSU, and it’s clear that staying close to home is weighing heavily on his heart. But Texas A&M has been relentless. Brown has made nearly 10 visits to College Station over the past 13 months. A staggering number that reflects not just interest, but deep-rooted comfort with the Aggies’ program and staff. According to On3 insiders and many more, this race is “as close to 50-50 as it gets.”

Listed as an ‘athlete’ by most recruiting services due to his rare two-way ability, Lamar Brown has made it clear he envisions himself as a defensive lineman at the next level. And why not? At 6-foot-4 with explosive burst off the edge and high-end agility, he profiles as a future disruptor in the trenches. That clarity only raises his stock, and both programs are tailoring their pitch accordingly. Mike Elko and the Aggies have put together a recruiting tear of late, and Brown would be the cherry on top of a class already rich in four and five-star talent.

The prediction engines are spinning — and not necessarily in agreement. On3’s RPM gives LSU a significant 86.5% edge. A nod to Brian Kelly’s late momentum and home-state pull for the No. 5 prospect in the country. But over at 247 Sports, things aren’t quite so simple. Their experts still lean toward Texas A&M, thanks to the Aggies’ consistent presence in Brown’s orbit and the broader recruiting momentum under Elko’s staff.

Quality over quantity for 5-star Lamar Brown

‘Quality over quantity’ – that’s the theme LSU is clinging to as Lamar Brown’s July 10 decision approaches. Sure, Texas A&M might’ve logged nearly 10 visits with the five-star DL. But the LSU Tigers? They had the final say. Brown wrapped up his official visit schedule with a June 20 stop in Baton Rouge. The last face-to-face impression in a recruiting tug-of-war that’s been nothing short of SEC theater.

That visit wasn’t just symbolic — it was strategic. LSU knows the optics of letting a 285-lb hometown wrecking ball walk out of state wouldn’t sit well with its fanbase or recruiting philosophy. Brian Kelly’s 2026 blueprint has been rooted in two pillars: lock down the backyard and out-hustle the rest in the region. Letting Louisiana’s top-ranked prospect slip through their fingers would sting in both the rankings and the room.

Should Brown roll with LSU, he’d become the third five-star in an already loaded haul, joining WR Tristen Keys and DL Richard Anderson. It would also give LSU’s class a massive jolt of trench talent while solidifying their No. 6 national ranking — and 3rd in the SEC — with more fireworks likely to come.