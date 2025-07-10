5-Star Lamar Brown Recruitment Far From Over as Fresh Uncertainty Stirred for LSU & Aggies

Lamar Brown’s decision is looming but it’s going to be far from over. Even if the 5-star picks up the hat and makes his pledge on national TV, don’t expect the recruiting world to go quiet. Because when you’re the No. 1 DL in the country, living, breathing, and playing just miles from Tiger Stadium, you’re going to be in demand until the ink dries.

Lamar Brown, the 6’4, 285-pounder from University Lab in Baton Rouge is set to announce his commitment on July 10, on ESPN2 at 12:15 CT. As it stands, his top four schools are LSU, Texas A&M, Texas, and Miami. But as insiders see it, it’s the Tigers and Aggies in overtime. In a new episode on TexAgs on July 9, senior recruiting analyst Jason H’owell offered some candid insights on the recruitment race.

“If I were to predict, it would be between those two schools. Not that Texas and Miami are anything to shove off, but Texas A&M and LSU have been the schools he’s talked about the most, the schools he’s visited the most, and the schools he seems to have the strongest relationships with over many years,” said the analyst. But what about the hometown factor?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Lamar Brown isn’t your average “hometown hero” storyline. Brian Kelly and co. had been in his ears for years. But not everyone is sold on staying at home. They want a “change of scenery”, as Howell puts it. And you know the Tigers took a hit this cycle when local 5-star safety Blaine Bradford bolted for Ohio State. What if the same thing happens with Lamar Brown, who ranks higher than LSU’s former star Marcus Spears in 247Sports’ all-time Louisiana DL rankings? It would sting big time. And to make things more tense, Mike Elko’s team isn’t leaving any stone unturned.

“I think the most telling thing about Lamar and Texas A&M being in the mix is that he has visited so many times,” Howell said. “He’s been to game day, he’s been to camp, he’s been to spring practices, he’s forged relationships over multiple years with the coaching staff.” You don’t make those trips unless you’re thinking about pulling the trigger. And in this NIL era, the Aggies know how to close. Take DL Bryce Perry-Wright’s commitment for instance. They’re building trenches down in Texas, and Lamar Brown could slot right into that picture. But LSU’s cooking too. The Tigers currently boast the No. 2 average recruit rating in the country, led by 5-star EDGE Trenton Henderson and 4-star DT Richard Anderson. But no matter which team Brown picks on Thursday, it’s not going to end the tension.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Uncertainty to remain post Lamar Brown’s decision

According to Rivals, LSU holds an 86.5% chance to land Lamar Brown. Meanwhile, Texas A&M just has 11.1%. But no one in recruiting trusts those numbers once the hats hit the table. Even if he says he’s shutting it down Thursday, the phones won’t stop buzzing. Howell expects teams to keep knocking until December’s Early Signing Day. “You better believe if it’s LSU, A&M is not stopping. If it’s A&M, LSU is going to be all over them. Same with Texas and Miami,” he said.

“Lamar is a supremely talented, unique prospect,” Howell added. “There aren’t guys out there like Lamar Brown every cycle and so the race is going to be furious until the very end, until he signs and everything and he’s on campus and getting reps.” Lamar Brown is ESPN’s No. 1 overall recruit and Louisiana’s top-ranked D-lineman ever. He’s said to prefer defense over offense now, and that makes him even more rare, an athletic, agilea DT who could play early. That kind of unicorn doesn’t trot off the field without a chase.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

LSU’s fighting to win the battle. Texas A&M’s fighting to flip the script. And the rest is all chaos until the pen meets the paper.