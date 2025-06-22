5-Star Lamar Brown Sends Clear Warning to 15 SEC Programs Amid LSU Recruiting Update

LSU felt a major jolt on the recruiting front. Lamar Brown, the No. 1 prospect in Louisiana — and ESPN’s top overall recruit in the nation — has pulled the plug on his visit to Baton Rouge. The decision came right after a visit to Texas A&M, adding even more buzz to the Aggies’ hot streak. But what makes it tougher for LSU fans? Brown plays his high school ball at University High, right in LSU’s backyard. So, missing out on a local five-star talent like this could be a tough pill to swallow for Brian Kelly and his staff.

But the tide may be turning in Baton Rouge. On June 20, Geaux247’s Glen West reported that LSU is back in the mix — hosting Lamar Brown for his official visit this weekend. Just days after canceling his trip, the five-star phenom was spotted at LSU’s Friday Night Lights camp, spending the afternoon connecting with coaches and soaking in the atmosphere. With his July 10 commitment date approaching, this surprise visit could be a game-changer. Now, the Tigers are back in the fight — and things just got a lot more interesting.

As Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers just hosted their biggest recruiting weekend of the summer, it was stacked with star power. While Lamar Brown drew headlines, he wasn’t the only elite talent in town. Joining him was Richard Anderson, the No. 1 defensive lineman in the nation. The two Louisiana five-stars spent quality time together in Baton Rouge, and the chemistry didn’t go unnoticed. After the visit, Lamar Brown lit up social media with a bold message: “It’ll be ugly if the SEC have to face this!!!” That’s not just hype — that’s a warning. If LSU pulls this off, the rest of the SEC better be on high alert.

LSU’s 2026 class is sitting strong at No. 4 in the nation, per On3 — but there’s room to climb. Landing the top spot is still in reach, and keeping Lamar Brown home is the key to making it happen. The five-star recruit from Baton Rouge could be the crown jewel of the class. But there’s a catch — Texas A&M is a serious contender. If Brown ends up in College Station, it wouldn’t just be a miss for LSU. It’d be a gut punch, watching a homegrown star suit up for an SEC rival.

Why wouldn’t it be LSU? Lamar Brown checks every box. He’s a hometown star from Baton Rouge, ranked No. 7 nationally in the 2026 class by both On3 and 247Sports, and sits atop the list as the No. 1 DL in the country. Moreover, the Tigers hold a commanding lead in the On3 RPM at 96.3%, and even a 247Sports Crystal Ball points in their direction.

However, don’t end it yet. Texas A&M is keeping things intriguing as a July commitment approaches. The Aggies left College Station with significant momentum after Brown’s formal visit caused a stir. Even though LSU is the front-runner, this recruitment is turning out to be a close battle.

Lamar Brown departs College Station with much to contemplate

By giving 15 top prospects from the 2026 class the red carpet, Texas A&M made a strong statement during the recruitment process. But in charge of the team? Lamar Brown. Brown concluded his visit at LSU on June 20 after OVs to Texas and James Franklin’s Miami. But his stay in College Station might have been the turning point.

Mike Elko’s defensive line coaches, Tony Jerod-Eddie and Sean Spencer hosting Brown for many unofficials this spring. They turned it up this time. Yes, the OV struck all the right chords, according to sources, and might be the one that puts Texas A&M in control. But Rivals insider Adam Gorney is the only one keeping a close eye on Lamar Brown’s recruitment, and his most recent post on X wrote, “Think this one closes the book…” The buzz is real, then.

So, Texas A&M may have just signed one of the most sought-after athletes in recent memory, according to rumors circulating the trail. If verified, Mike Elko and the Aggies might earn a game-changing victory.