5-Star Lamar Brown Sends Powerful Message to Brian Kelly After LSU Lose a Key Commitment to SEC Rivals

LSU’s 2026 recruiting class was shaping up to be one of the brightest spots for Brian Kelly’s program. Coming into the cycle, LSU locked down several five-star commitments. However, the momentum started to wobble. The Tigers suffered a major hit when prized WR Tristen Keys flipped his commitment to Tennessee on August 28. But just when regrets wrapped around Baton Rouge, the still committed prospect, Lamar Brown, penned down a powerful message for Kelly and the Tigers.

“Who actually wanna be a Tiger and win a natty, either you with us or you not,” Brown writes on X. Alright, let’s turn back time a little. The Tigers last hoisted the College Football Playoff National Championship trophy in 2019. They capped an electric 15-0 season, topped by a dominant 42-25 win over Clemson. That championship was LSU’s fourth in school history, joining titles in 1958, 2003, and 2007. On the flip side, the Volunteers’ last football national championship came way back in 1998, led by Peyton Manning during the inaugural BCS season. So Brown is not only taking a jab at Keys, but he is also pulling the Vols down. Like a true Tiger, in sickness and in health, Lamar Brown is keeping his vows to LSU.

Tennessee already had a loaded class before this, ranked 15th nationally by ESPN. But adding Keys, the second-ranked wideout and the No. 8 overall quarterback, Faizon Brandon, has elevated their profile big time. The stats back up why Keys’ flip matters so much. He caught 58 passes for 1,275 yards and 14 touchdowns during his junior season. He led Hattiesburg High School all the way to the Mississippi 6A state title game. On top of that, Keys really turned up the heat on the national stage with appearances in prestigious showcases like the Under Armour All-America Game and the Polynesian Bowl. But the flip wasn’t an overnight decision.

“I’d say ultimately the people, the environment, and the fans,” Keys said. “Knoxville, playing in that stadium is big. I’d say it’s just that the coaches, and when I’m down there, I just feel at home. I get to see the other side, and the coaches are great people, great fathers, and great husbands to their wives. As well as the players, I’m very cool with the players from offense, defense, to special teams. So when I go down there, it feels like family.” So we can say that Brown’s jab over Keys is all based on Lamar’s newfound loyalty towards Kelly and the Tigers. But if we put this into perspective, then this loss can be much glorified in the coming seasons, when the Tigers face the Vols.

Another blow for Brian Kelly’s Tigers

Brian Kelly’s 2026 recruiting class has seen its share of drama with Tristan Keys’ commitment. But hold on, the latest blow is another tough one. Four-star offensive tackle Emanuel Tucker has decided to pack his bags not for Baton Rouge but for Ole Miss, effectively pulling the rug out from under the Tigers’ offensive front plans. Tucker’s journey has been a bit of a rollercoaster. Initially, he committed to Mississippi State. But that didn’t stick, and he decommitted in early June.

A few days later, he gave his pledge to LSU. It seemingly solidified his place in Kelly’s scheme. He even made a confident declaration. “LSU is my school, and that’s final,” he said. “I will just be attending this game with my uncle and dad, just so they can get a college experience before the big show in Death Valley.” He even insisted a Week 1 visit to Oxford was just a family trip and wouldn’t affect his decision. But all that changed quickly.

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss staff obviously pushed hard behind the scenes. For Tucker, it was about proximity and comfort. Hailing from New Albany, Mississippi, Tucker found the chance to stay close to home at Ole Miss too good to pass up. Oxford is only about 35 miles away, making it easy to stay connected with family and friends. LSU’s 2026 class ranks 11th nationally, but missing out on key pieces like Tucker and five-star offensive lineman Darius Gray, who chose South Carolina, means challenges lie ahead for Brian Kelly’s staff.