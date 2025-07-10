5-Star Lamar Brown’s Bitter LSU Stance He’d Want Erased Resurfaces After Commitment

LSU just landed a major commitment. Five-star defensive tackle Lamar Brown, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 ESPN rankings, is staying home in Baton Rouge. That sentence alone would normally light up LSU Twitter for days. Brown, a 6-foot-5, 285-pound force out of University Laboratory School, a literal stone’s throw from Tiger Stadium, is exactly the kind of game-changer Brian Kelly needed to anchor his 2026 class. But the real drama? It’s not that LSU landed him. It’s how we got here.

Because if you were following along just days ago, you’d probably be scratching your head. Brown made headlines with what sounded like a clear hint he’d go elsewhere. “Staying home would be good. But, honestly, that probably wouldn’t be the best decision for me,” he said, brushing off the whole ‘hometown’ narrative like it was yesterday’s crawfish boil.

At the time, Texas A&M and Miami were pushing hard, and insiders thought the Tigers were out. Then came the twist. Brown stood at his commitment ceremony, on LSU’s campus no less, and pulled a 180. “I love playing for this state, playing for my city. Uh, putting [the city] on my back, being a hero. So like just bringing my talent to that team.” From “not the best decision” to “be a hero” real quick, huh?

Now, let’s not act like this is the first time a five-star has pulled the old switcheroo. It’s recruiting. It’s messy. But when you say out loud — on record — that staying home isn’t the smartest move, then pivot to giving a speech about carrying your city on your back? That’s going to raise a few eyebrows. Look, LSU fans will take it. They’ll throw a parade if Brown turns into the next Glenn Dorsey. But it’s hard not to point out how loud the backpedal was. He changed his messaging entirely. That’s some Olympic-level spin.

Still, the Tigers win here. Brown is a beast in the trenches. 91 tackles and eight sacks over three varsity seasons, and he gives LSU its first No. 1 overall recruit since Leonard Fournette in 2014. That’s historic. His commitment also boosts a 2026 class that now features five-star WR Tristen Keys and several other blue-chip defenders. LSU went toe-to-toe with Texas A&M, who basically lived at Brown’s school all summer, and still came out on top. Whether it was the late-June official visit or just the magic of Tiger Stadium echoing down the street, something finally clicked.

So yeah, call it what you want—a flip, a change of heart, or just a five-star realizing Baton Rouge isn’t such a bad place to become a legend. Whatever happened behind the scenes, LSU now has its hometown hero. The road to glory starts one mile from Death Valley’s gates, and if Brown delivers like LSU fans hope, no one will remember how wild the build-up was—just the roar when he finally puts on that purple and gold.

It isn’t over until the fat lady sings

Lamar Brown pulled the trigger and committed to LSU, but it’s clear the Tigers had to fight tooth and nail to get him. What should’ve been a smooth in-state win turned into a gritty recruiting war. The defensive lineman was far from a lock, and that’s what made his announcement so tense.

According to TexAgs senior recruiting analyst Jason Howell, the final decision came down to two programs that refused to back down. “If I were to predict, it would be between those two schools,” Howell said about LSU and Texas A&M. “Not that Texas and Miami are anything to shove off, but Texas A&M and LSU have been the schools he’s talked about the most, the schools he’s visited the most, and the schools he seems to have the strongest relationships with over many years.” For LSU, landing Brown meant outlasting the kind of SEC pressure that doesn’t go away easily.

Texas A&M, in particular, was pushing hard for months. Howell pointed out how Brown “has visited so many times,” adding, “He’s been to game day, he’s been to camp, he’s been to spring practices, he’s forged relationships over multiple years with the coaching staff.” The Aggies were acting like they had him in the bag after Brown’s June visit to College Station, and when he postponed his LSU trip shortly after, it felt like the tide was turning.

Even with the commitment, though, no one’s declaring the race over. Howell made it clear that Brown’s journey to LSU will still be under constant surveillance: “You better believe if it’s LSU, A&M is not stopping. If it’s A&M, LSU is going to be all over them. Same with Texas and Miami.” In other words, don’t let the photo op fool you; the fight’s going on until December. LSU might have won this battle, but holding on to the No. 1 recruit in the country? That’s a whole different war.