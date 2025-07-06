5-Star Lamar Brown’s Future All but Confirmed as Texas A&M-LSU Battle Heats Up

Louisiana’s top-ranked prospect, Lamar Brown, is ready to let the world know where he’s headed next. At 12:15 PM on July 10, the University Lab School gym, the place where his journey began, will host one of the most anticipated announcements of the 2026 cycle. However, back in March, Brown narrowed his choices to LSU, FSU, Texas A&M, and Miami. Since then, FSU has been out, and Miami has faded. Now, it’s down to a fierce SEC showdown between two powerhouse programs: the hometown LSU Tigers and the hard-charging Texas A&M Aggies. As Brown posted, “I will now be announcing my commitment at 12:15 PM University Lab School Gym on July 10th, 2025!! #WheresHome.” Now, with the finish line in sight, all eyes are on Baton Rouge.

But the clock’s ticking, and the tension’s sky-high. As On3 put it best, writing, “It would be shocking if Lamar Brown didn’t land at either LSU or Texas A&M.” This five-star Louisiana phenom has been LSU’s dream get, the in-state prize they’ve chased for years. Staying home? It matters. Brown knows it. The Tigers know it. But don’t count out Texas A&M. The Aggies have gone all in — 10 visits to College Station in just over a year. That’s not just interest. That’s trust, and that’s comfort. Brown feels at home there, and the bond with the staff runs deep. So, insiders call it a dead heat. A true 50-50 battle. And with the decision just days away, both fanbases are holding their breath.

However, Lamar Brown’s future might already be written — and not in purple and gold. On the July 5 episode of Rivals, Josh Newberg and Adam Gorney dropped a potential shocker. While talking about LSU recruiting, Gorney didn’t hold back and said, “Lamar Brown is a kid who literally goes to school on LSU’s campus. And he might turn them down. Just how LSU has handled in-state recruiting will be interesting to watch. I think that’s going to be a big one.” So, a five-star talent in LSU’s backyard, and now this? The idea of Brown walking away from the Tigers has turned heads. If he picks the Aggies, it won’t just sting, it’ll shake the entire SEC recruiting landscape.

Keep in mind, Lamar Brown isn’t just a five-star, he’s a five-tool threat. Labeled an ‘athlete’ by most, Brown has made his vision crystal clear: he’s a defensive lineman, through and through. And at 6-foot-4 with elite burst and bend off the edge, he’s built to wreak havoc in the trenches. That kind of clarity? It only boosts his value. And both schools are locked in. Mike Elko‘s Texas A&M is on a recruiting heater. Adding Brown would be the crown jewel — the exclamation point on a class stacked with blue-chip talent.

But the prediction machines are heating up, and they’re not on the same page. On3’s RPM gives LSU a commanding 86.5% edge, crediting Brian Kelly’s late push and that powerful home-state pull for the nation’s No. 5 overall prospect. However, over at 247 Sports, it’s a different vibe. Their insiders still lean toward Texas A&M, pointing to the Aggies’ relentless consistency and the rising wave of momentum under Elko. So, two engines. Two stories. And one massive decision on deck.

While Brown’s college decision remains up in the air until July 10, his final visit to LSU could be the game-changer. With the clock ticking, how the Tigers close might be the difference that seals the deal.

Lamar Brown’s ultimate landing spot could be…

LSU is holding on tight as Lamar Brown’s July 10 decision creeps closer. Yes, Texas A&M racked up nearly 10 visits with the five-star defensive lineman — a staggering show of interest. But the Tigers got the final word. Brown ended his OVs with a stop in Baton Rouge on June 20, giving LSU the last shot to sway him. Now, in a recruitment full of twists and SEC drama, that final face-to-face might be the moment that tips the scales.

Remember, Lamar Brown’s recruitment took a dramatic turn when he followed through with his LSU visit on June 20—just days after hinting he might not. In an emotional post, he said, “Y’all don’t understand the lifestyle God blessed me with today… the recruiting process can be stressful… I’m 17 years old and only get to experience this one time.” But the visit to Baton Rouge, which many thought wouldn’t happen, became a potential game-changer. According to multiple insiders, LSU made a strong final push, capitalizing on the hometown connection and delivering what could be the last big impression.

And that LSU visit wasn’t just a homecoming — it was a calculated move. The Tigers knew letting a 285-pound hometown force leave the state would be a major blow. Brian Kelly’s 2026 plan is simple: own Louisiana and outwork everyone else. Losing Brown would cut deep, on the field and in the rankings. Right now, if Brown picks LSU, he’d be the 3rd five-star to join the fold, linking up with Richard Anderson and Tristen Keys. It’d supercharge LSU’s defensive line and lock in their Top 7 national ranking — with even bigger fireworks on the horizon.