5-star LSU Legacy Recruit Sends Strong Message on Lane Kiffin After Major Announcement

Lane Kiffin has already turned things around for LSU through the portal after his messy exit from Ole Miss. The new head coach’s impact is now also being reflected on the recruiting trail. The No. 1 tight end in the country has family ties with LSU, but Kiffin may still be the deciding factor for the Tigers to land five-star legacy recruit Ahmad Hudson.

“When you speak to a head coach, it shows how much they care about you,” said Hudson told Rivals. “Coach Kiffin was texting me before the state championship game, wishing me good luck. Not a lot of people like that have the time to really do that, so that shows that he took time out of his busy day as the head coach of Louisiana State University to wish me good luck. It’s just different.”

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Kiffin’s personal touch has already made LSU an in-state favorite in Hudson’s recruitment. It also secured the elite tight end’s first visit to campus since the new staff’s arrival. However, securing this 2027 TE talent will be a tough battle for Lane Kiffin because powerhouses like Nebraska, Miami, Missouri, and Texas A&M are pushing hard for him.

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LSU has an advantage, as Ahmad Hudson’s father, Antonio Hudson, once played for the program. But his father’s legacy began on the basketball court rather than the football field. From 2001 to 2005, Antonio was a key player for the LSU men’s basketball team and a two-time All-SEC Tournament selection.

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Now following in his father’s footsteps, Ahmad could excel in his career on the hardwood, as he is a priority target for LSU basketball. But the 5-star TE has also emerged as a generational talent on the gridiron, and this deep family tie has positioned LSU as a frontrunner in his recruitment. On their part, the Tigers’ staff is attempting to make it a true “family affair” by offering his younger brother, Branson Hudson.

The 230-pound elite pass-catcher ranked as the No. 11 overall player in the 2027 class. As a sophomore, he recorded 41 catches for 718 yards, helping Ruston to an 11-3 record and the state title game. Meanwhile, having averaged 21 points and 14 rebounds per game as a sophomore, he was a nationally ranked top-20 to top-35 prospect, earning the Ruston Daily Leader MVP honor.

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Now, this weekend’s visits will play a crucial role in understanding LSU’s stance in his recruitment. But it’s not just Hudson; LSU is targeting more elite prospects now.

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Lane Kiffin becomes an X-factor for future prospects

Lane Kiffin is well-known as the ‘portal king,’ but the new LSU head coach has become a reason for future recruits’ interest in the Tigers. Kiffin’s impact was felt immediately. Shortly after his arrival in Baton Rouge, LSU extended an in-state offer to running back Terry Martin. Martin’s return visit this weekend suggests the new head coach’s approach is already paying dividends.

“I know what Lane Kiffin has been doing to their offense. Lane Kiffin has a spread offense that translates to the NFL. It’s gonna be good,” said Martin. “We have a unique bond. Every time he calls, we speak about great things. How he left Ole Miss to come to LSU, to try and change the perspective of the game. He hits me up and lets me know he wants to bring me to LSU and wants me there. He’s done great things at Ole Miss, and I’m excited to keep building this relationship with him.”

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This weekend gives LSU another chance to strengthen its bond with the No. 1 running back in Louisiana’s 2027 cycle, who previously visited in January. Besides him, there’s elite WR Miguel Whitley.

“My relationships there are getting better and better,” said Whitley. “Coach Kiffin texts or calls me once or twice a week, and you know, that’s anyone’s dream.”

With Kiffin’s personal touch and offensive prowess as the main draw, this weekend could be the foundation upon which LSU’s 2027 recruiting class is built.