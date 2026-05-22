5-Star Marcus Fakatou’s College Destination Nearly Confirmed Amid Intense Ohio State-Notre Dame Battle

The last time five-star defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou said anything about his recruitment, he gave a list of his top five schools. However, recent reports have revealed an intense two-horse race between Ohio State and Notre Dame. Even at that, one program has emerged as his likely destination.

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“Yeah, Marcus Fakatou,” Steve Wiltfong said on Wiltfong Whiparound. “The number two-ranked defensive lineman in the country for the Rivals Industry rankings is trending towards Ohio State. Colleagues Adam Gorney and Greg Biggins have been reporting as such. Yesterday, Gorney and I moved our prediction from Notre Dame to Ohio State to reflect the current pulse of this recruitment.

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“Now, the Irish are still very much involved. They get the last visit. This has been a fluid process for Marcus Fakatou. So, maybe having that last visit is right where you want to be.”

Fakatou listed Ohio State, Notre Dame, Oregon Ducks, Georgia Bulldogs, and Texas Longhorns as his top five schools. While the Buckeyes and the Irish have had more success in his recruitment lately, the Buckeyes are taking over. Coach Larry Johnson has been a major pull for Ohio State, as the athlete fancies the idea of being under his tutelage.

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“Georgia and Texas also heavily involved, but it’s Ohio State setting the tone. After his visit in the spring, he told me that it really impressed him and his parents. He talked about getting developed by Coach Johnson and being part of an amazing program, like Ohio State. He said the bar was set high coming out of that trip. He can’t wait to get back for his official, which is going to be next weekend, the weekend of May 29, where Ohio State looks to distance themselves from the field. They are setting the pace right now for the elite defensive lineman,” Wiltfong further said.

Proximity is not a key factor here, as the Ducks who are closest to his home have fallen out of his top two. On the other hand, the Buckeyes sold their flourishing environment and admirable project to him, and he was very excited about it. He claimed the program has created such a high standard that he almost made his commitment earlier than planned.

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“This was my first visit for this whole year in general,” he said. “Me and my parents were just talking and they set the bar so high that we all came to like a circle and said committing (Wednesday) would be something to think about. That’s how high they set the bar, and I feel like Ohio State is right there with Notre Dame on my list.”

Ohio State has 12 commits already, including two five-star, eight four-star, and two three-star commits, as it remains active in spring. The class is ranked just outside the top five. Fakatou’s addition will definitely be the springboard they need to propel them into the top five.

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He has also paid several visits to Notre Dame, which is a plus for them. Furthermore, Notre Dame’s 2027 recruiting class is ranked among the top five in the nation. The program has one five-star, 12 four-star, and four three-star commitments. Adding Fakatou would help increase their rankings and give them their second five-star commit.

Fakatou is still willing to give each of his top five schools one more chance. But the Irish have a remarkable advantage, as Fakatou is set to visit them last. The prospect would visit Columbus on May 29-31, then go to Athens from June 1-3. His trip to Austin comes next, June 5-7. After some days off, he will journey to Eugene on June 12-14. His final visit to South Bend follows immediately on June 15-17.

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Fakatou’s recruiting background

Fakatou was initially a member of the 2028 recruiting class, where he was ranked as the No. 3 overall player, No. 1 defensive lineman in the nation, and No. 1 player in the state of California. However, he reclassified to the 2027 recruiting class. Despite that, he is still ranked among the elite prospects of the class.

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Per the 247Sports Composite ranking of the 2027 class, he is the No. 32 overall player in the nation, the No. 2 defensive lineman, and the No. 3 player from the state of California. The 6-foot-7, 275-pounder plays for Sierra Canyon High School, Chatsworth, California.

In the 2025 season, he recorded 69 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 14 quarterback hurries, 2 forced fumbles, and 8 blocked kicks. There is no scheduled date for his commitment yet, but it is likely to come after he completes his visits to his top five schools.