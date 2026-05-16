5-Star Miami Recruit Goes Viral for Throwing Away Hat of Program He Just Committed To

Sometimes the biggest surprises come when nobody expects them. What looked like a normal commitment ceremony suddenly turned into a shocking and unforgettable moment for Texas A&M fans and the Aggies team. After a close recruiting battle with Miami, a St. Thomas Aquinas five-star offensive tackle surprised everyone by faking out the crowd before revealing his commitment to Texas A&M in a dramatic fashion.

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During his commitment ceremony, Mark Matthews sat at a table with Miami, Texas A&M, and Georgia hats in front of him. At first, he held the Miami hat, then set it down. The crowd gasped. Matthews then announced his commitment to Texas A&M, picking up the Aggies hat and throwing it away in a shocking twist. While the crowd seemed confused, the 5-star OT was actually playing around, as he opened his shirt to show that he’s committed to Texas A&M. Everyone cheered. Matthews didn’t just pick a school; he turned a simple choice into a story people will talk about for years.

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After making his choice, Matthews became very excited, shouting and dancing around the table, indicating that he was excited for the next chapter of his football career. He also made sure to give the head coach down at College Station a shout-out.

In the video of his ceremony, Matthews shouted, “Elko era baby, let’s go!'” Many college football fans liked the way Matthews announced his decision for the entertaining nature of his announcement: a fun, creative, and exciting one. Other people simply enjoyed watching the dramatic moment and the way he surprised everyone. But in the end, he made his commitment ceremony epic.

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Now, his addition instantly adds more depth to the Aggies’ offensive line. Mark Matthews began his varsity football career as a freshman in 2023. At that time, he mainly played on the defensive side of the ball. During the season, he recorded 17 tackles and 3 quarterback hurries (QBH). Then, in his sophomore season, he changed positions and started playing left tackle on the offensive line. He helped his team finish with a strong 12-3 record and win the 5A state championship.

His skills can come in handy for both positions. Even Mark Matthews chose Texas A&M over Miami because he believed the Aggies could help him grow into a better football player and prepare for the NFL. Texas A&M has recently done a strong job developing players, and that made a big impact on his decision.

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The program has produced many NFL prospects in recent years. Texas A&M also sent 13 players to the NFL Scouting Combine, which was more than any other school. On top of that, their playoff berth last season might have also impressed him. More than anything, the relationship Mike Elko and his staff developed worked out for them.

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“I visited, and I got that feeling,” Matthews said. “Coach (Deveonte) Mackey, Coach (Adam) Cush(ing) the whole line staff, Coach Elko, there is something about them, and I like the Aggies.”

Mike Elko is gaining major momentum in his 2027 class with 14 commits so far and a No. 1 national ranking, but he isn’t stopping anytime soon.

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Other recruits Texas A&M is eyeing

After securing a major OT target, Mike Elko is eyeing other solid recruits who can add major depth to the program.

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Texas A&M is strongly trying to recruit five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson from North Carolina. Dobson is the No. 2 cornerback in his class and also a top-10 overall national prospect. Right now, Texas A&M has a good chance of getting his commitment, but LSU is also working hard to bring him to their program. Dobson’s official visit to Texas A&M during the first weekend of June could play a very important role in helping him make his final college decision.

Then there’s linebacker Kaden Henderson, who’s the No. 1 linebacker in the 2027 class, a top-25 player in the nation, and one of the best recruits from Florida, where Mark Matthews also plays. Many colleges are still trying to recruit Henderson, so his decision is still open. However, Texas A&M has made him a major priority and hopes to impress him during his official visit in June.

Last but not least, defensive lineman Segun Alexander, who recently reclassified himself from the 2028 to 2027 class, as he feels ready to play at college. Since the beginning of his recruitment, Texas A&M has shown strong interest in him.

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Alexander has already visited the Texas A&M campus several times and is already impressed by Mike Elko and the coaching staff. Because of the strong relationship they have built with him, the Aggies could become one of the favorite teams to receive his commitment as his recruitment continues during the summer. Now, with so many top recruits still deciding, it will be interesting to see who follows Matthews’ path and joins Texas A&M.