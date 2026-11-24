The video from Sierra Canyon’s semifinal loss has put five-star Ohio State commit Marcus Fakatou in the spotlight for a very different reason than his recruiting rise.

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Away from the ball, the two players got tangled up, and Corona Centennial offensive tackle Sterling Willardson appeared to slap the side of Fakatou’s helmet. Fakatou fired back with a punch to Willardson’s facemask, and Willardson hit the turf. Since the play was away from the ball, no penalty was called.

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However, the footage has since drawn attention well beyond California high school football.

“Marcus Fakatou with a CHEAP SHOT & Marcus literally KNOCKDD HIM OUT 😴, he was literally unconscious on the field,” Connect Sports’ founder Jerrion “JB” Gilmore wrote on X.

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Willardson went down as if he had been knocked out, but he was never unconscious, Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times reported on X. He left the game, was in street clothes by the end, and will be evaluated.

Sondheimer also shared Centennial coach Matt Logan’s reaction upon seeing the clip of the video: “OMG.”

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The incident happened Friday, November 20, during the CIF Southern Section Division 1 semifinal.

Corona Centennial won 42-19, ending Sierra Canyon’s 11-game winning streak and sending the Huskies through to the championship game against St. John Bosco. The confrontation came amid a difficult night for Sierra Canyon.

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Centennial had built a 14-0 lead in the first quarter through two touchdowns from Malaki Davis. The Trailblazers could not recover from that early deficit, and the Huskies kept their offense moving throughout the game.

Interestingly, another video circulating online captured Willardson making the first move. It provided a fuller picture of how the exchange began, but Fakatou’s response is still clear: he swings at Willardson and sends him to the ground.

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The video has also put the officials under scrutiny, with viewers asking how the fight went unchecked and whether anyone involved will face punishment. The CIF Southern Section, however, has not ruled out further discipline.

Centennial will face St. John Bosco for the title on Friday, November 27, and the CIF Southern Section says it will rule on possible discipline before then. Assistant Commissioner Thom Simmons told the California Post that no decision has been made on whether either player will be suspended.

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Fakatou’s name was already familiar to college football recruiting fans. The 6-foot-7 defensive lineman is part of Ohio State’s 2027 recruiting class and committed to the Buckeyes on June 29, choosing them over Georgia and Texas.

He is also among the top defensive linemen in the country. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as a five-star prospect, No. 25 nationally and the No. 2 player at his position. Not just that, his physical profile is a major part of his appeal.

At around 275 pounds, he has the size to play on the edge or move inside at the next level. His high school production at Orange Lutheran gives an idea of why he attracted so much attention.

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In 2025, he recorded 69 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and seven sacks in 12 games. He also forced two fumbles and broke up two passes. He transferred to Sierra Canyon for his senior season after reclassifying into the 2027 class.

For Ohio State, landing him was not easy, and defensive line coach Larry Johnson played a major role in his recruitment. Fakatou had initially been a Michigan target, but Johnson’s involvement helped the Buckeyes gain ground.

“Coach Larry Johnson, with his development that he’s done over there with the Bosa brothers, Chase Young, Kayden McDonald, that all just spoke volumes to me,” Fakatou said after his commitment.

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That background makes the incident a potentially unwelcome distraction for the program. Fakatou is expected to arrive in Columbus with significant expectations, and his development under Johnson will be watched closely.

“God is important to me when I was looking for a school, and he [Johnson] is also big on his faith,” Fakatou explained his decision to commit to Ryan Day’s camp. “Plus the development over there, I think that just played a big role.”

Fakatou’s high school season ended with the loss, but the aftermath has not. Willardson’s evaluation and the CIF Southern Section’s decision are still to come, and both will shape how this moment is remembered as he heads to Columbus.



