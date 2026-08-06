5-Star Ohio State WR Commit Follows $35M NFL Brother’s Footsteps to Sign Mega NIL Deal

Another day, another brother duo. Jett Harrison is joining his older brother, Marvin Harrison Jr., by signing with the same brand Marvin Jr. has partnered with since 2024. Some believe this is more than just a business move. It is another chapter in a family football legacy that began with their father, Marvin Harrison Sr., in 1996. Shared values, trust, and the brand’s emphasis on family led Marvin Jr. to choose the partnership, and now Jett is following in his footsteps.

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Jett Harrison officially signed with New Balance Football this week, joining his older brother, Marvin Harrison Jr., who already has a partnership with the brand. The announcement came through House of Heat, making Jett the latest blue-chip prospect to capitalize on the NIL era before taking his first college snap. He is only 16, but brands already see him as a marketable athlete worth investing in, making this a mega move driven by his strong high school performance and breakout sophomore season.

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“Seeing the relationship my brother built with New Balance, it was all about family. It was about trust. I know it’s going to be great,” he said after the announcement. “As soon as I put the cleat on, it felt like a regular shoe,” Jett said. “The most important thing for me is comfortability.”

Cleats are vital for a wide receiver because they provide traction, speed, balance, and comfort during sharp cuts and quick bursts.

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“Ever since we were kids, football has been something we’ve shared,” Marvin Jr. said. “Now, to be part of the same brand is really special, especially one so focused on family.”

After signing with the brand in April 2024, he helped launch its first American football cleats, worked with the design team to improve performance and comfort, and appeared in both sports and lifestyle campaigns. In 2026, he also took part in New Balance’s inaugural Football Kickoff event, where the brand introduced the Rev X and Rev iQ cleats and included him in a Football Council focused on the future of the game.

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The NIL deal also fits a bigger trend inside the Buckeyes program. Just a few weeks ago, freshman WR Chris Henry Jr. joined Nike alongside RB Bo Jackson and CB Jermaine Matthews Jr. And for Jett, it’s another chapter for a family that’s become synonymous with elite receiver play.

Harrison caught 51 passes for 811 yards and 10 touchdowns as a freshman, earning MaxPreps Freshman All-American honors. As a sophomore, he improved to 50 catches for 849 yards and 12 touchdowns, including four scores against St. Frances Academy, then he committed to Ohio State.

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“He really comes down with ridiculous catches at a high rate. He looks to have a massive catch radius along with the ability to create constant separation with advance route running,” Said Rivals ‘ Charles Power. His game really took off as a sophomore, highlighted by a four-touchdown performance against national power St. Frances. Everyone is familiar with his Hall of Fame father and top-five pick older brother. While there is a way to go, Jett is more advanced in his process than his brother at the same stage.”

Their father, Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison Sr., built one of the greatest NFL careers ever seen at the position. Marvin Jr. followed with a dominant run at Ohio State before becoming the fourth overall pick in the NFL Draft. His rookie deal with the Arizona Cardinals came fully guaranteed and is worth more than $35 million over four years. Now Jett is carving out his own lane with the same last name.

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Ohio State keeps winning the WR race

Jett’s commitment didn’t surprise many people around recruiting circles. Ohio State offered him early and built on their production line of NFL receivers. Miami and Oregon pushed hard, but the younger Harrison committed to the Buckeyes on July 1 after making multiple unofficial visits during June. His talent explains why everyone wanted him.

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Even Marvin Harrison Jr. finished his Ohio State career with 155 catches, 2,613 yards, and 31 touchdowns. He became the program’s first receiver with two 1,000-yard seasons and won the 2023 Biletnikoff Award.

Playing for Philadelphia’s St. Joseph’s Prep, Jett Harrison put together a huge sophomore season in 2025. The Rivals Industry Ranking lists him among the nation’s elite prospects, while the 247Sports Composite places him as the No. 4 overall player nationally, the No. 2 WR, and Pennsylvania’s top prospect in the 2028 class.

He’s also the highest-rated player currently committed to Ohio State’s 2028 group, joining 5-star DL Jameer Whyce and 4-star RB Elijah Newman-Hall. Jett Harrison still has high school football ahead of him, and plenty can change before he catches his first pass in Columbus.

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If everything stays on course through National Signing Day, he would become the sixth straight recruiting cycle in which the Buckeyes land a 5-star WR.