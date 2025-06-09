5-Star OL Darius Gray Announces Clear Frontrunner After Narrowing College Football Future to 6 Programs

Darius Gray, the standout offensive lineman from St. Christopher’s School in Richmond, Virginia, is quickly becoming one of the most coveted names in the 2026 recruiting class. Recruiting outlets widely regard Gray as a five-star interior offensive lineman, grading him as the No. 1 IOL and No. 16 overall prospect. Gray’s scouting report lavishes praise on his strong frame and uncharacteristic movement for someone his size. He’s got the quickness to pull and lead the charge on counters, the horsepower to occupy the line of scrimmage.

Insiders think Gray can be a cheat code at guard in a zone-blocking system and draft him as a future early-round NFL pick. Every school is laying out the red carpet, not only providing scholarships but also offering the hope of elite development, a strong family culture, and a ticket to the pros. In all the hype, Gray has expressed that there is one program that currently stands out. He praised Josh Heupel’s Tennessee in brilliant terms, described his trips to Knoxville as “amazing,” and emphasized the family environment that keeps the Volunteers atop his priority list. This Saturday (June 7), Gray was hosted for the third time by the program.

On3’s Steve Wiltfong posted on X, “Five-star OL Darius Gray says Tennessee stands at the top of his board following his weekend official visit to Knoxville.” From the very moment he stepped onto campus, the “family atmosphere” swept Gray up. Gray felt welcome and appreciated, and it meant a great deal to him and his family. He said, “The family atmosphere here was the biggest standout for me and my family!”

But it wasn’t just the friendly atmosphere that impressed Gray. He was also amazed by the Vols’ facilities and attention to player development. One highlight? Seeing the team utilize the “Big Bertha” machine. “Big Bertha was something that stood out to me. I’ve only seen NFL teams using that machine, and now College teams are,” Gray explained. For a player hoping for the NFL, seeing Tennessee invest in technology of that nature made a large impression. “They stand at the top of my board,” Gray said. “What makes it special is the people in that building!”

Gray also received quality time with the entire coaching staff, reaping their energy and vision for the program. “I got to talk to all of the Coaches! It went great; I got the feel of the family atmosphere and loved being around every one of them!” he reported. Gray’s visit afforded him ample face time with not only the HC but the whole offensive staff. He had the opportunity to meet with Coach Josh Heupel, renowned for his energetic, player-centric style, and with Coach Glen Elarbee, the master of the offensive line, who has developed several Vols linemen into NFL prospects. That level of individual attention is enormous for a recruit.

Darius Gray’s race to the finish line

As Gray’s sophomore highlight reels began to circulate, college coaches took notice of him. Offers flooded in—LSU, South Carolina, Clemson, Michigan, Ohio State, and naturally, Tennessee, just to mention a few. This summer, Gray’s been busy with official visits—he has a few more visits upcoming with Auburn (June 10), Ohio State (June 11), LSU (June 14), Penn State (June 17) and South Carolina (June 20), before he intends to cut his list. The aim? To decide upon his college of choice before the start of his senior season.

Gray is a measured recruit. He is reluctant about finding the biggest stadium or the most glamorous facilities; he would rather look for a home. That’s why each trip is an opportunity to make contact with the coaching staff, meet current players, and observe behind-the-scenes how the program works. But several schools, including Tennessee, are involved. Analysts have referred to North Carolina as the “team to watch,” highlighting Gray’s impressive rapport with the Tar Heel coaching staff.

Gray is preparing to trim his list to a select few, likely six schools, before making his final decision. With his ability, work ethic, and considerate recruitment approach, wherever he lands, that school is getting a future star.