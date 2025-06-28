5-Star OSU QB Makes Big Ryan Day Admission After Making His Loyalty Known

Ever since Ohio State won that elusive natty, all the recruits in the country are now jumping in on Ohio State’s recruiting bogey. For instance, Ryan Day has already roped in a 5th-ranked class for 2025 with 5-star prospects like Tavien St Clair and Devin Sanchez. However, the head coach is looking far into the future, and after landing two 5-star commits already, he went on to grab a 5-star wide receiver for his 2027 class, and you would think that’s where his exploits end, right?

Not quite!! Ohio State had landed another commit for their 2027 class, Brady Edmunds, who is a 3rd ranked QB in the cycle. But the guy committed even before Ryan Day won that natty, pledging to the Buckeyes back in December last year, and bolstered that class. His motivation to commit? Fulfilling a childhood dream of wearing scarlet and gray. “So, like when I was in fifth or sixth grade, I want to say when I started playing quarterback, I made a list of goals, and down there on that list was commit to Ohio State,” said Edmunds after his commitment. But more than that dream, it was his admiration for Ryan Day.

On 27th June, Edmunds sat on the ‘BuckeyeBoyz’ podcast, where he opened up on his childhood moments and his whole journey to commit to Ohio State. But when asked if the relationship between him and Coach Day or Billy Fessler (OSU QB coach) motivated him to commit? The Huntington Beach, California, native admired Ryan Day and pointed to the staff’s recruiting as the biggest factor.

“Yeah, I mean, I got great relationships with both of them. My first time up ever since I committed was in the spring. We went for the spring game or the spring showcase, and a couple of days of practice there. That was a good time where I started, peer recruiting, and that’s where I kind of felt like, okay, this really is the family aspect,” said Brady Edmunds. But he isn’t just the regular commit for Ohio State.

The guy is more of a recruiter, too, and has been helping Ryan Day with the recruiting aspect. Edmunds even said that he has a head start with different recruits and is doing everything to convince more recruits to join him at OSU. “It felt even more like home and stuff, and that was where I was more peer recruiting and stuff like that. Trying to bring guys in to build this class and everything. So, that’s kind of my role right now is just that peer recruiting aspect,” said Brady Edmunds.

Standing at 6’5″ and 215 lbs, Edmunds is an exceptional QB who has several years to develop into a five-star from a four-star prospect. His arm talent? It has been widely described that the guy can even “throw it through a wall” as he impressed scouts at Elite 11 regionals. As for his stats? The guy threw a whopping 2,691 yards for 24 TDs as a freshman and backed it up with 3,222 yards and 36 touchdowns in his junior year. So, Ryan Day might be getting a future QB star to take the place of Julian Sayin. And guess what? He does have an opinion on the QB battle!

Brady Edmunds clears Ryan Day’s QB dilemma?

Edmunds’ recruiting journey was not much extensive than he had narrowed down just four programs back in September last year. The programs he was looking forward to were Michigan, Penn State, Texas, and Ohio State, despite interest he had from other programs. But the guy had deep connections to OSU as his grandfather had attended the college and was a die-hard fan of the team. The fandom thus ran in Brady and his father’s blood and which finally led to his commitment. So, being a passionate fan, he was watching the OSU battle closely.

Brady appeared in an interview with Eleven Warriors and gave his two cents on the ongoing QB battle at Ohio State between Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz. “I personally have not talked to other quarterbacks. I think that might have just become a new thing, but for me, it’s just another opportunity to compete. Now, coming in, if it were one quarterback, I’d be working taping or whoever the 26 is. Now you’ve got a dude right on your tail working even more, so I mean it’s just opportunity [for] more competition,” said Edmunds.

It seems the guy favors both players and wants the battle to play itself out to churn out the best in both. Yet, we all know that Julian Sayin is still the favorite for the job, and most probably, we would see him behind the center against Texas for Ryan Day. Despite being a heavy favorite, though, Lincoln Kienholz hasn’t backed down and will probably be ready to step in as QB1 if any unforeseen circumstances like injury happen.