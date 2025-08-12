5-Star OT Mark Matthews’ College Future Could Be Influenced by Fellow Elite Linemen After Final 8 Reveal

Some guys just look like they were built to play in front of the massive crowd of college football, and Mark Matthews? He’s one of those guys. Standing at 6 feet 5 inches and weighing 300 pounds, he’s repping the powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas program. He’s the kind of offensive tackle who makes defensive ends rethink their life choices before the snap. Matthews combines size with solid technique, and his development has caught the attention of many major college programs.

Despite his star status, Matthews stays grounded, taking part in team traditions like the annual sleepover at his school gym, where players bond off the field. “We do it every year to get closer to our team. Just have a good time and spend time with the guys,” Matthews said. However, right now? His recruitment is starting to heat up in a big way, and that’s the most important thing about his career. The list of heavy hitters chasing him is long. But we’ve just gotten the clearest picture yet of where his future might lead.

The national powers, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Tennessee, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon, Clemson, Florida, and Michigan, are all leaning hard on him. But the drama doesn’t stop there. Miami, Florida, Michigan, Nebraska, and Oregon have hotlined the most, staying in daily contact, showing they’re serious about building around him.

Matthews also spoke about his connections with some programs. “Coach [A’lique] Terry, great coach. Great organization over there. It’s Oregon. They’ve been signing some tough guys. I was talking to Manny [Immanuel Iheanacho] the other day, and I am close.” Oregon could be a great choice, since they are the defending Big Ten champions, and Immanuel Iheanacho is close to Mark, which can make things easy for him to blend in with the squad.

He also had praise for Miami’s coaching staff. “[Offensive Line] Coach [Alex] Mirabal is a great O-Line teacher. He appreciates being a teacher, and I respect that. They are also signing a lot of guys like Jackson Cantrell. I’m close with him, he’s cool, we text back and forth.” Listening to his words, it can be understood that he’s not just choosing a school, he’s looking for a friendly atmosphere. And Miami could be the one since he is close with the star lineman Jackson Cantwell as well. With all these top programs chasing him, let’s take a closer look at what makes Mark Matthews such a prized prospect and what he says about his game and future.

Mark Matthews’ season to shine and his vision ahead

Matthews has the perfect size for an offensive tackle, but it’s not just about size. The dude’s got some serious skills, quick feet, strong hands, and the kind of technique that makes defensive ends think twice. Over the last season at St. Thomas Aquinas, he’s been a beast in both run blocking and pass protection, consistently opening holes and keeping his QB safe. Scouts love how fast he gets off the snap. And how well he can adjust when defenders try to trick him.

Mark himself talked about how important for him to perform well this season. “I feel like it’s my biggest season. So I have to prove to people why I deserve all of this hype and show people I’m the real deal,” Matthews said at the Miami Dolphins High School Media Day at Hard Rock Stadium. “St. Thomas Aquinas, we have a bunch of great guys, especially the class of ’27. From Julius Jones, to Jayden Dean, to Jaden Carey, to Zayden Gamble, those guys are the real thing right there,” he concluded.

Ultimately, Mark’s looking for the right fit, not just a big program. Somewhere, he can keep improving, build strong connections, and really show what he’s made of. Wherever he lands, it’s clear he’s ready to take the next step and make his mark.