5-Star Penn State Commit Kevin Brown in Danger of Flipping to B1G Rivals After Huge Move

With five straight losses, a head coach fired midseason, and now, blue-chip recruits eyeing the exit door, the Penn State Nittany Lions are in dire straits right now. The latest roadblock comes in the form of Harrisburg native Kevin Brown, a 6-foot-5, 280-pound interior offensive lineman who was the gem of their 2026. But James Franklin’s firing and the program’s stunning collapse have opened cracks in his commitment to the team. He’s reopened his recruitment and is listening. And this weekend, he paid a visit to Columbus, Ohio.

Yeah, while Penn State was getting flattened 38-14 at The Shoe, Kevin Brown was in the stands, soaking up Ohio State’s dominance firsthand. It’s one thing to take a visit. It’s another to do it when your “current” team is on the field being dismantled by another Big Ten rival. OSU insider Garrick Hodge even posted a telling detail on X on November 1. “Ohio State offensive line coach Tyler Bowen made it a point to walk off the field with Penn State 2026 offensive line commit Kevin Brown following Ohio State’s 38-14 victory.” The Buckeyes are not keeping their plans a secret.

If he indeed decides to sign elsewhere, Kevin Brown would become the sixth offensive lineman in Ryan Day‘s 2026 class. It’s unlikely the Buckeyes would want to increase their roster, but when a top-three IOL and No. 70 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Rankings shows interest, you don’t exactly say no. Especially not when it’s a five-star from Pennsylvania.

Kevin Brown has already taken an official visit to West Virginia and reportedly isn’t done exploring. But Ohio State made an impression. As 247Sports’ Brian Dohn put it, “Development, ability to play for a high-level program and trust in the offensive line coach is paramount to Brown’s decision.” You’d find all those right there in Columbus. In other words, the Buckeyes sold him on the future.

So, where does this leave Penn State? A once-proud program is now teetering between rebuilding and imploding. Losing a homegrown star like Kevin Brown could be symbolic, a local talent walking out the door just as the program loses its way. And if the weekend wasn’t painful enough for Nittany Lion fans, Saturday’s showdown at The Shoe drove the point home.

Ohio State’s victory makes Kevin Brown’s case stronger

No. 1 Ohio State’s 38-14 win over Penn State spelled rock bottom in Happy Valley. The Nittany Lions hung around early, trailing just 17-14 at halftime. Safety Caleb Downs took it upon himself to hustle his team at halftime. “These guys aren’t going to come in here and lay down. We’ve got to go take it,” he said after the game. “We came out and did that at a high level in the second half.” Indeed, the Buckeyes flipped the switch in the second half, outscoring Penn State 21-0.

QB Julian Sayin went 20-of-23 for 316 yards and four touchdowns. Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate torched the secondary for a combined 247 yards while freshman Bo Jackson added 105 yards on the ground. Meanwhile, at Penn State, it’s a blame game. Interim coach Terry Smith was honest about his team’s struggles. He added, “We just can’t figure out how to get out of it.” Not exactly a tempting pitch for promising recruits.

And as Kevin Brown walked off the field with the Buckeyes’ staff after the game, one thing became clear. Penn State’s storm might just be beginning. Do you think Brown will sign with the Buckeyes?