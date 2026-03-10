5-Star Peter Bourque’s Next Destination Nearly Confirmed Amid PSU, Georgia & Virginia Tech Battle

Tabor Academy quarterback Peter Bourque had his 2027 fixed at Michigan until a coaching change induced his decommitment. The four-star talent from Hingham, Massachusetts, reopened his recruitment last month and is now edging closer to his new destination. Interestingly, his likely destination is one of the programs he had earlier snubbed for Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines.

After losing him to Michigan last August, the Georgia Bulldogs’ relentless pursuit of Peter Bourque has kept them in pole position to land him amid stiff competition from Penn State University and Virginia Tech, per On3’s insider Steve Wiltfong.

“I think Georgia is the program that’s really picking up the most momentum in the recruitment of Peter Bourque,” Wiltfong said on On3. “Penn State and Virginia Tech are also heavily in the mix. But he got a chance to get back on the Athens campus. Georgia was a finalist the first time around. And for a lot of reasons why he picked Michigan, I think you look at Georgia and see them checking a lot of boxes. A tradition-rich championship program that’s going to compete consistently year in, year out in front of a passionate fan base that offers terrific academics off the field.

“And he called Georgia the premier program in college football today. And it’s easy to see why. It’s a place to compete in the championships, get developed, chase my goals, and be part of an amazing stable culture. Ever since he reopened his process, a day doesn’t go by that he doesn’t hear from Mike Bobo or Brandon Streeter. On his visit, he talked about football development and what it’s like to be part of Georgia football.”

While Coach Smart and the Bulldogs have their 2027 recruiting class ranking 5th nationally and 3rd in the SEC, according to On3, they are looking to better that number with the No. 8-ranked QB and No. 90 overall prospect in the 2027 class. And when it comes to recruitment, Coach Smart’s ability has never been in doubt.

The names Wiltfong dropped, Bobo and Streeter, are the coaches who may make it all worth it for Bourque. Mike Bobo runs a pro-style offense, which Bourque himself flagged as a priority early in his recruitment, specifically because of what it means for long-term development at the next level. Streeter, meanwhile, is a former Clemson offensive coordinator who spent 9 years on Dabo Swinney’s staff before Kirby Smart brought him on board as an offensive analyst in Athens. The fact that Georgia has made this kind of staff expertise available to Bourque in every recruiting conversation tells you how seriously they’ve been taking this pursuit.

“He got to spend an hour with Coach Kirby Smart, called him the top coach in college football, and he thinks that it’s a place that can help him reach his highest potential. So, the Bulldogs are in the thick of it for one of the top quarterbacks in the country, Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year, threw for over 2,200 yards, rushed for nearly 700 more yards, played in the Navy All-America Bowl, and could be playing his college football in Athens down the road,” Wiltfong continued.

Bourque’s decision to head to Georgia would have been quite an easy one, as his comments through his recruitment adventure have shown him to be one who can only be swayed by a competent coaching staff and an impressive program. Luckily, the Bulldogs have both.

Peter Bourque to join a star-studded class of Georgia Bulldogs 2027 commits.

Peter Bourque isn’t joining a team in need of a savior to rescue them from a crisis. Instead, he is joining a group whose system is sure to help kick-start his NFL career. They finished with a 12-2 record and bagged the SEC Championship title before exiting the playoffs in the quarterfinal. Unsurprisingly, they have continued this excellence in the recruiting department with the 2027 class.

On3’s Josh Newberg took notice of the Bulldogs’ recruitment activity after Jerry Outhouse announced his commitment.

“We’re seeing Georgia recruiting start to wake up over the weekend. Jerry Outhouse was another big win for the Bulldogs on the trail, as they look to wrap this thing up here in the spring.”

Jerry Outhouse is a four-star prospect, the 16th-best safety, and the 155th-best player in the country. Outhouse became the sixth player to join the class, joining the likes of RB Noah Parker, WR Aden Starling, and OL Kelsey Adams. Donte Wright, a five-star CB who is still being wooed by other programs despite his commitment, is a major name in the class. Also, a worthy mention is running back Kemon Spell, a five-star prospect and the best running back in the country.

With what Coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs have to offer him, Peter Bourque will have no regrets switching his allegiance to Georgia.