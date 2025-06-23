5-Star Richard Wesley Makes Emotional Statement With Texas Commitment Weeks After Viral Oregon Moment

Richard Wesley’s recruiting journey has been anything but ordinary, from the viral cannonball splash with Dan Lanning to a shocking decommitment just 17 days later. The five-star edge rusher initially seemed totally hooked on the Oregon Ducks, making headlines with that memorable celebration. But his commitment was short-lived; he reopened his recruitment, stunning the college football world. Now, after weeks of uncertainty, Wesley has made his final move to Texas, solidifying his commitment to the Longhorns. It wasn’t just Texas’ winning tradition that drew him in; it was a deep, personal promise he made.

Texas football boasts a long history of elite recruiting, though some top prospects, like Evan Stewart, have ditched them pretty badly. Evan Stewart, a skilled receiver, first committed to Steve Sarkisian, then moved to Texas A&M in 2022, and later to the Ducks in 2024. But now it’s Sarkisian’s time. He isn’t playing catch-up; he’s aggressively securing commitments. The result? Their 2026 class now has another playmaker. With 15 players already committed and holding a 10th national ranking, the Longhorns are building something special.

Richard Wesley is now fully committed to Texas, closing the door on other recruiting chances. This time, the reasons are bigger than just football. Recruiting analyst Hayes Fawcett shared the news on Instagram, where Wesley clearly showed his feelings about joining Texas: “This for you, Mom ❤️ 10000% committed 🤘🏾.”

For Wesley, this isn’t just a career move—it’s deeply personal. His family fuels his passion, and Texas offered him a way to honor that. “My recruitment is 100 percent, 1,000 percent shot down,” Wesley said. “I’m going here in January. It feels good. Feels good. It was kind of hard letting all the other coaches know that have recruited me. I had great bonds with them … but in the end, I had to do what’s best for me.”

Texas EDGE coach LaAllen Clark starts a new chapter with Richard Wesley’s commitment. Clark, a recent addition to Sark’s staff from Ohio State, has already made a significant impact. He successfully recruited Richard Wesley, the No. 2-ranked edge rusher in the 2026 class, beating out major programs like Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and even his previous team. This just shows Clark’s quick impact.

With Wesley’s decision to join the team in burnt orange, the already strong defensive line class—boasting four-star commits Vodney Cleveland, Corey Wells, and Dylan Berymon—is even better. Wesley’s now all set to give his best at the Forty Acres.

Wesley is more than just talk; his outstanding sophomore season at Sierra Canyon proves it. This 6’4″, 250-pound MaxPreps All-American recorded 44 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 9 sacks, and 3 forced fumbles. His natural pass-rush abilities, quick starts, and polished technique are incredibly advanced for his age. Wesley also excels against the run, plays aggressively, and stands out in the weight room.

Wesley’s athleticism and strong work ethic make him a top-tier prospect for Texas. After a historic 2025 recruiting class—the program’s first-ever No. 1 ranking—Sarkisian is already building momentum for 2026. This past weekend, Texas hosted several top recruits, like 5-star outside linebacker Tyler Atkinson, top-50 offensive tackle John Turntine III, and wide receiver Kaydon Finley, whose father is Super Bowl-winning tight end Jermichael Finley. It seems at least one of these promising recruits is already very impressed with the Longhorns.

Another blue-chip prospect is rooting high for the Longhorns

Texas entered the weekend as the underdog in the recruitment of four-star offensive lineman John Turntine, trailing Texas A&M and Michigan after impressive official visits. But Texas, known for their flashy recruiting tactics, held nothing back. They’ve gone all in before, like spending nearly $280,000 on a weekend for five-star quarterback Arch Manning, and last season, they even brought Lamborghinis to campus and made helicopter visits for recruits. Now, Sark is at it again, treating Turntine like a VIP from airport pickup to hotel accommodations, with a family member even telling On3 that “Turntine really loved the visit. Everyone in the family did.”

Steve Sarkisian’s team exceeded expectations, personalizing the visit to reflect Turntine’s personality, not just his football skills. His father summarized it perfectly: “Texas did their damn thing. Everything went great. They did a great job of crafting the visit for Dr. John.” The nickname, “Dr. John,” reflects Turntine’s medical aspirations, a future Texas wholeheartedly embraced, showing their commitment to his life beyond football.

Turntine’s visit wasn’t all flash; he spent quality time with offensive line coach Kyle Flood, deeply discussing his role in Texas’s offensive plans and long-term development. This one-on-one time strengthened their bond considerably.

Now, his visit wasn’t just talk—it was substantive and strategic and gave him a clear vision of life as a Longhorn. Hosted by current Longhorn Brandon Baker and reunited with former teammate Jonathan Cunningham, Austin felt like home. His father even texted a photo, exclaiming, “Looks… good… I would say!!!”

With his final official visit complete, Turntine will announce his commitment on July 4th, with a live ceremony and party in the works. It’s pretty clear that the Longhorns made a lasting impact on Turntine and his family. Perhaps Turntine’s path, like Wesley’s, will also lead him to Austin.

