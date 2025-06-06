5-star Ryder Lyons Makes Major USC Announcement as Clear Frontrunner Between Oregon and BYU Surfaces

One of the biggest news on 5-star Ryder Lyons is how he’s shut down USC from his final choices. According to 247Sports, he has cancelled his visit with the Trojans despite visiting the campus multiple times and receiving a very good NIL package offer. Now, he’s down to only two schools with scheduled OVs between Oregon and BYU.

But even among these two final interests, BYU might have a better chance at landing him. In a new episode on USC LAFB on June 5, the host let out his prediction saying, “I think BYU has real staying power because he would be the headline of their class. They have a good class already but he would be the headline. They could throw everything at him.” Just imagine BYU getting a top-20 player who’s also the No. 1 player in the state of California and the No. 4 QB, per 247Sports.

While Oregon is very much in the mix, there’s one factor that might put BYU ahead of the race. “BYU even more so than Oregon he’d be guaranteed to start day one,” the host said. But anything could happen. The Ducks might have something that puts them above the Cougars. Or who knows, even USC could get back in the mix. But for now, we’ll wait for what the OVs on June 13th to Oregon and June 19th to BYU would bring for Ryder Lyons.