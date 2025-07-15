5-star Savion Hiter’s Commitment Could Decide Who Wins 2026 Class: Michigan or Ohio State

Five-star running back, Savion Hiter is keeping the CFB world on edge. The Louisa County (Va.) standout hasn’t circled a commitment date just yet, but the decision is getting closer. Ohio State, Michigan, Tennessee, and Georgia remain in the mix; each hoping to land one of the most explosive backs in the 2026 class. Ranked No. 8 nationally, Hiter is a game-changer and arguably sits at the very top of Michigan’s recruiting wish list. So, the countdown may be unofficial, but the buzz is real.

Savion Hiter stole the spotlight in Monday’s rankings drop. Already a five-star in the Industry Ranking, the dynamic back just added more fuel to the hype. Yes, Rivals officially handed him his fifth star, solidifying his status as the No. 1 running back in the country. So, Hiter now joins an exclusive group, becoming one of just 12 recruits to earn that honor so far in this cycle. To be honest, his stock isn’t just rising, it’s soaring. But Savion Hiter’s commitment could swing the balance of power in the 2026 recruiting race.

On July 14, Michigan insider Ethan McDowell reported that the Wolverines sit just one spot behind rival Ohio State in the Rivals Industry Team Rankings — No. 9 nationally after a major reshuffle. But here’s the kicker: if Hiter chooses Michigan, they leapfrog the Buckeyes and claim the No. 8 spot. One decision, one superstar, and the race for B1G dominance could take a dramatic turn.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Well, Rivals currently pegs Michigan’s 2026 class as the fourth-best in the B1G, but the Wolverines aren’t done yet. With a few key targets still on the board, the finish could be strong. And one of those big names surely is Savion Hiter. Rivals’ Charles Power didn’t hold back in his praise. “An extremely fluid and smooth mover who changes directions effortlessly,” he wrote in Hiter’s scouting report. “Shows excellent acceleration. Cuts on a dime and makes defenders miss in space. Runs with pace and instincts.” In short, he is the kind of back who doesn’t just gain yards, he breaks games wide open.

Despite Savion Hiter’s quiet recruitment, a few significant details have emerged. Speaking about Tennessee, he said, “The Vols is a great place to be… [Running backs] coach [De’Rail] Sims, he’s a great coach, and I needed to see [Head] Coach [Josh] Heupel.” When asked about Michigan, Hiter added, “They stand pretty high… since they offered me, it’s been up there. I already had the relationship with [RBs] coach [Tony] Alford coming from Ohio State.” These remarks reveal his strong interest in both Vols and the Wolverines, while Ohio State remains firmly in the mix as decision time approaches. Now, while Savion Hiter’s decision still hangs in the balance, Michigan continues to land on the final lists of several elite prospects.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Michigan’s current priority targets

Michigan is still very much in the hunt to stack top-tier talent and climb the rankings. CB Davon Benjamin, still holding the No. 1 spot at his position, checks in at No. 22 overall after a slight drop. At 5-11.5 and 170 pounds, the California native has Michigan in his top group, along with Texas, Oregon, and Washington. Now, his commitment is set for August 2, and the Wolverines are right in the thick of it.

On the defensive line, Michigan is still chasing Deuce Geralds, now ranked No. 146 overall. The 6-1, 268-pound Georgia product will also commit on August 2, with Oregon gaining momentum; but don’t count Michigan out just yet. Then LB Nick Abrams took a dip in the latest rankings, sliding from No. 163 to No. 247, but his recruitment is heating up. The Maryland native is set to announce his decision Wednesday, choosing among Bama, Michigan, Oregon, and Georgia.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Right now, the buzz favors the Ducks and Bulldogs. Meanwhile, Michigan is quietly keeping tabs on two Big 12 safety commits, Kansas’ James Dunnigan Jr. and Baylor’s Jordan Deck, showing they’re still looking to flip talent down the stretch.