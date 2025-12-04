Five-Star Savion Hiter Makes Personal NIL Announcement After Signing for Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines recently sealed down more than two dozen recruits’ NLIs as the Early National Signing period is currently in full throttle. Still, Sherrone Moore was waiting for 5-star RB Savion Hiter to put pen to paper. But now, the wait has finally ended, and Hiter has finalized his NLI, becoming a Wolverine officially. The best part? Within moments, the Mineral, Virginia, native has also launched his high-profile NIL initiative.

Hiter has his own website, where he has listed several merchandise items and Michigan gear featuring his name and the number 5 in bold. “This is my official merch line, created for the fans who have believed in me and welcomed me into this community from day one. I am excited to grow this over time and hope you will enjoy the fun merchandise concepts that the team at Valiant and I have put together. Go Blue!” reads Hiter’s message on the website.

The website has several items listed, which start from Hiter’s Michigan jerseys to signed ‘M’ imprinted footballs. Interestingly, not every item on the website is always open for purchase. Want that signed Savion Hiter football? A limited-time auction is currently underway, with an end date of approximately 8 days. How about a Savion Hiter signed trading card? Just 8 days are left to buy that, too, in the auction. But that’s not all.

“The culture there is so much different there than any other school. It feels like a blessing to be there. Every time I’m up there, it feels like family. It feels great. It feels way better to have this recruiting process over. His (RBs coach Tony Alford) resume is crazy. From teaching little running backs to big running backs like Ezekiel Elliott and all that, it feels great to have the chance to be coached by him,” said Hiter upon his verbal commitment to Michigan in August. Ever since then, Hiter has stayed a loyal UM despite interest from other programs. That will undoubtedly lead to UM fans buying his merchandise.

Other items, such as posters, T-shirts, and jerseys, have been marked at prices ranging from $25 to $119.99 on Savion’s website. So, for someone wanting a Savion Hiter jersey, the price will hover around $119.99. Whereas, a Big House logo along with Hiter’s picture on a t-shirt will cost around $50. An unsigned Savion Hiter trading card is listed at just $14.95, while the cost of Hiter’s poster, with him standing in a UM jersey, is listed at $25. It’s an initiative that has the potential to pay dividends to the RB apart from his separate NIL deal with the program.

Savion Hiter announces plans at Michigan

Apart from his own Merchandise initiative, Savion, having the tag of no.1 RB in the nation, has garnered a significant NIL sum. In June, ON3’s Steve Wiltfong reported that programs were ready to offer NIL deals starting from $600k and going up to $800k. It’s then expected that the RB would have gotten a similar deal at Michigan, and now the merchandise initiative is expected to pay dividends in various ways. But for that to happen, Savion must live up to his billing.

“I feel like I need to be a leader, like the biggest leader on the team, even from my freshman year. That’s my ultimate goal. And obviously, getting an academic scholarship, like my master’s degree or something like that,” said Hiter on his plans at Michigan. Currently, Sherrone Moore’s 2026 class has 3-star Jonathan Brown as the second RB. And so the 10th overall prospect can then easily become a leader in just his freshman season. To do that, the 5’11” and 200 lbs RB also has talent to back himself up.

In his junior season, Hiter ran for an incredible 1,698 yards for 26 touchdowns, averaging a stellar 10.8 yards per carry. Not to mention, the player is a natural athlete and has an 11.11-second time in the 100 meters. Add to that his 45-foot mark in triple jump and flair to run explosively. Savion looks to be the next big thing for Michigan. The only concern then for Hiter will be to stay healthy and injury-free most of the time. Can he go down in Michigan’s history books?