5-star Savion Hiter’s Frontrunners Revealed in New Intel as $800K Move Confirmed

Well, Savion Hiter‘s recruitment is reaching a fever pitch, and time’s running out for programs hoping to secure the top prospect in the 2026 class. Fresh from a Michigan visit, with Tennessee lining up, Hiter is in the driver’s seat. The Wolverines, once favorites for two top-10 running backs, are now scrambling after Notre Dame landed Javian Osborne. But, after losing Osborne, they’re hanging by a thread. Now, the battle intensifies between Georgia and Ohio State, but the buzz around Michigan and Tennessee has started to drown out the rest. Why? Looks like they paid their NIL card right.

Since the start, Sherrone Moore‘s squad has been making a strong push to get on board with this 5’11”, 180 lb running back. But last month’s surprise visit to Knoxville turned things around for them. “I mean, people are just together as a family, cheering for everybody, and everybody is rooting for Tennessee… I expected big things out of Tennessee, and I got what I expected,” Savion said. But can we blame him? Michigan basically ghosted Hiter for a month due to their two-year-old scouting scandal, and that’s what worked in Tennessee’s favor.

Last week’s visit flipped the script for Michigan. They pulled out all the stops, even staging a photo shoot with five-star quarterback and top 2025 recruit Bryce Underwood handing Hiter the ball—a powerful visual of their potential partnership. It was a head-turning move, and it worked. Michigan is also aggressively pursuing NIL opportunities, emphasizing Hiter’s unique value. His high ranking elevates the stakes considerably. Speculation suggests he could earn $600,000 to $800,000 in his freshman year, depending on his college choice.

Behind the scenes, Savion Hiter’s not flying solo. The steady hand of his parents and his long-time advisor, Adam McCann of Jordan Sports Group, and King Konsulting, has been instrumental in his success. Best part? McCann has a solid connection with Michigan general manager Sean Magee, which makes his case even stronger. Michigan is offering the MPower program to enhance its appeal by providing internships and external sponsorships to boost his earnings.

And McCann didn’t mince words when describing it. “The alumni and the people around the program show what MPower stands for,” McCann said. “MPower isn’t just about giving kids money. It’s about putting them into a position to make their own legacy and money off the field. I talked to Justice [Haynes] and [Jordan] Marshall a lot. The way MPower has helped those two kids in the running back room has been great. They showed me some of the stuff they’ve been working on because of MPower.”

Tennessee is far from out of the running—they’re making a strong push. This weekend, they are set to court five-star recruit Savion Hiter in Knoxville with a lucrative NIL offer. Another five-star target, wide receiver Tristen Keys, is also considering a potentially massive deal, reportedly between $500,000 and $1 million. This shows Tennessee is aggressively competing for top talent.

And numbers don’t lie. Hiter’s junior season statistics are impressive: 1,698 rushing yards on only 156 carries (a stunning 10.8 yards per carry) and 26 touchdowns—plus defensive plays and kick return scores. He’s a dominant player. As Wiltfong summed it up best and said, “I still think it’s Michigan and Tennessee when all is said and done,” Wiltfong said. “Those are the programs I’m watching the most right now. I think they’re the programs that will take that recruitment up another level from an NIL standpoint if they have to in order to land one of the most coveted players on their board, respectively.” But what makes Savion Hiter an absolute eye-candy for these teams?

Savion Hiter’s impressive high school run

Savion Hiter avoids the hype; he’s unique. Instead of chasing social media fame, this five-star running back diligently works hard. “He’s going to grab his pail and lunch box and go to work every day,” said his mentor, Adam McCann. “He doesn’t care about the social media stuff. He’s one of those rare kids who doesn’t post workouts or do many interviews. He’s just one of those kids that wants to work and grind without the social media following.” This focused approach makes him a formidable threat on and off the field.

Even amidst the NIL frenzy, Hiter remains grounded, unfazed by attention. “He’s just Savion,” said his father, Rod. “He’s a humble, quiet kid. He just wants to play football. He’s cool, calm and collected. He only has select friends he deals with. And he stays grounded. He’s a hard worker in the classroom and the field.” In a world obsessed with flashy posts, Hiter sticks to his roots.

This discipline led him to transfer from Louisa County to Woodberry Forest, proving his willingness to push his boundaries. He tackled tougher academics and fiercer competition, proving his mettle. It wasn’t about the spotlight—it was about growth. But after earning MaxPreps All-American honors, the lure of home proved stronger than prestige.

Swapping private school for the familiar energy of Louisa County, Hiter made a statement: he plays for passion, not praise. Now, let’s wait and see if NIL push takes him to Michigan or Tennessee, or he runs behind excellence, making his way towards Georgia and Ohio State.