5-Star Texas Tech Commit Jalen Brewster’s Father Confirms His Intentions Amid SEC Giant’s Strong Push

Regardless of how exciting they may seem, commitments are merely verbal agreements and nothing more. And five-star defensive lineman Jalen Brewster is another reason why this is true. Despite his commitment to Texas Tech last October, he has not stopped visiting other programs. Following his recent visit to the Gators, it is clear that his decision is not a done deal yet.

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Amid huge temptations from Florida, the No. 1-ranked overall prospect, Jalen Brewster, visited Gainesville on Saturday for the spring game. During the visit, which was his second to Florida this spring, his father highlighted their top priorities as they continue seeing different college football programs.

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“It was good,” Brewster’s father, Robert, said. “We’re doing the regular trips like every other kid is doing. It was nice. They have good people. The thing with us, we’re looking for the family atmosphere and the culture. They came on late. We’re trying to learn and feel them out.”

The Florida Gators have a first-year head coach and are set to rebuild with him. After securing the commitment of five-star offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller, Jon Sumrall is gunning for another five-star prospect in Jalen Brewster. And according to experts, they have the edge over other programs.

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“Obviously, you start with the No. 1 player in the Rivals 300, five-star defensive lineman Jalen Brewster,” Rivals‘ Steve Wiltfong said. “Brewster and his family were in Gainesville two weekends ago for what was a needle-moving visit. And I think that there’s some confidence around Florida with people that spent time with Jalen Brewster that they are very much in the thick of this moving forward.”

The Florida Gators will need to do much more if they want to convince Brewster to move to Gainesville. Despite their chances, Willfong also admitted that flipping him from the Red Raiders would be “extremely hard.”

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What makes Jalen Brewster so special

The clamor for Brewster’s commitment is evident in the 40 offers he has received so far. The scouting reports describe the interior defender as a “physical specimen” who can not only set the tone for his team but can also simply take over the game. As per On3, Brewster “combines explosive get-off with the movement skills of a much smaller player, carrying elite testing numbers directly onto the field.”

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The Cedar Hill prospect plays in Texas’s highly competitive 6A division. While he transitioned to the D-line only in his sophomore year, he also had running back duties last season. For now, the Red Raiders are holding onto the No. 1 DL and No. 2 overall prospect in Texas.

What complicated the recruitment for Joey McGuire’s team was the departure of defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch. While Texas Tech can fend off the interest from the Gators, programs like Indiana, Ohio State, and Texas are lining up to spoil their party. And we can’t even count Florida out yet, as he has visited Gainesville twice already.