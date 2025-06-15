5-Star Trae Taylor Clears Stance on College Football Future After Multiple SEC Offers

Trae Taylor, the Illinois Carmel Catholic five-star quarterback, has taken center stage in the ever-changing world of college football recruiting. The 6’3″, 215-pound gunslinger, blazing Friday nights with his rocket arm and uncanny field vision. Last season, he notched 3,061 passing yards, 20 TDs, and just 7 interceptions. Scouts talk highly of his poise in pressure situations.

On the recruiting circuit, Trae’s offer sheet reads like a who’s who of college football royalty: Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas, Notre Dame, and LSU have all entered the fray. All of them offer him the potential to compete for championships, grow under elite coaching, and perhaps even jump to the NFL. Trae’s visited several programs, officially and unofficially, immersing himself in the electric atmospheres at stadiums and sitting down with Heisman-winning quarterbacks-turned-coaches.

Following weeks of rumour, finally on June 15th, Trae took to X to make a major announcement. “I’ll say it until I can’t anymore. As long as Coach Rhule is at Nebraska, I’m Locked “N”. Nebraska is the perfect fit for me, and I have done way too much work recruiting to think about Flipping lol 😎.” His new verbal commitment to Nebraska sparked a surge of conversation, no longer merely regarding his arm ability and athleticism, but regarding what ultimately is important to elite recruits in the new era of college football.

Nebraska’s pursuit of Taylor was anything but transactional. While most programs offer giant NIL packages to blue-chip recruits, Nebraska’s personnel, headed by head coach Matt Rhule and co-offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas, prioritized forming real relationships. When Taylor was ready to announce his decision, he did it with flair. In a crowded gym full of family, friends, and teammates, he jokingly grabbed an Illinois hat, taunting the crowd with the prospect of skipping out on them before discarding it and pulling on a Nebraska cap and jersey beneath his hoodie.

The prank, though lighthearted, got some criticism, but Taylor soon retracted, uploading a sincere apology to Illinois supporters for any disrespect. “I did want to film this video to apologize to Illini Nation,” Taylor said. “Throwing the hat the way I did today was not the way I want to be perceived. I know it was very disrespectful. I really just wanted to get on here and say that’s not who I am and what I want to be known as. Moment got to me a little bit, and I just want to say sorry.”

Taylor himself spoke about how trust and authenticity were larger factors in his choice than any dollar value. “Coach Rhule and Coach Thomas, they’ve all been very genuine, and I feel like they can get me better both on and off the field,” Taylor told 247 Sports. “I really believe that they can get me to the next level, which is the NFL, where I want to be”. The Cornhuskers are supporting their folks-first philosophy with significant investments in infrastructure.

Trae Taylor’s NIL buzz and Nebraska’s game-changing facility

Trae Taylor is not your run-of-the-mill five-star quarterback. In an era of college football that is lured by NIL deals, Taylor’s choice to sign with Nebraska makes a strong statement: relationships are everything, and occasionally, heart can trump money. Taylor’s father even claimed that they excluded the family from NIL money discussions—it was all about fit, culture, and looking to the future. That doesn’t happen too much in this day and age when some prospects are treated like marketable commodities and programs eagerly show off their NIL banks.

But Taylor’s blunt assessment of the entire NIL buzz? “Facts, because if there is no relationship on both sides, neither side is even talking about money. And 90% of the recruits feel this way,” he responded to Nebraska recruiting reporter Tim Verghese, who warned that recruiting shouldn’t be boiled down to simply dollar signs. Now, here is where the intrigue begins. Nebraska is making a huge statement with a $165 million commitment to the Hawks Championship Center—a huge, state-of-the-art complex.

Taylor got a firsthand tour of the complex, and it amazed him. Recovery stations, swimming pools, training tables, a first-rate weight room—any kid who aspires to the NFL could ask for no more. But despite all the glamour, it’s the individuals who keep Taylor drawn back. He practiced with Dylan Raiola, a quarterback he idolizes, and the two immediately gelled. The chemistry between players, that feeling of belonging, is what did it for Taylor.