5-Star Trenton Henderson’s Future All But Confirmed as SEC Giants Get Clear Message

College football’s biggest programs made their moves this weekend. Sherrone Moore’s Michigan hosted a massive 14-recruit visit slate, while Dan Lanning’s Oregon welcomed nine. Right in the thick of it, five-star EDGE Trenton Henderson, after the weekend visit, is buzzing over his favorite team. At 6’5″ and 225 pounds, Henderson’s blend of speed and power impresses scouts, and his instincts further enhance his appeal. Not wasting time, an SEC powerhouse moved swiftly to the forefront. Their strong impression during Henderson’s official visit quickly elevated them on his list of favorites.

Texas rolled out the red carpet for Trenton Henderson, the Pensacola Catholic phenom, who arrived in Austin last Wednesday. While the Longhorns were in his top 10 back in February, Henderson hadn’t scheduled an official visit until after trips to Auburn, LSU, Michigan, and Florida. He was even slated to visit USC on June 20th, but Texas’s last-minute charm successfully convinced him to change his plans. But despite all those efforts, there’s a team that actually made an impact on him.

Last week’s visit to Billy Napier’s Florida Gators completely changed Trenton Henderson’s mind, making them his top priority. Trenton tells 247 Sports Tyler Harden, “As of right now, Florida’s my school to beat.” Now, the Gators are the front-runners in Trenton’s recruitment trail. Best part? They only have 10 commits so far in their 2026 class with no Edge commits, so Henderson’s addition would instantly boost their depth and elevate the entire defensive front.

This Pensacola Catholic star dominated in 2024, racking up 50 tackles (18 for loss), 20 quarterback hurries, 10 sacks, six pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery—all in just 10 games—powering his team to the Florida 2A playoffs. This wasn’t a fluke; he also had 39 tackles and four sacks as a sophomore. Now ranked No. 59 overall, No. 11 EDGE, and No. 10 in Florida for the class of 2026, Henderson is a top prospect, and colleges are taking notice.

With the Florida Gators, even Sherrone Moore’s team made an impact on Trenton Henderson. And their history of producing exceptional defensive linemen like Mason Graham, Kris Jenkins, and Mazi Smith is what made them fav for him. “I like the life after football part and how many defensive linemen they produce,” Henderson said. “I could see myself being one of those next top defensive linemen at Michigan. I see myself as a rush end. That’s one of the top programs to go to if you’re a defensive lineman. You can’t beat it.”

But with the Florida Gators and Michigan right in the contention, there’s another dark horse that made a long-lasting impact on Trenton Henderson.

LSU Tigers making major push for Trenton Henderson’s commitment

Florida is working hard to keep Trenton Henderson in-state, but LSU’s recent recruitment efforts have put them in the lead. Following his official visit earlier this month, the Tigers’ environment and early efforts clearly impressed Henderson.

“LSU is at the top of my list,” he told Chad Simmons. “They just set the standard for the rest of my official visits. The environment around the place and how they really prioritized me made a big impact on me. I like how wide open the room is at my position and how I have a chance to play early. This visit helped LSU a lot.”

During Henderson’s visit, LSU’s defensive line coach, Kevin Peoples, played a key role, spending considerable time with him and ensuring a positive lasting impression. “They made me feel great and I felt at home with them,” Henderson said. “Their message to me was that I am needed, not wanted, and that I am a priority for LSU.” Now, with 10 commits and no Edge commit, even Brian Kelly’s team feels like a perfect fit for Trenton Henderson. Big teams are still in the race; who’ll be the one to land him?