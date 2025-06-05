5-Star Tristen Keys Follows Travis Hunter’s NIL Footsteps After Making Strong Statement on His College Football Future

“The partners they currently have are top tier with some of the best young guys like me.” That’s what Travis Hunter said when he signed a deal with Adidas last December. Eyebrows were raised because the 2024 Heisman winner chose the $21.4 billion stripes over Nike. But if he’s got the younger Hunter on board, and that’s what mattered to Travis. Now, fast forward to June, another high school standout is walking the same path, and it’s LSU 5-star commit Tristen Keys.

On June 4, On3 NIL lit up Instagram with a huge update regarding Tristen Keys’ NIL direction. In his picture, the caption reads — “5-star WR Tristen Keys inks NIL deal with Adidas.” This is a major step ahead for a player who already has a $536,000 On3 NIL valuation. This announcement came after the giant German brand’s investment in highly rated basketball recruits as part of their NIL deal.

Adidas won with the signing of Keys. This prized 2026 WR commit is a weapon out of Hattiesburg, Mississippi. At 6’4, 180 pounds, he’s the top receiver in the nation and the No. 3 overall player in the recruiting class. And now, he’s pairing that 5-star firepower with a brand that’s quietly assembling an NIL army. Adidas scooped up Dylan Raiola at Nebraska. They had Cam Ward before he became the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They also had Michael Penix Jr. and Rome Odunze. If you look at their choices, they’re taking only the best.

So when Tristen Keys joined the roster, he was not just chasing a bag. He’s stepping into a brotherhood of baller-brand synergy. Adidas is also betting on bloodlines and building dynasties. Travis Hunter’s $3.2 million deal included his 15-year-old brother Trayvis Hunter, a high school sophomore WR at Effingham County, who’s already racking in several college football offers. As for Keys, this is big because he’s yet to even take his first shot in CFB with the Tigers. Or is it?

LSU has Tristen Keys, but Tennessee’s on the lookout

It has come to the scenario where you can’t heave a sigh of relief after sealing a commitment with a highly coveted prospect. They can still flip and go where there’s more attention, and that’s the danger Brian Kelly is facing right now with Tristen Keys, who’s been a Tiger since March. But Josh Heupel and Tennessee haven’t given up on their chances yet. After all, they were a projected favorite before Keys’ surprising announcement to stay in Baton Rouge.

“Tennessee recruits me the hardest,” Tristen Keys told On3 this week. “They are on me every day. Coach [Kelsey] Pope and Coach [Josh] Heupel are cool guys. Faizon Brandon is my boy too. Coach Pope is one of my favorite coaches, and they have been on me hard for a long time.” What could be a more telling sign than this? If he does flip, he’ll likely land in Knoxville. The Vols know this kid isn’t just a game-changer. He’s the type of plug-and-play starter who can change narratives.

Still, LSU has the commitment. Miami’s also lurking. So we’ll wait for December to clear the air.