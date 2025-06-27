5-Star Tristen Key’s NIL Stance Nearly Confirms His Inclination Toward Tennessee, LSU or Texas A&M

June is always a test of time for college football programs. You never know which prospect commits where, and for what reason. However, schools are still tasked with signing the best possible targets by D-Day and going all-in for some elite players. That is the case for Tennessee, LSU, and Texas A&M, who are all fighting a fierce battle for the No. 1 WR of the 2026 class, Tristen Keys. The elite target is keeping his options open, but is also considering what his financial outlook will be in each of these battling programs.

Keys has already announced his commitment to LSU. However, he still has his options wide open. Over the spring and summer, Keys has visited the three programs, and they have impressed him well enough to become favorites. But it’s also very early to analyze if the elite WR will be flipping his commitment. After losing the No. 1 prospect of the 2025 class to Michigan, the Tigers sure don’t want to lose another top commit to these programs. But, Keys has made it very clear, that NIL will be an influencing motive for picking his final home.

Keys, donning LSU colors, appeared for the Overtime OT Playoffs in South Florida this weekend. He told On3, “It’s one of the most important things,” he said about the value of NIL in his decision. “Development first, and I want to feel comfortable where I’m at. I’ll be there the next three to four years. But NIL do play a big part in it. I want to make sure I’m straight and my family is straight,” Keys added. He mentioned that all of his favorites are doing good with their NIL aspirations so far. “But I’d say Tennessee, A&M, they’re very good at NIL.”

This could mean trouble for Brian Kelly! He lost Bryce Underwood because of this one factor to Michigan. $12 million for 4 years is a price that had the QB losing hope in the Tigers. And Tennessee and Texas A&M are not the only powers here. Also in the mix is Miami, and we know the kind of money they’re giving their players. Miami’s NIL package had Jackson Cantwell picking the Hurricanes instead of Georgia and Oregon. Tristen Keys already has an NIL deal with the sporting giant Adidas. Before that, On3 valued him at $536,000.

On3 reported that Keys’s NIL package could end up anywhere in the $500K to $1 million range. This means Brian Kelly has his work cut out for him. To not have a repeat of the Underwood drama, the top brass has to loosen their hold on the resources to keep their edge intact over Keys. Because going by what an insider says, LSU’s grip on the elite player might not be as strong as before.

Is LSU still an influence over Tristen Keys?

LSU is locking horns with 3 major programs. And all of them are putting up a strong, strong fight to swing Keys over from Kelly. But among the competitors, it’s clear as day who has the most successes in recruitment due to NILs. 247Sports’ national recruiting analyst, Tom Loy, believes that LSU will not be the final home for the star prospect. “I think [Miami is] in play for two five-star receivers in Calvin Russell and Tristen Keys. I don’t think Tristen Keys is going to end up at LSU. So keep an eye on Miami, Texas A&M, Tennessee, and a few others,” he said.

Tennessee made a great impression on Keys, as he visited Knoxville officially. “Tennessee, I’m in love with the coaches, recruits, players, all that. I like the environment, fanbase, all that type of stuff. They just make me feel comfortable,” he told On3. Keys so far has 1,275 receiving yards and 14 TDs on 58 receptions, per 247Sports. Anyone in college football will want to have the No. 1 WR in their class. And Josh Heupel already has the No. 1 QB of the 2026 class booked for a career at Rocky Top.

The ball is in Keys’ court now. He still says that LSU is high up on the list. “[Right] now I’m with LSU. They’re doing their thing. They’re doing a great job. I’m in love with my coaches,” he told On3. But because of his keenness to explore other options, the threat of losing one more No.1 target looms over LSU. The Tigers are wondering; will Brian Kelly be able to hold on to Keys?