5-Star Tristen Keys Overlooks LSU Royalty Justin Jefferson After Big Statement On His Future

Remember the 2019 season of the LSU Tigers? 15 games, 0 losses, and at the end of it? A coveted national championship. The feat was truly legendary, and LSU is still trying to find those glory days back with Brian Kelly and Garrett Nussmeier. But finding a team like LSU’s 2019 squad? It would be a herculean challenge. Why? Because they don’t make them anymore like Justin Jefferson, one of the main architects of that natty win. But when Tristen Keys was asked to choose the best LSU wide receiver, it wasn’t Jefferson, and he gave his reason why!!

In that iconic LSU season, Ja’Marr Chase received for 1,780 yards, and Justin Jefferson received for another 1,540 yards. And who was throwing those accurate and inch-perfect passes to them? Joe Burrow, who himself had an unworldly season and produced 5,671 yards along with 368 rushing yards. So, on the back of these performances, the legendary trio went on to become some of the best players in the NFL and are still playing at that level.

Jefferson was selected 22nd by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2020 draft, while Ja’Marr Chase waited one more year to preserve draft stock due to COVID-19. Chase was ultimately selected as the 5th overall pick in 2021’s draft and immediately won the offensive rookie player of the year, with 1,455 receiving yards in 2021 for the Bengals. As for Jefferson, the guy is widely considered to be the best wide receiver currently in the NFL, with 5,899 yards in just his first four seasons, earning a $140 million contract extension last year, which made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. But when Tristen Keys, the 5-star LSU commit, was asked about the best between Chase and Jefferson? He chose Chase over Jefferson.

Tristen Keys sat with 247 Sports for an interview ahead of the OT7 finals. The wide receiver looked ready for the challenge and was casually asked by the interviewer, “The best LSU receiver in the NFL right now, in your opinion, not just what the stats are saying?” And even before the interviewer could finish his question, the 5-star had his pick and replied, “Ja’Marr Chase,” and went ahead to provide his reasoning. “Yeah, that man for sure, big body, big frame, can go get it, can run routes, got the speed, he can do everything for sure,” said Keys. Well, the NFL disagrees with Tristen Keys!!

via Imago Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) walks off the field after another loss at home against the Baltimore Ravens. The Bengals lost won 41-38 in overtime during NFL Week 5 Sunday October 6, 2024 at Payor Stadium.

In the 2023 NFL Top 100 rankings, Jefferson was selected as the 2nd overall player, only behind Patrick Mahomes. Moreover, in the 2024 rankings, Jefferson was 18th overall and Chase was 45th. So in recent years, Jefferson has truly edged Chase in terms of NFL impact. But when you look at the 2024 season’s performance, Chase seems to edge out and will likely be ahead of Jefferson when the rankings come.

For context, Chase last year had 1,708 receiving yards for the Bengals for 17 TDs and had his best season ever in the NFL. As for Jefferson, he also received 1,533 yards with an average of 14.9 yards per reception, making it a close call. So, it boils down to a preference for Tristen Keys. But right now, Jefferson is still considered the best receiver in the NFL despite Chase closing the gap gradually. As for Tristen Keys’ LSU future? Brian Kelly might need to do more to make the guy stay.

Tristen Keys on the verge of flipping from LSU?

Despite Tristen Keys committing to LSU back in March this year, the guy is still taking OVs to different programs and getting a feel for the best program out there. So, it seems right now he may be committed to LSU, but just like Michigan got Bryce Underwood under Brian Kelly’s nose, there may be a program out there that might try to flip Keys. And one of those programs is Tennessee.

When asked about the program and if Keys liked Heupel and Tennessee, the 6’2.5″ and 180 lbs wide receiver’s words were encouraging for the Vols fans. “Tennessee, I’m in love with the coaches, recruits, players, all that. I like the environment, fanbase, all that type of stuff. They just make me feel comfortable.”

But for Keys, NIL money wasn’t the motivation; his number 1 priority is still development, and thus the prospect of becoming the next Ja’Marr Chase or Justin Jefferson would be too tempting to give away. For now, though, Tennessee is trending towards landing him despite LSU’s commitment, with 247 Sports predicting a whopping 100% possibility for the guy’s flip to Josh Heupel’s camp. On3, however, places other programs, too, like Ole Miss, in contention with a 30.6% chance of Lane Kiffin getting his prized WR.