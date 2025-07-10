5-Star Tristen Keys Tipped to Flip From Brian Kelly’s LSU to Big CFP Rival

May was a victory month for Brian Kelly and LSU. The Tigers landed a crown jewel in the 2026 recruiting cycle in Tristen Keys, the No. 1 WR in the nation. The Hattiesburg, Mississippi phenom chose Baton Rouge over a company of blueblood offers, locking in a commitment that gave every reason for LSU Nation to feel hopeful. At 6’3, 185 pounds, he was the highest rated LSU WR commit since Early Doucet in 2004. But fast forward to July, the air around Death Valley is getting tense…

The flip watch is officially on. In a new Rivals episode on July 9, Chad Simmons dropped a big flip alarm for Brian Kelly regarding Tristen Keys. And the school to watch for is Tennessee, where he had been to six times, including an official summer visit. “I keep hearing from people, ‘Look, Chad, if you’re a betting guy, take the field over LSU in the end for Tristan Keys,’” he said. “We know LSU is going to work really hard and they’re going to have to keep him in this class through December and get him signed, but Tennessee is definitely one to watch for Tristan Keys.” And it’s true. Josh Heupel got his commits heavily recruiting this coveted WR.

via Imago Hattiesburg’s Tristen Keys (5) returns for the Tigers during play against Grenada in the MHSAA 6A championship game in Hattiesburg, Miss., Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.

Tristen Keys has taken official visits to Tennessee, Miami, and Texas A&M this summer. And each stop left a mark. The Hurricanes brought the glitz, and the Aggies brought the pitch. But the Vols brought the whole fire. Their 5-star QB commit Faizon Brandon, the No. 1 player in North Carolina, has been all over the receiver since the camp circuit kicked off. Then there’s WR commit Tyreek King, who envisions an unstoppable picture with Keys. “We’ve got a great class. Faizon being our QB. Me, him. Him outside, me slot. It would be unstoppable. Me and him would go crazy,” he pitched.

Adding more spice to the mix, 4-star Tennessee LB commit Brayden Rouse is also putting on the recruitment hat. As Simmons added, “Look, Tennessee, like you said, they’re hot. They’re smoking this summer. They love to add a few more pieces in the coming weeks.” And for Rouse, his choice is clear. “I want to have the best recruiting class in the country,” he told Volquest’s Matt Ray. “I am going to keep working to make this class the best it can be. The first guy I am going after is Tristen Keys.” Tennessee’s class is buzzing with 20 commits, ranking at No.13 nationally. And their fanbase has made it clear that they want Tristen Keys bad. One viral clip of him in UT gear racked up over six million views on X. But forget LSU, even for the Vols, there’s competition.

Miami adds to the woes of Brian Kelly regarding Tristen Keys

Back in late June, 247Sports’ recruiting insider Tom Loy dropped a not-so-subtle bombshell. “I think [Miami is] in play for two 5-star receivers in Calvin Russell and Tristen Keys,” he said. “I don’t think Tristen Keys is going to end up at LSU.” He also pegged Miami, A&M, and Tennessee as frontrunners. What makes Tristen Keys such a unicorn isn’t just his stats, although his 1,275 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2024 were monstrous. It’s the way he carries himself.

Tristen Keys already got an Adidas NIL deal and a mindset rooted in the long game. “When it comes to money and development, of course I’d take development first because we trying to get to that big money, which is NFL,” he said. “So development is No. 1 for me, for sure.” So while every school is dangling six-figure deals and flashy pitches, his focus is on the larger game. He’s eyeing a system that’ll sharpen his route-running, boost his draft stock, and prep him for Sundays.

But this recruitment isn’t over yet. With December’s signing day looming and suitors dialing up the pressure, Brian Kelly and LSU might have to fight like crazy to keep Tristen Keys.