5-Star 2027 QB Fully Convinced About Mike Norvell’s FSU as Texas Faces Unsettling Reality, Per Insider

After Florida State’s disastrous 2-10 season, everyone wrote them off, didn’t they? But look at them now! They demolished Alabama 31-17 in their first game, completely turning things around. This wasn’t a fluke; the Seminoles simply overpowered Bama. Transfer quarterback Tommy Castellanos, who spent the summer trash-talking the Tide, proved his worth using both his arm and legs as if the offense were tailor-made for him. The team’s energy is electric, the locker room is united, and now a 5-star QB from the 2027 class is considering Mike Norvell’s program. They went from being “dead and buried” to gaining major momentum in recruiting all in one weekend.

The FSU offense exploded, with Tommy Castellanos having an efficient debut, completing 9 of 14 passes for 152 yards and rushing 16 times for a team-high 78 yards and a touchdown. Micahi Danzy added 56 rushing yards and a score, with both joining two other Seminoles in scoring on the ground. This balanced attack quickly caught attention, and Westwood’s Kavian Bryant left impressed, witnessing Mike Norvell’s team display an offense against Alabama that appeared creative, explosive, and designed to keep top recruits engaged.

And Matt LaSerre got real about Kavian Bryant’s inclination towards the program on the Rivals YouTube channel. “He was just happy he was there to watch it, and his style of quarterback fits in it perfectly, and I think he really saw that and saw the vision of Gus Malzahn on offense and how he could play in that a lot. And then on Sunday, Monday is more about going to see a practice and meeting with the coaches. He’ll meet with Norvell on Monday. He also met with Luke Loucks, the head basketball coach, on Sunday. So, it’s kind of an everything visit, and setting it up like an official visit normally is,” Matt said.

No wonder Gus Malzahn’s offensive prowess made a clear difference for FSU, as the Seminoles racked up 382 total yards (230 rushing, 152 passing) and held Alabama to 341 yards, with a mere 87 rushing yards—their fewest in a season opener since 1975. Both teams were successful on fourth down, but the difference was stark: FSU converted both attempts, while Alabama needed five tries to get two. Florida State’s improved execution, physical play, and balance highlighted their resurgence, explaining why top 2027 quarterback prospect Kavian Bryant is optimistic about the program.

Best part? Even Bryant is pretty hooked up to the program, as he said, “They have been really consistent; it was a really good visit when we were down there. They have told me a few times that I was their guy. Coach Malzahn told me I would fit in perfectly in his scheme—and compared me to Cam Newton and Bo Nix. Coach Novell and Coach Tokarz have reached out to me every week since as well.” Bryant, who already had football and basketball offers from in-state schools like Texas and Texas A&M, led the Panthers to an 11-1 season.

Their only loss was to state champion Columbus. This dynamic two-sport athlete, with over 20 offers, scored 51 touchdowns as a junior, showcasing impressive skill and output. With a year to improve and build chemistry with star receiver Kaysn Dial, Bryant is ready for another big season that could further boost his profile. But let’s not forget they aren’t the only ones in the race yet; it seems like other teams are losing their grip on his recruitment.

Mike Norvell’s QB target seems locked in with FSU

Texas has been on a roll attracting top-tier quarterbacks lately, bringing in talents like Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning, and Dia Bell. Now, Coach Steve Sarkisian and his team are heavily pursuing Kavian Bryant, the number one quarterback prospect in the 2027 class. Just before Texas played Ohio State, Rivals analyst Sam Spiegelman predicted the Longhorns were in the best position to land Bryant, a projection that thrilled Texas fans.

Since Bryant got his offer at Texas’ elite camp in June, the Longhorns have gained serious momentum. Spiegelman also mentioned that Texas Tech is still in the mix, but Texas is pulling ahead as visits increase. With A.J. Milwee and Sarkisian leading the effort, the Longhorns are highlighting their quarterback-friendly offense to keep Bryant interested.

But it looks like Steve Sarkisian might lose his in-state recruit, as Matt said, “I mean, being a Texas kid, it’s obviously going to be Texas and Texas Tech, and that’s what everyone’s been saying. And when you go and think about NIL, obviously, those are NIL giants right now compared to Florida State; that’s going to be a little tough to go up against. But if you can get in, and they’ve made a good impression on him so far, right?”

Bryant’s impressive performance has made him a highly sought-after player. In his sophomore year, he threw for 2,442 yards and 34 touchdowns and also ran for 709 yards and 11 touchdowns. So even if Texas leads the charts, FSU isn’t backing either. “So, you just have to keep chipping away a little bit. And, you know, earlier this week, I was hearing that they could be the frontrunners from sources close to him. And then Wiltfong says something close to the same thing. So, Florida State’s in a better spot, surprisingly, with them being in it with all these in-state schools for him,” Matt said.

Now, let’s wait and see which team wins this tug-of-war.