5-Star 2027 Texas Target Makes Big Announcement for USC and Lincoln Riley

USC’s efforts to bring top talent to the program are starting to pay off. And it’s now catching the attention of some big names in high school football. The Trojans had a rough season in 2024 with a regular season record of 6-6. To turn the page after an embarrassing season, recruiting remains one of the top priorities for Lincoln Riley’s program. Even though the 2027 season is still years away, some talents have already circled USC as their top destination.

A high-stakes recruiting war is heating up for a young blood between several big programs. He is one of the most talked-about prospects in Texas, who even shared some strong praises for Riley’s team. His recent visit to USC certainly made an impact, and it won’t be wrong to say that the Trojans have made the jump to the top of his list. Getting an early interest from a player like this is a huge deal for them.

We’re talking about the young five-star edge rusher, Zyron Frostall, from Jesuit High School, New Orleans, who recently opened up on his USC visit, and he has only good things to say. “It’s really nice out there. USC’s campus is nice.” Frostall told WeAreSC. “They’re building a new football facility, so that’s going to be nice and ready for me, you know, in 2027 if I go.” This kind of forward thinking says a lot about what’s in his mind.

However, there was something else in the camp that stood out to Frostall more than the location, facilities, or the environment. It was the instant connection and bond with the coaches that stuck with him. “And then the coaches, you know, the coaches are like, you don’t even know if they’re coaches because they’re just so like close,” he said. “They look almost like brothers, you know, they move together. They do everything together. And I just love that about USC.”

When asked about his visiting plans, the young pass rusher teased another potential return in the summer. “Hopefully, one more time during the summer,” Frostall said. But it’s not going to be an easy race for USC, as Frostall mentioned that other programs are also coming hard for him. “I’d probably say Baylor and Texas. Texas has been blowing me up a lot, you know. All the coaches, Ole Miss, too. Ole Miss has just been blowing my phone up, you know.” Frostall added.

Standing at 6 feet 3 inches and weighing around 235 pounds, Frostall currently holds offers from more than 20 programs. While he is raving about USC’s future, the present still casts a shadow, not on Frostall, but on Lincoln Riley’s squad.

Lincoln Riley faces harsh reality despite recruiting wins

The Trojans’ 2026 class might be no. 1 in the country with 30 commits, but the real test hasn’t even started yet. They’re coming off a six-win regular season and a win against Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl (35-31). And now, entering the 2025 season, they have zero room for error. CFB analyst Josh Pate echoed the same thing, saying, “Most importantly, you’ve got to win on the field, or else it could all fall off the cliff. Then what do you do with Lincoln Riley?” Pate said.

Being a part of a conference like the Big 10 itself puts a lot of pressure on you. And then come the other teams who are ready to take you down anytime. “And remember, you’re in the Big 10. The Big 10’s not going to sit around and just kind of chill while you get your, you know what, figured out. It leaves you in the dust.” Pete said.

A player might prioritize money, but he also knows that a winning program provides more stability, where the future is said to be safe with constant growth. The facilities and connections won’t bring the result. Wins on the field will. And the upcoming fall is the chance for the Trojans to show who they really are.