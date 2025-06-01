5-Star WR Cederian Morgan’s Georgia Visit Unveils Painful Flashbacks for Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama

Georgia’s big recruiting weekend just got even bigger. Enter Cederian Morgan — a 6-foot-4, 210-pound wide receiver from Benjamin Russell High in Alexander City, Alabama. He’s not just any recruit. Morgan’s the No. 2 wideout in the nation, Alabama’s top player, and the No. 11 overall in the 2026 class via 247Sports. On3 even pegs his NIL value at a whopping $355,000. This kid is pure elite talent — and Georgia is ready to make a major play.

However, in-state SEC rivals Alabama and Auburn are neck and neck in the race for 5-star Cederian Morgan. Both programs have rolled out the red carpet, hosting the top prospect multiple times and locking in OVs for this summer. Right now, Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide hold the edge, with experts like Steve Wiltfong and Cole Pinkston tipping Alabama as the favorite. But don’t sleep on Kirby Smart and Georgia. The Bulldogs haven’t fallen outside the top 10 in recruiting for 9 straight years. Plus, they’re banking big on revitalizing their WR corps after leading the FBS in drops last season. So, the battle for Morgan is heating up—and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

According to Sentell’s X post, the 5-star wide receiver is rocking the iconic No. 1 on his official visit to Athens. That number carries serious weight—George Pickens wore it before him. Pickens, another five-star talent from Alabama, went on to win a national championship at Georgia. So, wearing No. 1 isn’t just a number; it’s a legacy. And Morgan looks ready to chase that same greatness in Athens.

Georgia’s WR room is already stacked. 2nd-year coach James Coley has landed big names like 5-star Talyn Taylor and 4-stars CJ Wiley and Landon Roldan in the 2025 cycle. The 2026 class is shaping up too, featuring rising stars Ryan Mosley, Vance Spafford, and Brady Marchese. Now, with Cederian Morgan’s recent visit to Georgia, things are getting even more intense. According to Georgia insider Jeff Sentell, on June 1, Morgan’s trip has sparked painful flashbacks for Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama. So, the Bulldogs aren’t just rebuilding—they’re reloading, and Alabama’s feeling the heat.

Nothing’s locked in just yet, but Cederian Morgan’s official visit to Georgia definitely turned heads. The five-star wideout posed with the National Championship trophy and smiled alongside Kirby Smart—a moment that felt more like a message. Morgan, who plans to announce his commitment on July 2, is clearly weighing every move. He returned to Athens after a May 16 visit, but the battle isn’t over. Alabama gets their shot on June 20. Florida’s up next on June 6, and Auburn follows on June 13. Georgia’s in the mix, but landing Morgan won’t be a walk in the park. The race is wide open.

Moreover, Colorado made its pitch early, hosting Morgan on an official visit back on May 9. And it definitely left a mark. The five-star receiver opened up to On3’s Steve Wiltfong about his time in Boulder and the pull of playing for Deion Sanders. “I had a great time,” said Morgan. Adding, “They got a great shot. That was my first time being there. I really enjoyed it… Just getting in there knowing I can play early and build my brand and being up under ‘Coach Prime’ and the other coaches on the staff. That could be an easy path for me to get to the NFL.” So, Coach Prime’s influence is real—and Colorado’s in the hunt.

With Morgan’s commitment date fast approaching and official visits still on the calendar, powerhouse programs know one thing—making a lasting impression is the only option now. The race is tight, and every visit counts. And now, the Nation’s No. 1 QB reacts to the 5-star wideout’s headline-making trip to Georgia.

Jared Curtis weighs in on Cederian Morgan’s eye-catching visit

Georgia’s looking to make serious noise on the recruiting trail—and they’re aiming for a five-star connection that could shake up the 2026 class. This weekend, the Dawgs rolled out the red carpet for elite WR Cederian Morgan. The visit couldn’t come at a better time. Just weeks ago, Kirby Smart landed his biggest prize yet: five-star QB Jared Curtis. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound signal-caller recommitted to Georgia on May 5, choosing Athens over Oregon after reopening his recruitment last fall.

Now, with the nation’s No. 1 QB locked in, Georgia’s eyes are on stacking weapons around him. The Bulldogs already have three four-star receivers in the class, but adding Morgan would take things to another level. His speed, size, and playmaking ability could give Curtis the perfect target—and help Georgia build a future offense that’s as dangerous as it is dynamic.

Right now, Alabama may be the home-state favorite to land the five-star wideout, but Georgia isn’t backing down. The Bulldogs are rolling out the red carpet this weekend, hosting Morgan alongside other elite talent. And when Morgan confirmed his visit on X, UGA’s five-star QB commit Jared Curtis dropped a subtle but strong response: “🐶🐶.” Sometimes, emojis say it all.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And why not? Cederian Morgan isn’t just a football phenom—he’s a two-sport beast. As a junior in 2024, he racked up 70 catches, 1,162 yards, and 14 TDs on the gridiron. On the court? He was just as dominant, averaging 14.4 points and 11.3 boards per game. Pure athleticism. Now, it’s time to see which program checks all the right boxes for Cederian Morgan.