5-Star WR Named as Ohio State’s “Next Freak” After Jeremiah Smith

Ohio State may already have its next rare wide receiver waiting in line for his opportunity. As Jeremiah Smith continues to set the standard in Columbus, freshman Chris Henry Jr. is drawing the kind of praise that usually follows only elite athletes, with David Pollack already tagging the five-star player as the Buckeyes’ next “freak.”

“Chris Henry Jr. is going to be the next freak. Jeremiah Smith is still there. Obviously, the playmaking is still there,” David Pollack said on See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack.

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Bruce Feldman has been creating the Freaks List since 2005 to highlight the strongest, fastest, and most talented college football players. Last year, Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith topped the list for his size, speed, and big-play ability. This year, all eyes are on freshman Chris Henry Jr., who has the same physical tools and talent to follow in Smith’s footsteps and become the next top standout at Ohio State.

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While Smith overpowered defenders with his raw physical burst, Henry brings a different flavor of dominance. At 6-foot-6 and 34-inch arms, his massive catch radius naturally gets the better of defensive cushions. He tracks deep balls with unnatural body control for his size, mirroring the same undeniable gravity Smith commanded as a freshman.

Most receivers of his height struggle to sink their hips, but Chris Henry Jr. drops his weight effortlessly into his breaks. That fluidity, paired with his ability to win contested 50-50 balls, easily justifies his five-star ranking. It also proves that Henry isn’t just tall, but also a sudden, quick-twitch athlete built to create immediate mismatches.

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Henry Jr.’s production matched the hype throughout a dominant high school career that spanned three different schools. After a promising freshman campaign at West Clermont, he exploded as a sophomore at Withrow, setting a school record with 71 catches for 1,127 yards and 10 touchdowns. His talent was so undeniable that he transferred to national powerhouse Mater Dei for his junior year before an injury cut his season short.

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Then he moved to Withrow High School in Cincinnati. There, he had a breakout season with 71 catches for 1,127 yards and 10 touchdowns, even setting a school record. After turning heads at Withrow, he moved to Mater Dei, but his junior season was cut short because of a knee injury. Even then, he caught 24 passes for 588 yards.

Football runs in his family. Chris Henry Jr. is the son of the late Chris Henry, who played college football at West Virginia and later in the NFL for the Cincinnati Bengals. His sister, Seini, is also an athlete, as she plays on the Ohio State women’s basketball team. This strong sports background helps explain his talent and potential.

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After Brian Hartline’s move to South Florida, Arthur Smith came to hold the team’s offense, and it’s a big opportunity for Henry Jr. to develop under him.

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Big hopes rely on Chris Henry Jr. at Ohio State

Ohio State will depend on its main players to keep the team strong. On offense, players like Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith will play a big role, while on defense, players like Kenyatta Jackson Jr., Jermaine Mathews Jr., and Devin Sanchez will lead. If the experienced players perform well, the team can still win around 9 or 10 games. But if the new freshmen also play really well, the team could become even stronger and possibly go undefeated in 2026.

One of those key freshmen is Chris Henry Jr. He may need to play a role similar to what Carnell Tate did last year, especially in scoring situations near the red zone. In Arthur Smith’s offense, the team often uses strong players to push forward, but there are chances for wide receivers like Henry to make big plays on the outside. Henry needs to run past defenders and make impressive catches in the air to help the team score more.

The good thing is that Henry already has these skills. He is known for making big plays, catching difficult passes, and using his strength to gain extra yards. The offense also focuses on long drives and smart passing, which suits his playing style well and can tire out defenses over time. Because of all this, a lot of attention will be on Henry in his first year. People will be watching closely to see if he can deliver important plays for the team.