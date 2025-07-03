5-Star WR Sends Strong Bryce Underwood Message to Michigan Before July 5 Commitment

It’s not official yet, and in two days, we’ll have our answers. But sometimes, the loudest commitments don’t come with graphics or vat reveals. Sometimes, it’s just a 5-star prospect dropping a subtle “playmaker” comment and following your QB1 on Instagram. And if things fall in the way it’s expected, this could be Bryce Underwood’s biggest favor in Michigan.

The Michigan Wolverines were at some point in the 1990s known as Wide Receiver U, with Desmond Howard winning the Heisman Trophy in 1991. The result? Several players followed in his footsteps to become college or NFL stars. And fast forward to the last season, that same receiving room wasn’t quite as dominant as it had been before, with Roman Wilson off to the NFL and quarterback play a season-long question mark. But then came hope in the form of five-star QB Bryce Underwood. Now, pair the playmaking of Underwood with the buzz surrounding a certain five-star wide receiver, and the Wolverines might just be on their way to a resurgence.

Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines got a jolt of energy on July 2 from their high-priority target out of Miami (FL) Northwestern High School. In his interview with On3, 5-star WR Calvin Russell Jr. made it crystal clear that he wants to catch bombs. And not just from anyone. Michigan insider EJ Holland posted an excerpt of his conversation where he said, “I’m a playmaker, and they need playmakers. Bryce Underwood wants to play with a playmaker.”

He’s also an ace basketball player with offers from basketball programs like Penn State, LSU, Illinois, and more. And of course, he also received a Michigan basketball offer from Dusty May. Because why not? The kid is freakishly athletic. But football is clearly in the driver’s seat.

Calvin Russell isn’t just tall and talented. At 6’5, 190 pounds, he’s the No. 3 WR in the nation and No. 27 overall player per 247Sports. According to MaxPreps, his stat line from last season features 704 yards on 39 catches, averaging 18.05 YPC, and 13 TDs. He was a standout player at his high school, which went on to win a Sunshine State 3A title with Teddy Bridgewater calling the shots on the sideline.

As a big playmaker, it’s not surprising that Calvin Russell’s recruitment piqued the interest of several schools. As of now, he’s rounded up his final interests to the top five schools, including Michigan, Oregon, Miami, LSU, and Florida State. He’ll put all the suspense to rest when he announces his commitment on Saturday at 9 PM ET. He is set to make the decision during the middle of a five-hour-long birthday celebration party in Miami.

But the buzz after his June 20 visit to Ann Arbor during Victors Weekend and his chemistry with Bryce Underwood has been nothing short of deafening.

The Bryce Underwood factor for Calvin Russell

This is where things get curious. After his Michigan visit, Calvin Russell and Bryce Underwood started following each other on Instagram. His bond with Michigan’s golden-armed 5-star QB could be the difference-maker. “I had a nice time with Bryce Underwood,” he admitted. “He can throw it so I felt like it was a good fit. Life after football was a big thing with my official visit. Other than that, just the guys being around, great people around the building.”

It’s clear that Calvin Russell is not just looking for targets on Saturdays. He’s thinking about Sundays and beyond. And Michigan seems to be hitting all the right notes, starting with his relationship with Bryce Underwood, his potential best friend in a year or so. If you read between the lines, the Wolverines have seized real momentum. And it matters big time. Russell would be Michigan’s biggest WR haul since Nico Collins. With 5-star DE Carter Meadows and four-star EDGE Julian Walker already in the boat, the Wolverines’ 2026 class is surfing in the top 10.

With the addition of Calvin Russell, Michigan could break into the top five. Bryce Underwood’s arm is a rocket. But a rocket’s useless without someone to catch the moonshots.