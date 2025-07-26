5-Star Xavier Griffin Confirms Kalen DeBoer’s Undeniable Offer Behind Alabama Move

Kalen DeBoer, tasked with the impossible task of succeeding the GOAT, finished 9-4 in his first outing as the Bama coach. Good for almost every program in CFB except the Crimson Tide. Especially considering how the losses to Vanderbilt and Oklahoma left the fans scratching their heads about the direction the program was heading. A fringe section even called for his sacking. Wysnton Wilcox of Fansided tried to douse the fire of those sacking calls. “Calling for DeBoer to get fired after a 9-4 season in year one is simply irrational.” However, all this time, DeBoer was preparing an answer to those criticisms, and now, even before the 2025 season has begun, the head coach already has a befitting answer through recruiting.

DeBoer has roped in a 6th-ranked class nationally for the 2026 cycle, which also has the country’s highest four 5-star talents. Think of one of the best safety in the country? Jireh Edwards comes to Tuscaloosa as the second-ranked one. How about a generational cornerback? Jordan Edmonds comes in to fulfill that role, being the 3rd-ranked corner. Want some superstar playmaking talent?

Cederian Morgan fulfills that role, being the 3rd-ranked wide receiver. While all these 5-star commitments weren’t easy, it took some specific convincing for Kalen DeBoer to rope in the second-ranked linebacker, Xavier Griffin. Moreover, it didn’t have to do with NIL money or the promise of a better revenue-sharing deal, which comes with the House v. NCAA settlement. It had to do with “little things” that Kalen DeBoer offered, which other programs probably didn’t, as the player reveals.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“It came down to just the little things that I don’t think a lot of people care about. Talked about us games and stuff. And I mean, they told me I would be playing linebacker and the wolf. So that was really the biggest part. I didn’t want to just be playing one position. I wanted to be playing both. And I mean, they’re making sure that I’m to be doing both,” said Xavier Griffin as he appeared on ‘The Process’ podcast. However, that’s not the only thing tempting for Xavier Griffin. It was also the fulfillment of a promise that everyone expects when coming to Bama.

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Of course, it was the prospect of winning that shiny natty, too, that influenced Griffin to lay down his commitment for DeBoer. “I know we’re gonna win championships. Like, I mean, the classes, building great, like we’ve got a lot of key pieces, and there are a lot of key pieces already there,” declared Xavier Griffin. Sure, the Bama tag and those 6 national titles of Saban must have worked their magic. Still, it wouldn’t have been possible without Kalen DeBoer’s recruiting prowess. And that recruiting prowess is showing as DeBoer landed a talented OT after making him flip from an ACC program.

Kalen DeBoer seals the commitment of an underrated commit

Being the 51st-ranked offensive tackle in the class, the OT had offers from at least 16 programs, including Florida State, Northwestern, and Georgia Tech. The recruiting journey was undoubtedly long, and the tackle initially announced his commitment to Georgia Tech on 5th July this month. However, when Kalen DeBoer finally offered the guy, the offer was too tempting to refuse, and the guy finally flipped his commitment.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“The environment over there is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced. Everyone there has the same goal of reaching the highest level of football,” recalled Bear Fretwell, recalling his visit to Alabama before laying down his commitment. So far, Fretwell remains the only offensive tackle in the 2026 class and, at 6’6″ and 295 lbs, could command a starter position in the future. His commitment is undoubtedly a coup for the team, as the guy was largely under the radar for the SEC teams. The verdict?

Kalen DeBoer is showing his impressive recruitment skills. Similar to what he did at Washington, which is a key reason he was brought to Tuscaloosa. Performing well in the first season is never easy, and that may have affected DeBoer. However, with offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb joining him, Kalen DeBoer is set to launch Bama Standard 2.0 this season.