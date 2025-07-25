5-Star Xavier Griffin Makes Big Announcement Just Days After Alabama Commitment

Social media exploded when Xavier Griffin committed to the Crimson Tide on June 29. While fans often speculate about flips and decisions, Griffin’s choice came from a personal place. Yes, it was about trust. “Relationships and consistency. Coach C Rob stayed in contact and came often to visit even when I was committed to USC, so that meant the world to me and my mom,” said Griffin. So, for Griffin, loyalty spoke louder than logos. But now, the 5-star linebacker is living the dream, literally.

Well, Xavier Griffin grew up watching Alabama, telling his mom he’d suit up for the Tide one day. Now, that dream is a reality. “It means the world to be able to play for Bama. This is a program I grew up watching and rooting for as a kid. I use to tell my mom that I would play for them one day and it’s crazy that one day has come,” stated Griffin. So, Griffin’s journey is proof: belief, loyalty, and hard work can turn childhood visions into Saturday realities in Tuscaloosa. But just when the dust settled on his commitment, Griffin had one more surprise in store.

On July 24, Xavier Griffin made it crystal clear. He’s all in. The 6’4”, 210-pound linebacker from Gainesville, GA, tweeted that he’s “100% locked in” to Alabama, posting a bold graphic declaring his recruitment closed. So, once he signs his national letter of intent, it’s official: Griffin will be a Crimson Tide. And this is a monster win for Bama. Because he’s the top linebacker in the country and ranked No. 8 overall by 247Sports. But that’s not all…

For Kalen Deboer, the year ahead is crucial. For him, Xavier Griffin isn’t just a five-star, he’s the crown jewel of Alabama’s 2026 class. As the highest-ranked commit so far, he’s one of four five-stars already on board. So, locking him in early is massive. And the most intriguing part? Not only is he a future star on the field, but Griffin now becomes a potential magnet for other top-tier talent still weighing their options. Honestly, when elite players commit, others follow. Griffin could be the spark that keeps Bama’s recruiting fire blazing.

But for Griffin, the focus shifts to one thing, finishing strong. The Gainesville Red Elephants are primed for a big year, and Griffin is ready to lead the charge. It’s his final ride at the high school level, and he’s out to make it count. So, one last season and one big statement.

Xavier Griffin’s mindset on his mission

“I just want to enjoy this last ride with my brothers! This is my last year to truly leave my legacy at Gainesville High School,” Griffin said. So, the stakes are sky-high in Gainesville and Griffin’s aiming for the top. The dream? A state title. The mission is to cement his name in Red Elephant history. “Winning a State Championship and I want to be Mr. Georgia when the season is all said and done,” proclaimed Griffin. Now, two goals, one last shot, and a five-star talent ready to make it happen.

Simply put, with his college decision behind him, Xavier Griffin is focused on finishing his high school career with a bang. “It’s a huge relief; I can truly lock into my team and focus on winning state,” he said. And this fall is all about legacy. “I want to be remembered as a great leader, a dominant player that is versatile and a true difference maker,” added Griffin. But the big question remains: when will it happen?

Well, the journey begins August 15, as Gainesville opens its 2025 season at home against Marietta on Bobby Gruhn Field. Now, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m., Griffin’s ready to shine under the lights.