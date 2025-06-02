5-Star Xavier Griffin Nearly Confirms Frontrunner After USC Decommitment

Xavier Griffin has been keeping the coaches and the recruiting staff on their toes. The former Trojan commit started exploring his options outside of Southern California. But that’s just not it. Riley faced tough luck in his 2026 recruiting fate as Griffin, the prized five-star gun, officially ruled them out of his new favorites’ list. How? He decommitted from the Trojans on May 14. “I want to enjoy this process and make sure I explore my options because time is winding down, and I didn’t think that was fair to USC while being committed,” Griffin justified his stance. But who is in the driving seat of his recruitment race right now?

It’s Riley’s prime Big 10 rival. Ryan Day and the Buckeyes are making a solid push to lure the coveted linebacker to Columbus. Will he give in? Well, he’s halfway there.

Xavier Griffin took his first trip to Columbus this weekend since Ohio State’s spring game on April 12 and the time since he decommitted from USC. Ryan Day didn’t leave a stone unturned, presenting a clean image of the program in every way. “I had a great time, they are already in my top four, so they’re still up there and I’m just truly still excited about them,” Griffin told Eleven Warriors Sunday following his official visit.

On the visit, Griffin spent time with Ohio State linebackers coach James Laurinaitis, who presented a clear roadmap for how the Buckeyes plan to utilize him. Laurinaitis’ pedigree and the head-turning accolades were a huge appealing factor in wooing the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Griffin. “Being able to be coached and developed by one of the best linebackers to ever come out of Ohio State and already know the Buckeye way excites me a lot,” he said.

Griffin had interacted with Ohio State defensive coordinator Matt Patricia and was left stunned by his longtime track record of running a top-tier defense in the NFL. As for the players, Griffin spent significant time with Ohio State linebacker Riley Pettijohn. “Coach Patricia is bringing a new defensive scheme that fits me and my versatility,” Griffin said. “They’re still in my top four, and I’m still excited about them.”

But there is little to no room for Ryan Day to chill. Because the top four? It includes Alabama, Florida State, and Texas, alongside Day’s team. He’s planning to take multiple official visits in the next couple of weeks before reaching a final call by the summer. Among others, Alabama looks like a serious threat to the Buckeyes.

Xavier Griffin draws a lot of attention from the power schools

The Gainesville (Georgia) High School standout has been a key target for Kalen DeBoer and his team. The Crimson Tide has been going strong in the spring portal so far. But with official visits inching closer, things are truly becoming more and more crucial for the Tide. They need to be extra careful not to make a mistake, as one mistake can cause them a big void in the future star-studded roster.

This month alone, Alabama bagged their spot as a finalist for seven different prospects in the 2026 cycle, and now another has joined the list. If Griffin comes to Kalen DeBoer’s squad, he can add a lot of value to the depth chart. Despite a serious injury last season, Griffin, the No. 2 linebacker in his class, still managed to record 43 tackles and six sacks.

Griffin is set to reveal his final choice on June 29th, ending months of anticipation. Following his recent weekend visit, the Buckeyes currently hold significant sway. Therefore, barring any major developments during his remaining visits that alter his perspective, a commitment to Ohio State is highly probable. Hold on to that!