5-Star Xavier Griffin Sets Record Straight for Kalen DeBoer After Locking Recruitment

On Thursday night, Xavier Griffin — the No. 1 LB in the 2026 class — made it official. His recruitment is over. Yes, the five-star phenom took to IG to shut it down, locking in with Alabama. However, Griffin gave his verbal to the Crimson Tide on June 29, picking Bama over OSU, FSU, and Texas. And at Score Atlanta’s media day, he made it clear: it was always Alabama. “I have shut it down,” stated Griffin. “I was basically already shut down before I committed.” So, game over, and Bama wins. Now, with his future locked in at Alabama, Griffin laid out Kalen DeBoer’s plan for him loud and clear.

On July 26, Xavier Griffin joined Justin Smith on The Process, Touchdown Alabama’s recruiting show, to break down his decision and what’s next in Tuscaloosa. Fresh off shutting down his recruitment, Griffin opened up about what sealed the deal. And when asked to reevaluate everything, he didn’t hesitate. “I mean, I think really… what it came down to was just the little things that I don’t think a lot of people care about… Like, I feel like the Alabama really stressed on the little things, talked about steam and stuff. And, I mean, they told me I’ll be playing, you know, linebacker and the wolf… That was really the biggest part. I didn’t want to just be playing one position. I wanted to be playing both,” said the standout LB. So, it’s clear, Bama gave him a vision. Just the way he likes it. But the best part?

Griffin, who decommitted from USC last May, knows he’s not just getting promises; he’s getting a plan. “And they’re making sure that I’m going to be doing both [positions], and they’re telling me that, you know, I can do both,” he said. And why not? Xavier Griffin is a game-wrecker. At 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, he’s fast, explosive, and relentless. In just two seasons, he racked up 97 tackles and 3 forced fumbles. And his 2023 stat line? A monster: 54 tackles and 15 sacks. On top of that, with a verified 4.5-second 40 and a 40-inch vertical, he’s a perfect fit for Alabama’s hybrid “wolf” role. Now, ranked top 10 nationally by every major outlet, Griffin isn’t just elite. Given that, Alabama’s 2026 class is stacking up fast.

With Griffin locked in, the Tide now holds 21 total commitments and sits at No. 6 nationally. But they’re not just getting a top-tier LB; they’re getting a driven leader — one with eyes on a national title. As Griffin put it best, stating, “I know we’re gonna win championships. I mean, the classes, it’s building great, we’ve got a lot of key pieces, and there’s a lot of key pieces already there.” That belief? It’s spreading. Because Alabama’s 2026 class isn’t just talented — it’s locked in. So, Griffin isn’t the only one shutting it down. DL Kamhariyan Johnson, CB Zyan Gibson, and OL Chris Booker have all done the same. Griffin became the fifth Alabama pledge to fully shut down his recruitment, joining a wave of loyalty that’s powering the Tide’s 2026 class. So, who did he follow?

He followed the lead of his high school teammate, edge rusher Jamarion Matthews, who committed back in February and hasn’t looked back since. But even before Griffin jumped on board, Bama had key pieces in place. Safety Jireh Edwards. Cornerback Jorden Edmonds. All locked in, and all ready to roll. So now with the plan crystal clear, Griffin is all-in. But according to Brett Greenberg, he opened up further about why he’s done with the process.

Breakdown of Xavier Griffin’s decision

Now that his recruitment is behind him, his mindset has completely shifted. “Really just getting to focus on my season, focusing on the class that we are building, focusing on getting ready to prep myself for when I get there,” mentioned Griffin. “Not having to worry about trying to go somewhere else or trying to do different things before signing day. I am ready. I know where I want to be.” So, with no more visits or questions looming, Griffin is locked in — eyes on the season, and future locked on the Tide. In short, with his college decision behind him, Xavier Griffin is turning the page.

And all eyes are now on his senior season with the Gainesville Red Elephants. Since this is his last high school chance, he’s determined to make it matter. “Winning a State Championship and I want to be Mr. Georgia when the season is all said and done,” said Griffin. So, for Griffin, it’s not just about finishing strong; it’s about going out as a champion and cementing his legacy. But Griffin’s commitment to Alabama wasn’t just a recruiting win; it was a statement.

As the five-star linebacker originally pledged to USC in July 2024, but things changed. By May 2025, he backed off that decision. And less than a month later, he was all in with the Crimson Tide. But why? “Relationships and consistency…. that meant the world to me and my mom,” said Griffin. So, in the end, Bama’s steady presence won out. And DeBoer landed a future star.