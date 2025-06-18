5-Star Xavier Griffin’s College Future Shifts as Latest Intel Deals Blow to SEC Rivals

Five-star LB Xavier Griffin, the 6’3”, 205-pound menace out of Gainesville High School in Georgia, has been rising like a missile on radars across the country after he decommitted from Lincoln Riley’s Trojans. He is now staring down a decision that could tilt the power scale of the SEC’s defensive recruiting. Griffin ranks No. 27 nationally in the 2026 class, No. 2 in his position, and No. 4 in the state, and the final reveal? Scheduled for June 29 between Alabama, Florida State, Texas, and Ohio State, the GA product is reportedly in talks with two SEC giants, simultaneously.

Xavier Griffin has already made his rounds with visits to OSU, Alabama, and Texas, soaking in the sights and schemes of three historic defensive powerhouses. Next up: a trip to FSU and USC, likely more out of respect than serious intent. Alabama sits atop On3’s RPM leaderboard, holding a 36.3% chance of landing him—but don’t get too comfortable in Tuscaloosa. There’s a quiet thunder building in Austin. And if Steve Sarkisian’s program has its way, Griffin’s SEC future might just reroute under those burnt orange lights.

The buzz started brewing with a visit that flipped the narrative. On3’s insider Chad Simmons broke it down: “Xavier Griffin has been a hot name each week. When he visits somewhere, the buzz seems to follow. Since decommitting from USC, we have talked about Alabama and Texas as schools to watch. After his visit to Ohio State, the Buckeyes inserted themselves into the mix, but after a visit to Austin, the Longhorns are trending. NIL is going to be a factor in this race. We are told that Texas answered a lot of questions well over the weekend.” In other words: Texas came prepared, and Griffin came away intrigued. That momentum is real; it ought to give Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer a severe headache right now.

But, considering Griffin’s deep emotional connection to Alabama, his official visit was tailor-made to hit the heartstrings. “Growing up as a ‘Bama fan, I’m excited to take this opportunity and have my family along with me,” Griffin shared earlier after his Tide OV. “I was able to make a dream come true and take my granddaddy to a Bama game this past fall. He has been a Bama fan his whole life and works in Tuscaloosa but had never been to a game before, so I was blessed to bless him.” That’s the kind of story that usually locks in a recruit. But this time, even sentiment may not be enough.

What’s made the Crimson Tide a perennial recruiting machine has been their ability to connect through culture and consistency. That approach hasn’t changed, especially under outside LBs coach Christian Robinson, who has quickly earned a reputation for building real relationships. “The older players and freshmen welcomed me like I was already on the team,” Griffin said. It’s the kind of thing Alabama’s built a dynasty on—trust, continuity, and a locker room that recruits don’t want to leave.

Kalen DeBoer now finds himself under Coach Sark’s Texas-sized pressure, not just to close on Xavier Griffin but to hold off a surging UT that seems to be getting just about everything right lately. Sarkisian has quietly built a recruiting culture that’s mixing old-school player development with new-age NIL muscle, and it’s starting to show in these late-cycle battles.

Why Xavier Griffin has Steve Sarkisian and Kalen DeBoer seeing red

When it comes to LBs, Xavier Griffin, the hype is backed by hard scouting and head-turning measurables. Griffin isn’t just fast; he’s fluid, freakish, and frightening for opposing offenses. That’s why the Alabama-Texas have locked horns over him feels less like a recruiting battle and more like a full-blown Cold War arms race.

247Sports’ Andrew Ivins summed it up best: “Multi-faceted defender with a top-flight testing profile that should offer both on- and off-ball linebacker as he can rush the passer and stack against the run while also dropping back into coverage.” That’s the kind of versatility that defensive coordinators dream about. He’s a rare chess piece who doesn’t need to come off the field, no matter the down or distance.

Ivins added, “Must keep evolving and developing craft while improving play strength, but projects as a potential impact player in the Big Ten or SEC that can fit into a variety of different schemes with his athletic juice and alignment flex.” He’s still raw, but his ceiling is through the roof—and that’s exactly why Sarkisian and DeBoer are both losing sleep.