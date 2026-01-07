5 Teams Ready to Take Demond Williams After Washington QB Quits On Jedd Fisch

On an eventful Tuesday night filled with transfer portal activities, Washington QB Demond Williams’ transfer portal entry became a sensational headline. The sophomore decided to transfer days after signing a contract with the Huskies. The reason for the QB’s transfer isn’t yet disclosed, but teams are now flocking in to rope in the services of the prolific QB.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I have to do what is best for me and my future,” Williams posted on his social media handles. “After much thought and prayer, I will be entering the transfer portal.” ESPN had reported the QB’s Washington deal to be “near the top of the market.” Here’s a look at five teams where the former Huskies’ QB1 can land.

ADVERTISEMENT

LSU Tigers

The Tigers now have a new head coach in Lane Kiffin and no scholarship quarterbacks on their roster. Previously, the program was pursuing Sam Leavitt, who was commanding an NIL offer of over $5 million. The QB took a visit to LSU and attended a basketball game with Lane Kiffin. Despite that, Demond Williams’ availability has created a renewed focus for the team’s QB1 position.

Upon transferring, Williams has triggered a backlash from Washington. The program has planned to “pursue legal avenues” and has intended to present “evidence” of tampering with the QB. Even with that dynamic, Kiffin is no stranger to wading through controversies, as evidenced by his sour exit from Oxford most recently.

Bringing Demond Williams on board would be controversial and could even lead to legal complications for the program. However, Williams comes with three years of eligibility and has passed for 3,065 yards this season at 69.5% efficiency. Factor in his 611 rushing yards, and the Chandler, Arizona, native is a player hard not to pursue for Kiffin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miami Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes are currently with Carson Beck, who is in his last year of eligibility. Roping in a QB to take his place is crucial, and right now, no QB is better than Williams in the transfer portal. The 5’11” and 190 lb QB will fit perfectly in Mario Cristobal’s pro-style offense, giving him a run/pass balance. Moreover, Miami has consistently matched top programs in the NIL game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Just last year, Beck was offered $4 million to play for one year at Miami. Before that, Cam Ward’s payout ran in the near six figures, and the Canes have also offered 2026 recruit Jackson Cantwell a whopping $2 million deal. It’s natural to assume that the team can offer a multimillion-dollar paycheck easily to Williams and can sway him to join the program.

Oregon Ducks

At first, it looked like the Ducks wouldn’t need a QB in 2026. However, Dante Moore is performing exceptionally, and NFL draft analysts are regularly grading him as a top-five pick. All signs now point to the Oregon QB1 declaring for the NFL Draft in 2026, forcing Dan Lanning to look for a replacement QB in the transfer portal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Eugene program has top-tier facilities and NIL power to pull Williams, along with an offense similar to Jedd Fisch’s. The team’s fast-paced, spread-option offense uses designed runs and deep passes, something which Williams thrived in 2025. Factor in that Demond will remain in the Big 10 and in a west coast team, making him a good cultural fit in Eugene.

ADVERTISEMENT

Auburn Tigers

Auburn is currently facing an attrition crisis in its QB room. 2025’s mid-season starter, Ashton Daniels, has entered the portal along with 5-star recruit Deuce Knight. Tigers’ transfer QB and 2025 starter, Jackson Arnold, has also done the same, leaving the QB room thin to the bone. As a consequence, Alex Golesh should target Williams aggressively and end Auburn’s QB inconsistency, which has been an issue for some years now.

Despite that, Auburn won’t be a natural step up for the QB, and the Tigers would have to present a compelling case along with significant NIL money to sway him. All things considered, Auburn’s history with portal QBs can be a big factor in Golesh’s pursuit to land Williams in the Iron Bowl country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ole Miss Rebels

The Rebels’ QB1, Trinidad Chambliss, has officially announced he will return for the 2026 season. It would be foolish for the program to take another veteran QB. However, Chambliss’ return isn’t yet set in stone, and it faces the NCAA roadblock. In a scenario where Chambliss isn’t granted an extra year of eligibility, the program would likely need a quarterback from the transfer portal.

Williams is an exciting option for the Rebels’ coaching hierarchy. The player was recruited hard by Lane Kiffin and his coaching staff and even committed to Ole Miss in 2022. Some ties from that time would surely remain despite Lane Kiffin’s exit.