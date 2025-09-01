College Football Rankings: FSU, LSU & Tennessee Biggest Winners; Texas Unmoved

Week 1 of the 2025 college football season was absolute cinema. The preseason kings already took their crowns off, and the so-called underdogs were out here stomping on scripts. No. 1 Texas got bullied in Columbus, Florida State pulled off a shocker that smelled like destiny, and LSU looked like the little brother of their 2019 season campaign. Oh, and Tennessee? Let’s just say the Vols aren’t crying over Nico Iamaleava anymore. So with the dust barely settled, let’s dive into our updated Top 25.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

1. Texas Longhorns

The No. 1 Texas Longhorns rolled into Columbus with all the hype, but Arch Manning and crew got slapped back to reality. Ohio State’s defense, now run by ex-NFL head coach Matt Patricia, completely suffocated Manning, holding Texas to just one measly touchdown in a 14–7 loss. This was supposed to be the Manning coronation, his first true start as QB1, but instead, it was a horror show of pressure, sacks, and forced errors. Still, don’t be shocked when the AP keeps Texas parked at No. 1.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Why? The new “record strength” metrics in play reward teams who face top-tier opposition. Losing to No. 3 Ohio State on the road barely dents the resume in this system. The Longhorns’ schedule strength may shield them from sliding. Bottom line: Texas might keep the crown on paper, but another loss, and they may fall out of the top 5.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

2. Ohio State Buckeyes

If there was one team flexing like big brothers this weekend, it was Ohio State. Ranked No. 3 coming in as the defending champions, the Buckeyes straight-up bullied the top-ranked Longhorns, 14–7. Patricia’s defense looked like it was crafted in a lab, shutting down Arch Manning and flipping all that Texas hype into a running joke. But it wasn’t just the D—true freshman QB Julian Sayin dropped the dagger late, a 40-yard laser that sealed the deal. Ohio State climbs to No. 2, but let’s keep it real—they looked more like the best team in the nation than anyone else did.

AD

3. LSU Tigers

Brian Kelly finally ripped that monkey off his back. LSU rolled into Death Valley East and silenced the No. 4-ranked Clemson 17–10, snapping Kelly’s 3-year curse of season-opening losses. That’s his first dub to start a season at LSU, and did it hit different. The defense, led by Harold Perkins Jr. and transfer Mansoor Delane, locked Clemson down after halftime, limiting them to just 261 yards. On offense, Garrett Nussmeier connected with Trey’Dez Green for a clutch score, while Caden Durham sealed it with another touchdown. LSU walked out looking like legit national title contenders, suddenly shooting into everyone’s Top 5 projections.

4. Penn State Nittany Lions

James Franklin’s squad came out of the gate looking like they’d been stewing all offseason. Penn State dismantled Nevada 46–11, scoring on nine of ten drives and holding the ball for 33 minutes. QB Drew Allar was surgical—22 of 26 for 217 yards—and running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen proved why they are the best pair of backs in college football. Defensively, Dani Dennis-Sutton was everywhere, forcing two fumbles and grabbing a sack. Zane Durant added an interception just for kicks. But let’s keep it real: blowing out Nevada isn’t the same as facing a Top 5 heavyweight. Franklin’s notorious 1–18 record against those squads is still that little cloud hanging over Happy Valley.

5. Georgia Bulldogs

Kirby Smart’s 125th game at Georgia was light work. The Bulldogs steamrolled Marshall 45–7, flexing that scary mix of new blood and system veterans. Gunner Stockton’s debut as QB1 went how the head coach would have hoped—190 yards passing, two touchdowns through the air, plus 73 rushing yards and two more on the ground. The ground game overall? Nasty. Georgia racked up 239 rushing yards with Nate Frazier, Dwight Phillips Jr., and Chauncey Bowens all chipping in.

6. Oregon Ducks

Dan Lanning’s Ducks pulled up in Week 1 like they’d been waiting to flex all summer. Oregon smashed Montana State 59–13 with a perfectly balanced attack—253 passing yards and 253 rushing yards. Freshman QB Dante Moore looked like a seasoned vet, going 18-of-23 with three touchdowns. Jordan Davison ran wild with three rushing scores, and Kenyon Sadiq lit up the receiving game. Even the defense got in on the fun, holding Montana State to 46 rushing yards and blocking a punt. Oregon’s depth and speed screamed a playoff-caliber squad. If anyone thought last year’s Big Ten run was a fluke, Week 1 just shut that down.

7. Miami Hurricanes

The No. 10-ranked Miami came for No. 6 Notre Dame’s head and didn’t miss. The Hurricanes edged the 2024 runner-ups 27–24 in a thriller that had Hard Rock Stadium shaking. Mario Cristobal called it his biggest win at Miami, and it’s hard to argue. Rueben Bain Jr. and the defense stuffed Notre Dame late, making game-saving plays when it mattered most. Offensively, freshman Malachi Toney and CJ Daniels both delivered under the lights, and clutch field goals iced it. The best thing for Miami? Georgia transfer Carson Beck looked like his 2023 self. With Clemson already catching an L to LSU, the ACC suddenly looks wide open—and Miami’s the one standing tall.

8. Clemson Tigers

Clemson rolled into their showdown with LSU ranked No. 4 and left looking exposed. Cade Klubnik—Dabo’s golden boy, his supposed best passer in America—was bottled up, throwing no touchdowns and looking rattled. LSU’s defense held the Tigers to just 31 rushing yards. Clemson’s Heisman hype machine took a hard reset. Swinney’s crew still has the horses to bounce back, but this loss stings—especially since they were 3.5-point favorites heading in. After all, Dabo Swinney’s dream of going 16-0? Alas.

9. Arizona State Sun Devils

Kenny Dillingham wasn’t all smiles despite ASU’s 38–19 win over Northern Arizona. “Those 12 penalties cost us… probably 170 yards,” he fumed. And he wasn’t wrong. Still, QB Sam Leavitt balled out, throwing for 257 yards and two TDs while adding 73 rushing yards and two more scores. WR Jordyn Tyson? A straight-up cheat code—12 catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns. The Leavitt-Tyson duo looked unstoppable. The sellout crowd of 56,759—the biggest since 1998—felt the vibe too. Safe to say, the Sun Devils are planning to run it back.

10. Illinois Fighting Illini

Illinois might be tired of the “surprise” label, because they didn’t waste time showing out in Week 1. They crushed Western Illinois 52–3, and QB Luke Altmyer was locked in—17-of-21, 217 yards, and three touchdowns. WR Hank Beatty had himself a night too: 108 receiving yards and a punt return TD, the Illini’s first since 2013. Aidan Laughery added two rushing scores, and Gabe Jacas terrorized Western’s QB with two sacks and a forced fumble. Illinois looked clean, explosive, and ready to shed the underdog vibes for good.

11. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame opened the season with heartbreak, falling 27–24 to Miami. Freshman QB C.J. Carr flashed star potential—221 passing yards, two touchdowns, plus a rushing score—but also tossed a costly interception. The Irish rallied to tie it up late but couldn’t close. Their run game? Weak. Outgained 119–93 on the ground. Their defense? Shaky. Just one sack all night. Add in a botched field goal snap and busted coverages, and you’ve got yourself a tough loss. The runner-up hangover is looking real.

12. South Carolina Gamecocks

“Beamerball” is alive and well. South Carolina toppled Virginia Tech 24–11 in Atlanta, and the spark came from special teams: Vicari Swain’s 80-yard punt return flipped the script. QB LaNorris Sellers showed off with a 64-yard bomb to Nyck Harbor, while the defense feasted on Hokie mistakes, forcing turnovers and red-zone fails. It wasn’t the cleanest win, but it was gritty—and in Week 1, that’s all that counts. The Gamecocks looked opportunistic, dangerous, and built for chaos.

13. Florida Gators

Sun Belt Billy and the Gators threw a backyard barbecue on LIU, roasting them 55–0. DJ Lagway looked fresh—15-of-18 with 3 touchdowns in the first half. The defense locked up LIU like it was a scrimmage, holding them to just 86 yards. Freshman Vernell Brown III had the highlight of the night with a one-handed 41-yard grab. Clean, turnover-free, penalty-free football. If Lagway stays healthy, Florida’s got a dangerous squad.

14. Michigan Wolverines

Bryce Underwood just stamped his name into Wolverine history. The true freshman started Week 1 and went for 251 yards with a touchdown and no turnovers. Justice Haynes lit up the run game with 159 yards and three scores, setting the tone for Michigan’s 34–17 win over New Mexico. But it wasn’t perfect—penalties and special teams mistakes left room for improvement.

15. Oklahoma Sooners

John Mateer said, “Baker who?” in his debut. Oklahoma smoked Illinois State 35–3, behind 392 passing yards and three touchdowns from their new QB, breaking Mayfield’s opener record. Keontez Lewis caught nine passes for 119 yards, and Jaren Kanak added 90 yards as a converted tight end. Ben Arbuckle’s offense piled up 495 total yards. The Sooners face Michigan next week—yeah, we’re about to see if Mateer’s debut was a fluke or a preview.

16. SMU Mustangs

SMU wasted no time flexing in their new ACC digs. They handled East Texas A&M 42–13, with QB Kevin Jennings throwing for 260 yards and two scores, plus a rushing TD. WR Romello Brinson exploded with 121 yards and a 63-yard touchdown. The defense got spicy too, scoring twice off interceptions. SMU looked balanced, confident, and ready to make noise in the ACC.

17. Texas A&M Aggies

The Aggies handled business against UTSA, winning 42–24, but it wasn’t flawless. QB Marcel Reed threw for 289 yards and four TDs, while Mario Craver and KC Concepcion both balled out at wide receiver. The defense, though? Got gashed by UTSA’s Robert Henry, who ran for 177 yards and two scores. A&M has firepower, but its run defense looked soft, and that’s a problem in the SEC.

18. Florida State Seminoles

Talk about a glow-up. Florida State just flipped the whole college football script by smacking Alabama 31–17 in the opener, snapping the Tide’s 23-game Week 1 winning streak. A program that went 2–10 last year suddenly looks reborn under Tommy Castellanos, the transfer QB who had 152 passing yards, 78 rushing yards, and a score. Gus Malzahn’s offense looked tailor-made for him, while Tony White’s defense straight-up bullied Bama after their first drive. It felt less like an upset and more like a rebirth in Tallahassee. FSU fans might actually have a reason to talk their talk again.

19. Alabama Crimson Tide

Where do we even start? The Loser? Losing to Florida State is one thing, but looking this lost is another. Alabama dropped its first season opener since 2001, ending that ridiculous 23-game streak, and it wasn’t even close. The Tide got pushed around, giving up 230 rushing yards while Castellanos—yeah, the former Boston College benchwarmer—made them look cooked. The O-line couldn’t open holes, the defense got gashed, and Kalen DeBoer’s squad already looks way less disciplined than the Saban years.

20. Indiana Hoosiers

Curt ‘Google me’ Cignetti’s squad looked fresh and walked out with a W, but he wasn’t exactly hyped about it. The Hoosiers rolled Old Dominion 27–14, piling up over 500 total yards with 300+ on the ground, three picks, and complete control of the clock. But six trips inside the 10 only turned into two touchdowns—that’s straight-up sloppy. Missed kicks, fumbles, and botched red zone chances left points on the table. Cignetti kept it real, saying he wasn’t pleased. That might be bad vibes for some teams, but for Indiana? That’s exactly the attitude they’ve been missing.

21. Tennessee Volunteers

So much for the “Nico hangover.” Tennessee came out firing, smacking Syracuse 45–26 and proving they don’t need Nico Iamaleava to keep cooking. Joey Aguilar stepped in like he’s been here for years—247 passing yards, three TDs, plus 34 on the ground. ESPN even noted they didn’t look any worse off without Nico, and they’re right. Star Thomas powered the run game, and the defense added fireworks with a scoop-and-score from Colton Hood. The Vols’ 493 yards of balanced offense scream: don’t sleep on Rocky Top just yet.

22. Ole Miss Rebels

Lane Kiffin started the season doing Lane Kiffin things—dropping 63 points on poor Georgia State. The Rebels were explosive from start to finish, with freshman QB Austin Simmons tossing for 341 yards and three TDs while RB Kewan Lacy ate up 108 rushing yards and three more scores. Almost 700 yards of offense? Yeah, that’s the Kiffin brand. But even with the fireworks, Lane wasn’t shy about saying the team’s got stuff to clean up. If this is them still “tightening up,” the SEC better be nervous.

23. Utah Utes

Utah didn’t just beat UCLA—they embarrassed them 43–10 in the Rose Bowl. New QB Devon Dampier looked legit, completing 21 of 25 passes for 206 yards and two TDs while also rushing for 87. The Utes put up nearly 500 yards and were surgical on third downs (14-for-17). Add a perfect 6-for-6 red zone record, and that’s a clinic. Meanwhile, their defense made Nico Iamaleava’s UCLA debut look like a nightmare, holding the Bruins to just 220 total yards.

24. Texas Tech Red Raiders

When you drop $28 million on your roster, you better ball out—and Texas Tech delivered. The Red Raiders demolished Arkansas-Pine Bluff 67–7, dropping points like it was a scrimmage. Behren Morton tossed four TDs before leaving with a minor knee scare, and backups Will Hammond and Mitch Griffis kept the party going. Tech’s offense scored on its first 11 possessions and racked up over 600 yards despite a storm delay cutting the second half short. The defense even blocked a punt for a score while holding UAPB to under 200 yards. Money talks, and in Lubbock, it just shouted

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

25. Iowa State Cyclones

Matt Campbell’s squad is out here making noise early. Iowa State is 2–0 with a gritty 24–21 win over No. 17 Kansas State in Dublin—aka “Farmageddon goes international.” Rocco Becht came up clutch on fourth downs, Carson Hansen iced the game late, and the defense forced two fumbles that set the tone. A week later, they thumped South Dakota 55–7 with Becht slinging, the run game rolling, and kicker Kyle Konrardy drilling a school-record 63-yard bomb. Campbell also notched career win No. 100 in the opener, and this team’s energy screams hungry. Don’t sleep on the Cyclones in the Big 12.

Week 1 brought chaos, comebacks, and a couple of reality checks. Florida State’s shocking dub, Alabama’s stumble, and programs like Utah, Texas Tech, and Iowa State flexing early all prove one thing: nobody’s safe, and everybody’s got something to prove.