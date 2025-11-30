College Football Rankings: Predicting AP Top 25 After Week 14

Week 14 delivered everything that the Rivalry Week promises. Season-saving wins, playoff-altering collapses, and seismic top-10 shifts. Ohio State and Indiana separated themselves as the sport’s last remaining perfect resumes, while Texas, Miami, Ole Miss, and Oregon gained major ground at the exact moment voters needed clarity. Meanwhile, programs like BYU, North Texas, and UNLV reinforced the credibility of this year’s deep field of 10-win contenders.

Below is the projected AP Top 25 after Week 14 on what could happen based on blunt truth, data, and the weekend’s evidence.

1. Ohio State (12-0)

RESULT: 27-9 win at Michigan

Ohio State walked into Ann Arbor and authored a defensive dissertation, holding Michigan to 163 total yards and sealing a 27-9 rivalry statement. The Buckeyes’ second-half dominance, paired with consistent offensive control, secured their place as the unanimous No. 1 heading into championship weekend.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Penn State at Ohio State Nov 1, 2025 Columbus, Ohio, USA Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day coaches his team before the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium. Columbus Ohio Stadium Ohio USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJosephxMaioranax 20251101_djc_mb3_003

Now sitting at 12-0, HC Ryan Day’s team prepares for an unbeaten showdown with Indiana in Indianapolis. Even with a possible loss, OSU’s resume of road dominance, defensive metrics, and perfect record cements them as a likely top-four seed with legitimate bye potential.

2. Indiana (12-0)

RESULT: 56-3 win at Purdue

Indiana buried Purdue with a 355-yard rushing performance, punctuating the first 12-0 regular season in program history. QB Fernando Mendoza barely needed to throw (15 attempts) as HC Curt Cignetti’s offense steamrolled its rival from the opening whistle.

The Hoosiers now collide with Ohio State in the Big Ten title game, with both teams potentially capable of securing playoff byes regardless of the outcome. Indiana’s resume of undefeated record, top-10 efficiency, and balance has never been stronger.

3. Georgia (11-1)

RESULT: 16-9 win at Georgia Tech

Georgia slogged through a defensive trench war in Atlanta. They won despite posting just 287 total yards, leaning on a defense that allowed zero touchdowns and held Tech to 3.6 yards per play. The Bulldogs’ eighth 11-win season under HC Kirby Smart rests on elite resume victories over Ole Miss, Texas, and Tennessee.

The Dawgs enter the SEC Championship with full control of their playoff fate. A win likely locks in a top-four seed. A competitive loss may still keep them alive given the strength of their overall profile.

4. Oregon (11-1)

RESULT: 26-14 win at Washington

Oregon handled Washington with an impressive road performance highlighted by QB Dante Moore’s 286 passing yards and two defensive interceptions. The Ducks never trailed, dictating tempo and eliminating explosiveness from a rival that thrives on it.

Now 11-1 with their lone blemish to undefeated Indiana, the Ducks sit in prime position to host a first-round CFP game. Among one-loss teams, few boast Oregon’s efficiency and margin-of-victory profile.

5. Ole Miss (11-1)

RESULT: 38-19 win at Mississippi State

Ole Miss blasted Mississippi State behind QB Trinidad Chambliss’s 359 yards and four touchdowns, capping one of the strongest regular seasons in program history. HC Lane Kiffin’s subplot-filled drama didn’t derail the Rebels, who delivered one of rivalry week’s cleanest performances.

With Texas A&M losing, Ole Miss rises into top-five territory as voters reward consistency, resilience, and double-digit dominance. The Rebels boast a complete resume built on offensive firepower and timely defensive disruption.

6. Texas Tech (11-1)

RESULT: 49-0 win at West Virginia

Texas Tech obliterated West Virginia, scoring 21 in the first quarter and never easing off the throttle. The Red Raiders held WVU under 200 total yards, matching their 2008 school record with 11 regular-season wins.

Now bound for the Big 12 Championship against BYU, Texas Tech enters December with an outside shot at a playoff bye. Their statistical profile of elite scoring margins, turnover control, and road dominance continues to peak at the right time.

7. Texas A&M (11-1)

RESULT: 27-17 loss at Texas

The undefeated Texas A&M fell in Austin, struggling against a Texas defense that shut down every rushing option. They started strong but managed only three points in the final 35 minutes as the Longhorns shut down their run game (24 carries, 71 yards).

The Aggies’ first loss will sting, but wins over Notre Dame and Missouri maintain playoff viability. They will slip but not plunge. Their one-loss record holds value, though the path to a top-four seed evaporates without chaos elsewhere.

8. Oklahoma (10-2)

RESULT: 17-13 win vs. LSU

Oklahoma escaped LSU after trailing twice in the second half, surviving three John Mateer interceptions thanks to Isaiah Sategna’s 58-yard game-winning touchdown. It was ugly, tense, and season-saving.

The Sooners should remain inside the top 10, though their narrow margin and turnover issues may cost them a spot or two. A playoff berth is still within reach but barely.

9. Notre Dame (10-2)

RESULT: 49-20 win at Stanford

Notre Dame hammered Stanford, continuing its streak of atomic wins over unranked opponents. Against common opponents, the Irish stay neck-and-neck with Miami, but the committee continues to value the Irish’s narrow losses to only elite teams.

ND maintains positioning for a New Year’s Six slot and could climb based on how the two-loss teams’ chaos unfolds ahead of them.

10. Alabama (10-2)

RESULT: 27-20 win at Auburn

Alabama weathered Auburn’s comeback attempt with an Iron Bowl win. The Tide jumped to a 17-0 lead, then allowed the Tigers to cut it to 17-13 before re-asserting control. Bama produced five sacks and held the Tigers to 4.2 YPP.

The Tide will hover around the No. 10 mark with a massive opportunity ahead. Beat Georgia, and they vault into the playoff.

11. BYU (11-1)

RESULT: 41-21 win vs. UCF

BYU fell behind 14-0 before outscoring UCF 41-7. The Cougars generated six straight scoring drives and held UCF to 64 rushing yards after the first quarter. With quality wins over Utah and Arizona plus strong metrics (No. 7 SOR; No. 6 efficiency), BYU has an outside shot at playoff inclusion, especially with a Big 12 title.

12. Vanderbilt (10-2)

RESULT: 45-24 win at Tennessee

Vanderbilt posted 582 total yards and outscored Tennessee 31-10 after halftime. The defense forced seven tackles for loss and held the Vols to 1.9 yards per carry. Vandy’s resume lacks heavyweight wins, but the lopsided road victory prevents any drop and solidifies them ahead of Miami.

13. Miami (10-2)

RESULT: 38-7 win at Pittsburgh

Miami delivered its best road November performance in years, holding Pitt to 225 yards and scoring 31 unanswered across the middle quarters. The Canes have a 4-game streak with a 151-41 scoring margin and still possess a top-tier win over Notre Dame. Their loss to SMU is a drag, but the committee has consistently liked Miami’s tape.

14. Texas (9-3)

RESULT: 27-17 win at Texas A&M

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Texas at Texas A&M Nov 30, 2024 College Station, Texas, USA Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, left, and Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko, right, speak prior to the game at Kyle Field. College Station Kyle Field Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMariaxLysakerx 20241130_mcl_la6_004

Texas’ win over No. 3 Texas A&M gives the Longhorns their strongest resume piece powered by head-to-head wins over Oklahoma and Vanderbilt. The latest top-10 win gives them enough juice to jump some two-loss teams above them. Texas now becomes the highest-rated 3-loss team with a strong upward push.

15. Utah (10-2)

RESULT: 31-21 win at Kansas

Utah secured another 10-win season with a steady 31-21 road victory at Kansas. The Utes controlled the matchup delivering a clean finish despite being out of the Big 12 title race and likely the CFP picture. After two injury-heavy years in 2023 and 2024, this closing performance reinforces the program’s stability and competitive trajectory.

16. Virginia (10-2)

RESULT: 27-7 win vs. Virginia Tech

Virginia dominated Virginia Tech, finally flipping a rivalry that had haunted them for two decades. Despite the Hokies entering with only three wins and an interim coach, the matchup carried pressure given two decades of VT dominance. With the rivalry settled, Virginia now shifts toward preparing for the ACC Championship Game and positioning itself for a potential CFP berth.

17. USC (9-3)

RESULT: 29-10 win vs. UCLA

USC overcame a shaky start to beat UCLA finishing 9-3 overall and 7-2 in Big Ten play. The Trojans rebounded well after their 42-27 loss at Oregon, retaining the Victory Bell and completing an undefeated home season at the Coliseum. UCLA entered at 3-8 but pushed early before USC’s second-half control sealed another chapter of the rivalry.

18. James Madison (11-1)

RESULT: 59-10 win at Coastal Carolina

JMU throttled Coastal Carolina, capping the Sun Belt’s first unbeaten league season since Louisiana in 2021. Whether the lopsided margin influences the CFP Selection Committee remains unclear, but AP voters supporting JMU will view the performance as confirmation of the Dukes’ consistent, high-level form this season.

19. Michigan (9-3)

RESULT: 27-9 loss vs. Ohio State

Michigan’s loss to No. 1 Ohio State won’t trigger major ranking punishment, but it aligns the Wolverines with other three-loss contenders, including USC, which beat them earlier this season. Voters are likely to anchor their placement to its record, crediting the defeat’s quality while still positioning the Wolverines in a tier appropriate for a 9-3 resume.

20. North Texas (11-1)

RESULT: 52-25 win vs. Temple

North Texas showed no signs of distraction after HC Eric Morris accepted the Oklahoma State job, rolling Temple 52-25 on Friday. The Mean Green improved to 11-1 and now advance into next week’s American Championship Game with a potential pathway into the playoffs.

21. Tulane (10-2)

RESULT: 27-0 win vs. Charlotte

Tulane shut out Charlotte and cruised into the AAC Championship. Now, the Green Wave positions themselves as a candidate to impress the CFP committee should they capture the conference title.

22. Arizona (9-3)

RESULT: 23-7 win at Arizona State

Arizona beat Arizona State, closing an impressive 6-3 Big 12 slate. HC Brent Brennan’s second year marked a dramatic turnaround, ending the regular season on a five-game winning streak. After a rocky debut season, the Wildcats’ improved discipline and execution delivered one of the league’s most stable resumes.

23. Tennessee (8-4)

RESULT: 45-24 loss vs. Vanderbilt

Trailing by four late, Tennessee failed on a critical 4th-and-14 before surrendering another touchdown that sealed the result. A loss to Vanderbilt likely pushes the Vols to the edge of the rankings, though brand gravity might keep them hanging around the final few spots.

24. Navy (9-2)

RESULT: 28-17 win at Memphis

Navy, 27th in last week’s voting, strengthened its case with a win at Memphis to finish 9-2. With North Texas and Tulane advancing to the American title game, the Midshipmen now turn attention to America’s Game against Army on Dec. 13 in Baltimore.

25. UNLV (10-2)

RESULT: 42-17 win at Nevada

UNLV created a four-way tie atop the Mountain West by defeating Nevada on the road. Now 10-2 and 6-2 in league play, the Rebels join New Mexico, San Diego State, and Boise State at the top. UNLV, coming off an 11-3 finish last year, posts consecutive double-digit win seasons for the first time in program history.

With championship weekend on deck, the margins shrink, the stakes multiply, and the AP Top 25 is about to undergo its final and fiercest reshuffle.