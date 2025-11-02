College Football Rankings: Predicting AP Top 25 After Week 10

With the calendar flipping to November, the College Football Playoff picture starts to become clearer. The Week 10 AP Top 25 is going to be vital. Nearly half of the top 10 were on their bye weeks this Saturday. However, some unexpected upsets ensure that the AP Top 25 will stay dynamic.
Predicting AP Top 25 after Week 10
Let’s dive into how the AP Top 25 will look once the Sunday morning votes are in.
1. Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0)
Result: 38-14 win vs Penn State
The Buckeyes are sitting pretty at number one, and honestly, does anyone need convincing? With two Heisman contenders on their offense, and a defense conceding less than 7 points a game, they are the team to beat. Ryan Day is out there building one of the strongest college football dynasties. That title defense is staring to become a near certainty.
Buckeyes may have kept the top spot sealed, but they do have a strong conference rival knocking on their shoulders! While history hasn’t always been kind to Ryan Day in matchups against Michigan, if there’s ever been a season for Ohio State to flip the script, this might just be it.
2. Indiana Hoosiers (9-0)
Result: 55-10 win vs. Maryland
Cignetti’s men just recorded their fourth game of the season, scoring over 50 points. This is not a drill! The basketball program is now a big-time Natty contender. Locked in the second spot, since the Oregon win, the Hoosiers have protected their new identity well. However, to grab the top spot, they must wait for an OSU slip-up or beat them in the B1G Championship game.
3. Texas A&M Aggies (8-0)
Result: BYE
Not much to discuss here for the Aggies, an unbeaten SEC team can only be ranked as low as number 3. But the opportunities to strengthen their playoff chances are still very much on the table. Their schedule also leaves the door wide open for upward movement in the rankings. Following a much-needed bye, the Aggies will hit the road to face Missouri before closing out the regular season with an anticipated showdown against Texas.
4. Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1)
Result: BYE
The Crimson Tide has had one of the most surprising turnarounds this season, from early-season doubts to looking like their old, dominant selves again. Alabama will have no reason to lose its ranking spot during the bye week. As things stand, they are setting up a generational SEC Championship matchup against the Aggies.
5. Georgia Bulldogs (7-1)
Result: 24-20 win vs Florida
The Bulldogs keep finding a way to win. For the fourth time this season, they have gone on to win the game despite trailing in Q4. Kirby Smart’s wins haven’t looked convincing for a better part of the season, but we cannot look past a 7-1 program in the SEC.
While this squad may not mirror the powerhouse Georgia teams of recent years, it has found ways to grind out wins against Florida, Tennessee, and Ole Miss, proving they can handle pressure in any form. In the SEC landscape, their adaptability could be exactly what keeps the Bulldogs in the national title hunt.
6. Oregon Ducks (7-1)
Result: BYE
Oregon’s number 6 spot could be under threat soon, but certainly not in the bye week.
7. Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)
Result: 30-14 win vs South Carolina
Lane Kiffin is on a roll, and he isn’t slowing down. A relatively light schedule puts Ole Miss in a prime spot to end with 11 wins and finally make the CFP. Their offense has recorded 30 points or more for all but two games this season, and it has only gotten better under Trinidad Chambliss.
8. BYU Cougars (8-0)
Result: BYE
Undefeated BYU moves up to the 8th spot. Ranked behind some 1-loss teams, Kalani Sitake & co. will need some bigger wins to their resume to enter the top 5.
9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-2)
Result: 25-10 win vs Boston College
Two very close losses at the start of the season painted a wrong image around Marcus Freeman & co. With every passing week, they keep pushing themselves further up in the rankings and could sneak into the final CFP bracket.
10. Texas Longhorns (7-2)
Result: 34-31 win vs Vanderbilt
Texas Longhorns back in the top 10, who’d’ve thought? Arch Manning has shut down all the critics over the last two weeks, and Texas looks like a CFP-bound team again. However, with Bulldogs & Aggies still on their schedule, Sarkisian has a long month ahead.
11. Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-1)
Result: 43-20 vs. Kansas State Wildcats
Texas Tech is looking strong enough to contend for the Big 12 Championship. But the loss to ASU will be tough to regain faith in voters. They have to win out rest of their schedule to maintain their top 12 inclusion.
12. Virginia Cavaliers (8-1)
Result: 31-21 win vs California
Similar to the Bulldogs, Virginia keeps winning games in Q4. With a few OT wins to their name, they have closed out some of the toughest ACC matchups. An undefeated record in the conference has put them in a prime position to win out the ACC.
13. Oklahoma Sooners (7-2)
Result: 33-27 win vs. Tennessee
Sooners vs Vols was essentially a knockout game, and Venables gets some breathing space to make CFP. Xavier Robinson took the spotlight from John Mateer as the Sooners looked like an SEC powerhouse again at Neyland Stadium.
14. Louisville (7-1)
Result: 28-16 win vs Virginia Tech
Miller Moss arguably made the best decision of his career with the transfer portal move. The Cardinals have some big ACC wins to their name now and played a stronger schedule compared to their conference rivals. The Conference Championship game against Virginia looks like a real possibility.
15. Vanderbilt (7-2)
Result: 31-34 loss to Texas
It felt like Diego Pavia & co.’s fairytale run took a hit on Saturday. However, losing by one score against a 7-2 team is likely to have a major impact on their ranking. Moreover, the remaining schedule comprises three unranked SEC teams, which puts them in a good position to end the season with 10 wins.
Vanderbilt’s path doesn’t get any smoother from here. A trip to Texas is followed by a home clash with Auburn and a rivalry showdown at Tennessee to close the regular season. Still, given how many hurdles this group has already cleared, dismissing them doesn’t seem right.
16. USC Trojans (6-2)
Result: 21-17 win vs Nebraska
The Trojans’ season would have looked a lot different if not for the Illinois defeat. The playoff hunt will largely depend on the voters’ generosity, but as things stand, Big 10 only has three locked teams.
17. Georgia Tech (8-1)
Result: 48-36 loss vs NC State
Disaster. Brent Key’s program was all set to make the playoffs, but it felt like their season came crashing down after the one loss. With no big wins to their name, it’ll be hard to impress the voters.
18. Utah Utes (7-2)
Result: 45-14 vs Cincinnati
Utah was the biggest winner of Week 10. Devon Dampier and co. put out a statement win over conference rivals, and now the Big 12 is wide open. A playoff berth might still be a stretch, but if they keep playing at this level, closing the season with a 10-2 record is well within reach.
19. Michigan (7-2)
Result: 21-16 win vs Purdue
Sherrone Moore’s side has been massively upgraded from last year. However, it’s hard to look past the fact that they do not have any ranked wins this season. The only way for them to push into the top 12 is a 5-peat over the Buckeyes. Bryce Underwood’s uneven form still remains a concern for Michigan. With key matchups ahead, the Wolverines will need to make significant adjustments if they hope to maintain their recent dominance over Ohio State.
20. Missouri (6-2)
Result: Bye
With Beau Pribula’s injury in the second half against Vanderbilt, it will be interesting to watch how Missouri will adjust moving forward, as the breakout quarterback is expected to be sidelined for an extended period.
21. Memphis (8-1)
Result: 38-14 win vs Rice
Memphis are in pole position to grab the G5 CFP spot. Though challenges from San Diego State and South Florida still await, Ryan Silverfield’s team continues to rise to the occasion week after week.
22. Miami Hurricanes (6-2)
Result: 26-20 loss vs SMU
The OT interception might haunt Carson Beck for years. From the No. 2 program in the country to possibly crashing out of the top 25, Miami’s season looks nearly over at this point.
23. Pitt (7-2)
Result: 35-20 win vs Stanford
Pittsburgh will make its first top 25 appearance, and owing to only one loss in the ACC, they have a much better shot at the conference championship game than Miami.
24. Washington (6-2)
Result: BYE
Despite two losses, Washington benefits from the broader Week 10 chaos. The overall upsets and shake-up across college football are likely pushing the Huskies back into the AP Top 25.
25. North Texas (8-1)
Result: 31-17 win vs Navy
Caleb Hawkins ran nearly 200 yards for his four touchdowns and widely opened up the AAC. The program now has a real shot at winning the conference if it wins out on its schedule.
That wraps up our projected AP Top 25 after Week 10. Which of these picks are you riding with, and which ones do you think we missed the mark on?
