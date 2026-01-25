Shrine Bowl Day 2 Standouts: Iowa QB Mark Gronowski, Mississippi State’s Seydou Traore Impress Scouts

A wicked weather front started to make its way into the Frisco area, yet it did not impede Day 2 of Shrine Bowl practice. The action on the field was as fierce as the snow and ice falling outside the Ford Center. Here’s a look at the six winners from Day 2 of Shrine practice, the majority of whom come from the scoring side of the ball.

Mark Gronowski/QB/Iowa

The South Dakota State transfer seemed intent on changing the minds of NFL scouts, most of whom believe he’s a running quarterback first and struggles throwing the ball. Throughout the day, Gronowski made several beautiful throws on multiple levels: down the field and on intermediate passes as well as screen throws. He effectively layered the ball between defenders and gently placed it in his target’s hands.

He made several accurate long passes and was right on the money with a corner pattern in goal-line drills for a touchdown. Gronowski is an athletic passer who measured 6 feet 2 ¼ inches and 233 pounds with hands that were an extremely large 10 ¼ inches, an important metric for quarterbacks. At the very least, Gronowski has cemented himself as a late-round pick and developmental quarterback.

Kaden Wetjen/WR/Iowa

During his college career, Wetjen was known more for his ability as a game-breaking return specialist and not a receiver, as he was never a big part of the Iowa passing offense. He has 23 career receptions on the college field, 20 of which came last season. Yet he’s shown the ability to catch the ball during Shrine practices, and, more than anything else, his quickness, speed, and ability to separate from defenders are eye-opening. Wetjen ran great routes and showed a burst exiting breaks, which had opponents playing back on their heels. Defensive backs could not stay with him and were constantly chasing Wetjen down the field. He did have one bad drop in the end zone, a play he surely wanted back, yet Wetjen has given scouts a lot to think about here in Frisco.

Seydou Traore/TE/Mississippi State

Traore is a terrific story; originally from England, he’s part of the NFL International Player Pathway, better known as the IPP. The program helps foster international players to compete for jobs in the league, and Traore showed himself to be a worthy competitor during the second day of Shrine practice. He oozes athleticism on the field and easily moves in every direction. Traore also shows no stiffness in his game and is very smooth. He’s also fundamentally sound catching the ball, extending to grab the pass away from his frame. He devastated every linebacker who tried to cover him during drills and was effective in team activities. Traore possesses outstanding potential and will be a terrific player for the team that drafts him, then patiently allows him to develop his game.

Lake McRee/TE/USC

Another tight end who stood out, McRee, was effective blocking as well as catching the ball. He has a stout build at 6-foot-3.5 inches and 251 pounds, yet he moves around the field with speed and quickness. McRee made several nice catches today, winning out for contested grabs each time he battled defenders. He was also effective at blocking, especially in motion, and played hard on every snap.

Jalen Huskey/S/Maryland

Huskey stood out in every aspect of practice on Saturday. He showed patience and discipline, and his ability to communicate with teammates as well as make defensive calls in the secondary was impressive. He also showed next-level ball skills, and Huskey made three terrific plays defending passes, including one in the end zone that looked like a sure touchdown.

Jager Burton/C/Kentucky

Several offensive linemen looked good Saturday, but Burton was the most impressive. He’s a hard-nosed blocker on the pivot who handled both power linemen, such as Florida State’s Darrell Jackson Jr., as well as quick interior defenders like Jackie Marshall of Baylor. Burton’s ability to square into defenders and seal them from the action was impressive, as too was the nastiness he played with all day. He’s also an intelligent blocker, showing great vision and an awareness for what’s happening on the field.