Fiesta Bowl NFL Draft Risers: Carson Beck, Mohamed Toure Among Prospects Who Boosted Stock in Miami’s Win vs Ole Miss

In one of the best games we’ve witnessed in the College Football Playoff era, Miami beat Mississippi in the final minute of the Fiesta Bowl after four lead changes in the last quarter. And even after the Hurricanes took the lead, the Rebels drove down the field and just missed the game-winning score as time ran out. There were some tremendous performances by NFL prospects that league scouts will definitely take notice of. Here are a few of the risers from the Fiesta Bowl.

Carson Beck/QB/Miami

For the second playoff game in a row, Beck played incredibly well and came up big for Miami during critical moments. His final numbers included 23 of 37 passing for 268 yards with two passing TDs and just one interception, which wasn’t a poor throw. Beck’s 11-yard touchdown run with under 30 seconds left in the game put the Hurricanes up for good. His decision-making the past two weeks has been near exemplary, as Beck has protected the football and done a great job leading the offense.

Unlike the first round of the playoffs, when Miami took the ball out of Beck’s hands and relied on the running game, they’re allowing their quarterback to win games for the team, and he’s responded with a pair of huge victories. In the past, Beck has been plagued with constant turnovers and put his team in holes, yet we are now seeing the quarterback that scouts expected the past two years. It’s going to help his draft stock, no doubt, though combine interviews will be critical for Beck.

Anez Cooper/G/Miami

Right tackle Francis Mauigoa of the Hurricanes is the first name mentioned when talking about offensive line prospects from the Hurricanes, and justifiably so; Mauigoa projects as a first-round pick in April. But don’t sleep on Cooper.

Except for a few minor penalties in the third quarter, the team’s right guard was dominant in run blocking and did a terrific job protecting his quarterback. Yet that’s been the case for Cooper all season long. He’s a wide-bodied blocker with a powerful style and nasty disposition who nicely fits a power blocking scheme on Sundays. Expect Cooper, who’s scheduled to play in the Shrine Bowl later this month, to find a spot in the late rounds of the draft.

Mohamed Toure/LB/Miami

The seventh-year senior, who came to Miami by way of Rutgers, has been a dominant force on a Hurricanes defense with star power on the depth chart, and he’s done it despite having to overcome multiple major injuries. Toure finished second on the team last night with four tackles while also adding one sack and one TFL, yet the stats tell a fraction of the story.

Toure was forceful on the blitz and made life uncomfortable for Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, but he also displayed great discipline with assignments and was always in a position to make plays on the ball. For the season, Toure finished with 73 tackles and five pass defenses. Graded by some scouts as a potential fourth-round pick during the season, Toure sat on the sidelines in 2022 and 2024 with injuries, which raises a red flag. If he’s medically cleared during predraft exams, he’ll be a surprise middle-round pick.

Keelan Marion/WR/Miami

A receiver prospect who isn’t talked about much outside the scouting community, Marion flashed ability all season long and then was dominant last night. Finishing the game with seven receptions for 114 yards and one TD, he consistently came up big during the game’s important moments and exploited a weak Mississippi secondary.

Marion found ways to get free, outraced opponents in the middle of the field, and also came away with some difficult grades. His 56 receptions for 740 receiving yards this season were career highs. Marion comes with next-level size (six feet, 200 pounds) and speed (4.45 seconds in the 40) and enough pass-catching skill to get late-round consideration.

Suntarine Perkins/LB/Mississippi

Perkins is an under-the-radar defensive prospect who has played well all season long and really stood out against Miami. He’s an explosive athlete who forces the action up the field and makes plays in pursuit. During the loss to the Hurricanes, he finished with seven tackles and was credited with 1.5 sacks.

His speed, ability to make plays in all kinds of situations, and intensity are attractive to NFL teams, but size is a concern. Perkins is built more like a big safety rather than a small linebacker, which will limit his appeal at the next level. Regardless, he plays big football and will be an asset as a one-gap linebacker/special-teams player.