5 Key Takeaways From SEC Championship Game as Kalen DeBoer Fuels Critics

The SEC title contest between Georgia and Alabama was anything but a game, as the Bulldogs pounded the Tide from the get-go, winning by a score of 28-7. The loss by Alabama, coupled with its play the final month of the season, had many wondering if the Tide deserved a spot in the College Football Playoff as a three-loss team. They were eventually awarded the ninth seed in the bracket, yet the game still left burning questions- some of which were answered. Here are 5 takeaways from the SEC title game.
Kalen DeBoer fuels his critics
The blowout loss to Georgia in the SEC title game has many critics of Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer further believing he’s not the man to lead the Crimson Tide. The late-season loss to Oklahoma, who the Tide will meet during the first round of the CFP, along with a last-minute victory over archrival Auburn, which was terrible in 2025, made the DeBoer doubters apoplectic, and they may have a point.
Alabama outclassed Georgia on paper, as they were better on both sides of the line of scrimmage, possessed more dynamic playmakers and had the better quarterback. Yet none of that mattered as Georgia put a whooping on the Tide. The fact is that DeBoer is a good coach, yet he’s following a legend in Nick Saban, which is an impossible task. Until he wins a national title, there will be a crowd of people hollering for DeBoer’s head.
Ty Simpson proves he’s not ready for the NFL
Last week, I reported that word out of Tuscaloosa was that Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson was leaning towards returning to play for Alabama in 2026. If there was any doubt in his mind what he should do next year, Saturday’s game against Georgia is further proof that Simpson needs another season of college ball.
The quarterback missed too many throws and opportunities against the Bulldogs that could’ve helped Alabama claw back into the game, and just like the contests against Oklahoma and Auburn, Simpson struggled against the pass rush. This shouldn’t come as a surprise, as Simpson’s sparse body of work, with just 13 college starts, was a red flag for NFL scouts.
CJ Allen establishes himself as a first-round pick
It’s a weird year for Georgia, once again champions of the SEC, as the program that usually has multiple players selected in the first round will have just one in 2026: CJ Allen. An athletic run-and-chase linebacker who is devastating in space, he’s instinctive, fast and very explosive.
Allen was terrific in shutting down the Alabama running game, which ended with -3 yards rushing, and he made plays all over the field, finishing with five tackles and breaking up a pass. If he enters the draft Allen projects in the bottom third of round one.
Kadyn Proctor proves hé’s not a next-level left tackle
Kadyn Proctor is destined to be the next top offensive line prospect from the Alabama program, yet there’s a debate where the junior will line up on Sundays. Proctor is massive yet nimble, displaying the power to drive defenders off the line of scrimmage on running downs and easily get to the second level or block in motion. Yet against Georgia, he displayed his Achilles heel: the inability to shut down speedy edge rushers.
Proctor was victimized multiple times in pass protection, which added to Ty Simpson’s woes. Georgia finished the game with three sacks and five quarterback hurries. Proctor is a legitimate NFL prospect, yet he lacks the agility necessary to play the left side on Sundays and will end up at right tackle.
Georgia has the best 1-2 punch at tight end
Unlike the vertical playmakers on the Tide’s roster, Georgia possesses dependable possession pass catchers, and the tight end duo of Oscar Delp and Lawson Luckie team up to be the best duo in the nation. Though neither have eye-popping numbers, as Delp has 19 receptions and Luckie 14 catches, both are consistent, disciplined tight ends who are effective catching the ball and devastating as blockers. This will be a great asset for Georgia and quarterback Gunner Stockton, as they move through the College Football Playoff.
