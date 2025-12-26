Music City Bowl NFL Prospects: Tony Pauline Identifies Tennessee’s Chris Brazzell II as Jets’ Top Target

The Music City Bowl is, in essence, a home game for the Tennessee Volunteers, whose campus is a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Nashville, where the contest is being played. And besides an advantage in the stands, Tennessee should be an overwhelming favorite, as they have a decided advantage in talent, at least on paper. This game is highlighted by NFL prospects coming off brilliant campaigns who jumped to the forefront of their positional draft boards after the 2025 season.

Few players have watched their draft stocks take off this season as has Tennessee receiver Chris Brazzell II, who has declared for the draft and chosen to opt out of this game. Brazzell is a tall receiver with nice size and playmaking skill. He shows the ability to get downfield for big plays, but he also makes some incredible acrobatic catches that eventually go viral on social media. His 62 receptions for 1,017 yards and nine TDs doubled the numbers and, in some categories, tripled his production from a year ago.

Brazzell will compete to be the first receiver selected in the 2026 NFL Draft and is expected to be selected in the middle of the first round. Keep an eye on the New York Jets with their second pick in the initial frame, acquired from the Indianapolis Colts for Sauce Gardner as a landing spot. At the very latest, it’s unlikely Brazzell gets past the receiver-needy Pittsburgh Steelers, who presently own the 20th selection.

For the Fighting Illini, their top prospect, edge rusher Gabe Jacas, has also decided to opt out of the game. The senior finished the season with 13.5 TFLs and 11 sacks, which is three more sacks than last season. He’s an explosive athlete who is used effectively out of a three-point stance or standing over the tackle. His motor is always running, and Jacas gives effort defending the run as well as rushing the passer. The Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers at the end of round two are good landing spots for Jacas. If the Chicago Bears don’t come away with an edge rusher in free agency or the first round, it’s unlikely they would pass on Jacas in round two.

Illinois offensive tackle J.C. Davis is also choosing to sit on the sidelines for this contest. Manning the left side for the Fighting Illini since transferring from New Mexico, Davis has been inconsistent the past two seasons, showing power and nastiness yet also a lot of stiffness and struggling to protect the edge as blindside protectors are required. He will be participating in the Senior Bowl next month.

Davis would’ve been matched up against fast-rising Josh Josephs had he played. Josephs was a dominant force on the Volunteers’ defense despite totaling just four sacks. His ability to explode off the edge as well as change direction would’ve been a big challenge for Davis. Josephs brings a lot of versatility to the field and, besides constantly penetrating the line of scrimmage, possesses the movement skills and athleticism to play in space, defending the run or even covering the pass. Graded as a defensive end by most teams, I believe he’ll be best standing over tackle on Sundays as a 3-4 outside linebacker.

The Volunteers offer a trio of outstanding defensive backs, two of whom are expected to play at the time of posting.

Jermod McCoy seems to be everyone’s favorite cornerback despite not playing a snap this season due to a knee injury he suffered last January. He’s feisty and fast and possesses next-level ball skills. Watching McCoy in the 2024 film, he had some fantastic moments making plays with his back to the ball and shutting down opponents. He is unpolished and comes off a significant knee injury, both of which are red flags for NFL teams.

Colorado transfer Colton Hood stepped up in the absence of McCoy and elevated his game to heights few thought possible. He possesses terrific size, has a physical nature to his game, and is developing his ball skills. There’s a bit of risk drafting Hood in the first round, as there will be bumps in the road while he polishes his game. I was told weeks ago that the redshirt sophomore will enter the draft. With teams such as the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams selecting in the late part of round one, teams that both need cornerbacks, it’s unlikely Hood slides past the initial 32 picks.

Finally, Jalen McMurray has turned into a terrific story and is developing into the player scouts had hoped for, dating back to his days with Temple three years ago. McMurray shows a great head for the game and terrific instincts. He can play in man coverage, but he really stands out facing the action in zone. McMurray is another who has accepted an invitation to play in January’s Senior Bowl.

