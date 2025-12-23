brand-logo
NFL Prospects in the Boca Raton: Louisville vs. Toledo

By Tony Pauline

Dec 23, 2025

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The college bowl season really kicks into gear with an ACC-MAC matchup in Florida. Louisville was in contention for the ACC title after upsetting CFP-bound Miami in October until several late-season losses ended its run. Toledo, which lost head coach Jason Candle to UConn, always finds its way into the college postseason.

Despite Louisville being the favorite in this game, the NFL prospect board tips heavily toward Toledo.

Far and away the top prospect in this contest, receiver Chris Bell, will be sidelined. A potential top-45 draft pick, Bell tore his ACL in the final game of the regular season after a sensational senior campaign. Bell’s 72 receptions for 917 yards and six TDs were all career bests. It denies scouts a great next-level matchup against the Toledo secondary, assuming Bell had played in this game.

Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is well-liked by many, as he has next-level size and hits like a ton of bricks. I have him rated lower than most, as he’s one-dimensional and is primarily a downhill run defender. Over the past three seasons, McNeil-Warren has accumulated a combined 202 tackles as a starter. Avery Smith is a skilled cover man who is best backed off the line of scrimmage or in zone coverage. He has potential as a dime back and special teams player on Sundays. Over the past two seasons, Smith has had a combined 14 PBUs.

article-image

Imago

Former USC quarterback Miller Moss is coming off a terrific campaign and is an accurate passer with average size and athleticism. Over the past two seasons, Moss has combined for 5,081 yards passing and completed more than 64% of his throws. His touchdown-to-interception ratio of 2-to-1 during that time is a concern for scouts. In total, Moss has thrown 32 TDs and 16 interceptions. He still possesses enough physical tools to be a late-round pick and projects as a solid backup on Sundays.

Toledo has two skill players to keep an eye on. Junior Vandeross III is a small but super-quick, super-productive pass catcher with return skills. In the past two seasons, Vandeross posted 160 receptions for 1,904 receiving yards. He returned one punt this season for 26 yards. Running back DeaMonte Trayanum, who looked good at Ohio State two years ago before falling by the wayside at Kentucky in 2024, is a powerful, between-the-tackles ball carrier who wants the rock. His 950 yards and 11 TDs this season were career bests. Trayanum has accepted an invitation to participate in the Shrine Bowl.

article-image

Imago

I am a fan of Toledo signal-caller Tucker Gleason, a strong-armed and athletic quarterback who does not get the credit he deserves. As of posting, Gleason is injured and is questionable to play in the bowl game.

3.822ndChris BellLouisvilleWR4Sr0
3.524thCole RhettToledoT3So74
3.366thMiller MossLouisvilleQB5Sr7
3.326thEmmanuel McNeil-WarrenToledoS4Sr7
3.26FAJunior Vandeross IIIToledoWR4Sr2
3.25FAAvery SmithToledoCB4Sr12
3.22FADeaMonte TrayanumToledoRB5Sr3
3.19FATucker GleasonToledoQB5Sr4
3.17FACaullin LacyLouisvilleWR6Sr5
3.09FAMakylan PoundersLouisvilleT5Sr66
3.03FARene KongaLouisvilleDT6Sr90
2.98FAJacob StewartLouisvilleTE81
2.92FAAnthony Dunn Jr.ToledoDE4Sr58

